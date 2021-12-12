Always find this forum weird with regards to Spurs. Maybe it's because I live in Liverpool but no one I know gets worked up by Spurs. Turn RAWK on its fume, hate bitterness etc. Its not just recent times, it dates back years, even when they were proper shite.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dont we normally get a spurs fan in here telling us how great Angeball is after a spurs defeat?
I've had a massive dislike for Spurs for 30 years going back to them beating us in a game in the early 90s. Can't stand anything about them because of that one game
Nayim and Ruddock?!
Can't remember any details other than Paul Stewart scored for them. My grandad took the piss out of me and hated Spurs ever since. Think they knocked us out of the cup in 95 or so with Klinsmann scoring a brace? That only deepened the hatred.
Klinsmann scored a late winner at Anfield in the cup, think Sheringham scored the other.
Mark walters set up the Liverpool goal with great wing play.Fucking memory! Have it! Then spurs got knocked out 4-1 by the ev in the semis, amokachi got 2
Did it involve multiple stepovers?!
I have the Rocky Horror Picture Show running through my mind now.
