Amazon's coverage is miles better than sky and bt, shame they didn't get any games this time.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Oi get your own conspiracy theory!
Spurs are lucky they wrapped up the title in September.
Nice one-two with the post
Dopey commentator had just said Hammers were too deep lol
It's never easy to repeat after winning a title, I don't think they'll be on top at Matchday 26
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Can't believe anyone could want anything other than an Everton defeat to be honest. I mean Newcastle are going to be nowhere anyway.
Would Vicario have been sent off then for DOGSO if Ward-Prowse hadn't scored? Deliberate handball from a backpass surely falls into that category.
If the goalkeeper handles the ball inside their penalty area when not permitted to do so, an indirect free kick is awarded but there is no disciplinary sanction. However, if the offence is playing the ball a second time (with or without the hand/arm) after a restart before it touches another player, the goalkeeper must be sanctioned if the offence stops a promising attack or denies an opponent or the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
Its not that unbelievable. No way Everton are getting relegated with those teams around them. So may as well want the result that benefits us the most. If it stays like this, be very happy to see Spurs and Newcastle pick up no points between them both tonight.
What would be the gap between us and 5th if they both lost tonight?
Yeah might as well give up hope about Everton getting relegated. Luton, Burnley and Sheff Utd can fuck right off back into the Championship and so can Nottingham Forest.
United will be 5th by Christmas. Someone make it make sense...
