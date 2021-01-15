« previous next »
Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:46:18 pm »
HAHAHAHAHAHA Get the fuck in


Online smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:46:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:45:28 pm
Amazon's coverage is miles better than sky and bt, shame they didn't get any games this time.

The two on the Newcastle game were atrocious, the woman was spouting utter crap.


Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:46:50 pm »
ARF!

Clown defending.



Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
West ham winning.

Took them 3 attempts to get the ball in the net


Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
Haha get in West Ham! Comedy goal!


Online In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:46:55 pm »
Get the feck in!!!

Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:47:17 pm »
Assist and goal, Ward-Prowse


Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm »
Spurs are lucky they wrapped up the title in September.


Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:47:45 pm »
West Ham leads.  :D


Online Bread

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:47:56 pm »
Would Vicario have been sent off then for DOGSO if Ward-Prowse hadn't scored? Deliberate handball from a backpass surely falls into that category.


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Mate...


Online BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:48:14 pm »
Premier League bloopers show tonight

JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
been some right comedy defending this evening.


Online oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm »

Tottenham 1 - [2] West Ham; James Ward-Prowse on 74' - https://dubz.co/v/k98tg4 & https://twitter.com/klayballs/status/1732879385726746967


Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:48:41 pm »
Nice one-two with the post


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 09:43:20 pm
Oi get your own conspiracy theory!  ;D

 ;D

Sorry mate or scary that we're so synched.


Online Hazell Nutter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:49:02 pm »
Ha ha all that after Tyldesley was bigging them up.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:49:04 pm »
Dopey commentator had just said Hammers were too deep lol

This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 09:49:49 pm »
Haha


Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 09:50:28 pm »
The day belongs to Everton and Moysey, aint that something

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline shook

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:47:44 pm
Spurs are lucky they wrapped up the title in September.

It's never easy to repeat after winning a title, I don't think they'll be on top at Matchday 26


Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:48:41 pm
Nice one-two with the post
Darwin assist to himself.

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 09:49:04 pm
Dopey commentator had just said Hammers were too deep lol

To be fair I was thinking 68 minutes was too soon for Moysiah to be getting them dropping so deep.
 ;)

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:50:34 pm
It's never easy to repeat after winning a title, I don't think they'll be on top at Matchday 26

Probably saving their energy for the "top for the calendar year" trophy in 2024.


Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:45:28 pm
Amazon's coverage is miles better than sky and bt, shame they didn't get any games this time.
don't think they bothered bidding, they have Champions League games next season which should be good though

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:42:13 pm
Can't believe anyone could want anything other than an Everton defeat to be honest. I mean Newcastle are going to be nowhere anyway.
Its not that unbelievable. No way Everton are getting relegated with those teams around them. So may as well want the result that benefits us the most. If it stays like this, be very happy to see Spurs and Newcastle pick up no points between them both tonight.


Online Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:58:20 pm »
No subs for the Moysiah still making them run dem laps  ;D

This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online RJH

  
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,936
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 09:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:47:56 pm
Would Vicario have been sent off then for DOGSO if Ward-Prowse hadn't scored? Deliberate handball from a backpass surely falls into that category.

Interesting question. The answer seems to be no.


The laws explicitly say it is only an indirect free kick, no other sanction:
Quote
If the goalkeeper handles the ball inside their penalty area when not permitted to do so, an indirect free kick is awarded but there is no disciplinary sanction.  However, if the offence is playing the ball a second time (with or without the hand/arm) after a restart before it touches another player, the goalkeeper must be sanctioned if the offence stops a promising attack or denies an opponent or the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,041
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:58:37 pm »
Kudus is talented but he absolutely could not do a job in midfield.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,824
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:57:38 pm
Its not that unbelievable. No way Everton are getting relegated with those teams around them. So may as well want the result that benefits us the most. If it stays like this, be very happy to see Spurs and Newcastle pick up no points between them both tonight.

What would be the gap between us and 5th if they both lost tonight?
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:59:25 pm »
If it hadn't been for Luton throwing it away with the last kick of the game and the Matip injury, these midweek games couldn't have gone much better for us.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:59:30 pm »
Spurs not won in 5, this must be some kind of mad party after their title win.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 09:59:04 pm
What would be the gap between us and 5th if they both lost tonight?
7 I think
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Angeball isn't the next evolution of football is it? I was lied to.  :wanker
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 10:02:30 pm »
Yeah might as well give up hope about Everton getting relegated. Luton, Burnley and Sheff Utd can fuck right off back into the Championship and so can Nottingham Forest.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm »
United will be 5th by Christmas. Someone make it make sense...
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:02:30 pm
Yeah might as well give up hope about Everton getting relegated. Luton, Burnley and Sheff Utd can fuck right off back into the Championship and so can Nottingham Forest.

Yes it's not happening this season, but theyre slowly circling the drain. I read that Deli Alli is coming back and they owe Spurs 10 million if he reaches 20 matches. Might be another point deduction upcoming.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:03:08 pm
United will be 5th by Christmas. Someone make it make sense...
That IS mad  :o  ::)
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,824
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 10:06:19 pm »
Bryan Gill is the Poundland David Silva.

Bad dive from Porro there.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,695
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:03:08 pm
United will be 5th by Christmas. Someone make it make sense...
If you count on a Mancunian hand, 6th
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
