Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
City have spent money on some real dross. Kovacic (old and injury prone), Philips, Nunes. They just cant cope without Rodri and KDB because their backups are rubbish.
Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm
Only saw the last 25-30, but the only team Ive seen do that to City are us
more teams should take them on, like all bullies they fold when you stand up to them
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,752
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Villa were magnificent, its going to be great beating them on Saturday.
Have you seen their home record under Emry?

Its quite something

Heres to a 1-1 draw !
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,130
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
City have spent money on some real dross. Kovacic (old and injury prone), Philips, Nunes. They just cant cope without Rodri and KDB because their backups are rubbish.
Gvardiol too
Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm
How the hell are they were they are, it's one of those mysteries.
that have a weird record of 0 draws, aside from Everton, all their wins have been by one goal
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,476
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 10:23:54 pm
that have a weird record of 0 draws, aside from Everton, all their wins have been by one goal

Yeah, going by GD or wins, they should be firmly mid-table.

All the better for keeping them complacent with the current setup.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Gvardiol too

Havent seen him play really so cant comment. Doku is also an issue for them because hes still very raw.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Martinez turned up for work against City this time then, did he?
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
Hodgson with some incredible quality Owlish comments after tonight's game.

He is the master of passive-aggressive fan-blaming, optimism-deflating, self-excusing hooting.
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
I hope Villa smash Arsenal, payback for mocking Emery with his "good ebening"
Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,340
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,610
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:40:24 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
I hope Villa smash Arsenal
Same and I think they will win.
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
True, but it was a different part of the season. It looks like he has them in a good rhythm now.
There's also the fact that both Liverpool and Villa both seem much better at home than away.

They drew their previous game away at Borunemouth and lost to Forest away last month.
I think this energetic, slightly chaotic approach works better when you have a Home crowd urging you on.

It's also perfect for playing City, if your players are good enough to take the game to them.
City/Guardiola love to control and sterilise games.
It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Apart from beating us in the Europa final, is there anything to actually dislike about Emery?
Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
Villa dominated City from what i saw anyway.  Really hope Emery gets one over Arsenal next game but no doubt Arsenal get some shitty scrappy win.   
Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,785
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 pm
The West London Mini League is really hotting up.

10 Chelsea   15   5   4   6   2   19
11 Brentford 15   5   4   6   2   19
12 Fulham.   15   5   3   7   -5   18
B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
City have spent money on some real dross. Kovacic (old and injury prone), Philips, Nunes. They just cant cope without Rodri and KDB because their backups are rubbish.
It was a very strange summer from them. Gundogan and Mahrez were important players for them too.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,610
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
How has Gvardiol done for them so far?
jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Apart from beating us in the Europa final, is there anything to actually dislike about Emery?

He's class to be fair. Seems a top fella.
To get that squad playing champions league calibre football is unreal.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,389
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #740 on: Today at 12:17:32 am
Keown saying Nunez challenge to win ball for our 2nd tonight was a foul 😂😂😂

That's why ex players shouldn't be refs
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,257
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #741 on: Today at 12:34:17 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:17:32 am
Keown saying Nunez challenge to win ball for our 2nd tonight was a foul 😂😂😂

That's why ex players shouldn't be refs

and Im sure someone pulled him up on that outright lie
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,389
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #742 on: Today at 01:10:12 am
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 12:34:17 am
and Im sure someone pulled him up on that outright lie

No he's just sat there on match of the day like the missing link looking orc he is unchallenged. Host just yeah, yeah oh really is that what it is Martin


Absolutely incredible he can look at that and think it's a foul. Obviously that poisoned dwarf in charge of Sheff Utd thought it was. Be a perfect tackle if alone of his soon to be championship mutants did it
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #743 on: Today at 01:37:58 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:22:03 pm
City have spent money on some real dross. Kovacic (old and injury prone), Philips, Nunes. They just cant cope without Rodri and KDB because their backups are rubbish.

I've always said Pep is a bit of a fraud. How could he start with those 3 on the bench and 2 x CBs in midfield?! He's a weirdo.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #744 on: Today at 04:33:34 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
Villa dominated City from what i saw anyway.  Really hope Emery gets one over Arsenal next game but no doubt Arsenal get some shitty scrappy win.   

More possession but Man City had 22/7 shots versus 2/2 to Villa.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,133
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #745 on: Today at 05:53:47 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:17:32 am
Keown saying Nunez challenge to win ball for our 2nd tonight was a foul 😂😂😂

That's why ex players shouldn't be refs

Some pundits were also saying Kostas fouled the Fulham defender before Trents goal. It is still a contact sport, right? At worst that challenge was shoulder to shoulder.
jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #746 on: Today at 06:19:38 am
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Apart from beating us in the Europa final, is there anything to actually dislike about Emery?

Well, if it was a dark and stormy night, me and my partner were driving home and the car broke down, I'm not sure I would be too keen to knock on his castle's door and ask to use the phone to call for help.

Other than that he seems a decent guy.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #747 on: Today at 06:20:53 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:33:34 am
More possession but Man City had 22/7 shots versus 2/2 to Villa.

The other way round.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #748 on: Today at 06:22:32 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:19:38 am
Well, if it was a dark and stormy night, me and my partner were driving home and the car broke down, I'm not sure I would be too keen to knock on his castle's door and ask to use the phone to call for help.

Other than that he seems a decent guy.

 ;D

He keeps saying he always wants to go manage back home, in romania!

Lovely guy, wish him the best, after Saturday.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #749 on: Today at 06:36:15 am
If we beat Villa Brighton And Liverpool in our next 3. Its over. Everyone else playing for second place then.

I could be champion on Christmas eve. Imagine that.

On the other hand, lose 2 of those. Get the skates on. No wifi off piste.
