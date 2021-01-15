True, but it was a different part of the season. It looks like he has them in a good rhythm now.
There's also the fact that both Liverpool and Villa both seem much better at home than away.
They drew their previous game away at Borunemouth and lost to Forest away last month.
I think this energetic, slightly chaotic approach works better when you have a Home crowd urging you on.
It's also perfect for playing City, if your players are good enough to take the game to them.
City/Guardiola love to control and sterilise games.