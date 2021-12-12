Always find this forum weird with regards to Spurs. Maybe it's because I live in Liverpool but no one I know gets worked up by Spurs. Turn RAWK on its fume, hate bitterness etc. Its not just recent times, it dates back years, even when they were proper shite.



They were annoying for that period when they actually became half decent and finished above us for a few seasons. I dont really mind them but did find the live in for the first few weeks a bit annoying.Them losing last night was good just because a) a bit funny and b) them and Newcastle losing just keeps a nice gap between the top 4 and the rest. Were aiming higher but still nice to have a bit of a safety net.