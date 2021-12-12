« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December  (Read 17261 times)

Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 07:33:08 am »
Dont we normally get a spurs fan in here telling us how great Angeball is after a spurs defeat?
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 07:38:36 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:15:54 am
Always find this forum weird with regards to Spurs. Maybe it's because I live in Liverpool but no one I know gets worked up by Spurs. Turn RAWK on its fume, hate bitterness etc. Its not just recent times, it dates back years, even when they were proper shite.

They were annoying for that period when they actually became half decent and finished above us for a few seasons. I dont really mind them but did find the live in for the first few weeks a bit annoying.

Them losing last night was good just because a) a bit funny and b) them and Newcastle losing just keeps a nice gap between the top 4 and the rest. Were aiming higher but still nice to have a bit of a safety net.
Offline naka

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 08:58:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:33:08 am
Dont we normally get a spurs fan in here telling us how great Angeball is after a spurs defeat?
Angeball worked in Scotland because the subs he put on after 60 minutes were all better than the opposition players, his difficulty in England is that his team is goosed after 60 minutes and his subs weaken the team .
Spurs need to convince the premier league to shorten the games to 60 minutes
Offline Skeeve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 05:17:26 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:15:54 am
Always find this forum weird with regards to Spurs. Maybe it's because I live in Liverpool but no one I know gets worked up by Spurs. Turn RAWK on its fume, hate bitterness etc. Its not just recent times, it dates back years, even when they were proper shite.

I think there is a fair amount of dislike for any clubs that the media choose to overhype or continue to praise despite years or decades of mediocrity.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:15:54 am
Always find this forum weird with regards to Spurs. Maybe it's because I live in Liverpool but no one I know gets worked up by Spurs. Turn RAWK on its fume, hate bitterness etc. Its not just recent times, it dates back years, even when they were proper shite.

I've had a massive dislike for Spurs for 30 years going back to them beating us in a game in the early 90s. Can't stand anything about them because of that one game  ;D
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 05:23:52 pm
I've had a massive dislike for Spurs for 30 years going back to them beating us in a game in the early 90s. Can't stand anything about them because of that one game  ;D

Nayim and Ruddock?!
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 06:24:06 pm »
Theyve won the league twice in their history spurs, thats the same as burnley and one less than blackburn. Historically theyre one of the big 6 but have very little history to show for it.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Nayim and Ruddock?!

Was at that game, fucking grim stuff
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Nayim and Ruddock?!

Can't remember any details other than Paul Stewart scored for them. My grandad took the piss out of me and hated Spurs ever since.
Think they knocked us out of the cup in 95 or so with Klinsmann scoring a brace? That only deepened the hatred.
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
Can't remember any details other than Paul Stewart scored for them. My grandad took the piss out of me and hated Spurs ever since.
Think they knocked us out of the cup in 95 or so with Klinsmann scoring a brace? That only deepened the hatred.

Klinsmann scored a late winner at Anfield in the cup, think Sheringham scored the other.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 08:36:40 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
Klinsmann scored a late winner at Anfield in the cup, think Sheringham scored the other.

Mark walters set up the Liverpool goal with great wing play.

Fucking memory! Have it!


Then spurs got knocked out 4-1 by the ev in the semis, amokachi got 2
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 08:41:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:36:40 am
Mark walters set up the Liverpool goal with great wing play.

Fucking memory! Have it!


Then spurs got knocked out 4-1 by the ev in the semis, amokachi got 2

Did it involve multiple stepovers?!
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 08:41:17 am
Did it involve multiple stepovers?!

Yes !
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 08:56:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  7, 2023, 11:21:33 am
I have the Rocky Horror Picture Show running through my mind now.  ;D

First thing that came to my mind too 😃
