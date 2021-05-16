« previous next »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm »
At least with the title gone we can rest players tomorrow, Europa and the West Ham most important now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I'm just annoyed they won in the last second. If I'm naturally more pessimistic than others then so what? We all watch this sport in different ways.

You are the one saying we are kidding ourselves. If someone wants to dismiss others then so what?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:36:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
I'm just annoyed they won in the last second. If I'm naturally more pessimistic than others then so what? We all watch this sport in different ways.

Oh no feel free to be more pessimistic. Tbf there's way way more pessimistic people on this very forum.

But I think it's that natural pessimism that will make people think you fear teams we are in a potential challenge against.

I'll be honest like I do t think is or Arsenal will be close in the end. I think we may be competing for 2nd with them and can easily see us beating them for it, but I don't think either will be within 6 of City by the end. That's honestly not a bad season for us, in fact it is a very good reason considering where we started from. For Arsenal, after spending all that money and getting the Rice, that's not so much of a good season
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
We don't have all the answers about this team yet though that's why I am surprised are so many seem to be so confident. It would be asking a lot for a team with a new midfield to win a title in its first year when some of our players are new to the Premier League.
Our fixtures (away) compared to there's iirc has been harder and we have kept pace. We have a world class manager as well which helps. I don't think so far anyone has performed to a level we need to be concerned about.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm
Or what?

You need to beat your rivals at home.
The 2 seasons we lost out to city by a point, dont think we beat them.think 3 draws and 1 loss.

Always feel we need to beat our rivals at home.

Arsenal are a proper team who have been together a while and are maturing.i personally put them as favourites.they have been consistent now for almost 18 months.
Rice has and will take them up a level.
Thats why these last minute wins are so annoying.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
Just want to go into the Arsenal home game on December 23rd within a couple of points. Anfield will be rocking if thats the case.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
Tottenham winning the league after 9 games, Arse winning it after 15, never seen a season like this.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm
Tottenham winning the league after 9 games, Arse winning it after 15, never seen a season like this.

Could be worrying if Everton start winning a few home games ...
Offline redk84

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
Actually watched most of that game. Surprised myself

Luton have alot of grit but not much else...kept in it by oppo keeper.
Arsenal didn't create as much as I thought they would have but obviously kept going and have that winner's mentality now.

Probably Arsenal's strength is in their defensive solidity? Having not watched them much I didn't think I was seeing a team that far ahead of us in terms of development and they very much should be....but was only a mad midweek game I suppose, some interesting few weeks to come now their fixtures get harder

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm
You need to beat your rivals at home.
The 2 seasons we lost out to city by a point, dont think we beat them.think 3 draws and 1 loss.

Always feel we need to beat our rivals at home.

Arsenal are a proper team who have been together a while and are maturing.i personally put them as favourites.they have been consistent now for almost 18 months.
Rice has and will take them up a level.
Thats why these last minute wins are so annoying.
Cheats could be 6/7 points behind Arsenal and I'd still have them as favourites.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm
You need to beat your rivals at home.
The 2 seasons we lost out to city by a point, dont think we beat them.think 3 draws and 1 loss.

Always feel we need to beat our rivals at home.

Arsenal are a proper team who have been together a while and are maturing.i personally put them as favourites.they have been consistent now for almost 18 months.
Rice has and will take them up a level.
Thats why these last minute wins are so annoying.

Consistent other than dropping points in 6 of the last 9 games at the end of last season. If they can go I to deep waters of the season and CL and come out winning they'll stand a better chance perhaps than City, but that collapse last season has people asking reasonable questions
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm
Our fixtures (away) compared to there's iirc has been harder and we have kept pace. We have a world class manager as well which helps. I don't think so far anyone has performed to a level we need to be concerned about.

I still don't think we have really gelled as a team yet that's a slight con oncern, I take your point about us having the harder fixtures. I just think it's early days so far
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Shame the Ref didn't blow up when the minimum of 6 minutes were up.
Online zero zero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm
Arsenal are a proper team who have been together a while and are maturing.i personally put them as favourites.they have been consistent now for almost 18 months.
Their goalkeeper is a clown
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm
I still don't think we have really gelled as a team yet that's a slight con oncern, I take your point about us having the harder fixtures. I just think it's early days so far
Shouldn't that be a positive that the team in development terms isn't at same level as others but still managing to get results & we wouldn't have had a defeat to our name if PGMOL didn't beat us. Quietly confident.
Offline B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
It's a nice media narrative that a late win in early December wins you the league. But for me, we ended up beating a Fulham team we were expected to beat, Arsenal ended up beating a Luton they expected to win. It's just 3 points in a season that was already looking very competitive at the top. Us and Arsenal know how precious these points are if we want to beat City.
Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm
It's a nice media narrative that a late win in early December wins you the league. But for me, we ended up beating a Fulham team we were expected to beat, Arsenal ended up beating a Luton they expected to win. It's just 3 points in a season that was already looking very competitive at the top. Us and Arsenal know how precious these points are if we want to beat City.

Yeah, we had so many late winners in 18/19 and intimately it didnt win us the title. You love them when they come along, but its no guarantee of anything, apart from being a good trait of a side that doesnt give in.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm »
What a game !!!

Incredible ending.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
Their goalkeeper is a clown

Now more than ever you need a top class goalkeeper to win the big honours. Neither of Arsenal's goalies are anywhere near an Alisson/Ederson.

It isn't a perfect team across the park by any means, I think a few let them down badly towards the end of last season. Midfield looks strong with Rice and Odegaard but with the exception of Saliba I don't think they have any other top defenders, and Havertz/Jesus etc can definitely be improved upon.

Meanwhile Liverpool don't look the finished article yet ... and we've still not properly lost a league match so far! You can always count on City's ridiculous run in the 2nd half of the season so would be silly to not expect them to win it IMO. Arsenal will probably fill their kecks when it matters, and I think Liverpool are going to regret too many draws come the season's end.
Offline Four Four Three

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Personally dont think any team in the league can win it without a top keeper, certainly not someone like Raya or Ramsdale.

Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 pm »
Weve won games late, but not this late, this was mental.

Horrible team luton, very aggressive, but they did rattle us. Hope they get relegated.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:26:15 am »
Declan, fuckin, Rice.

Aaarrrgghhh!!!!  :butt. :butt
Offline ItzdoctorZ

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:11:13 am »
Some of you deserved that last minute winner due to being so arrogant that you think you're so much better than Arsenal and that they're no threat, be a bit more humble guys.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:37:34 am »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 04:11:13 am
Some of you deserved that last minute winner due to being so arrogant that you think you're so much better than Arsenal and that they're no threat, be a bit more humble guys.

Fuck arsenal, their lego headed manager, and that annoying deluded c*nt TNB !


There, i said it, sue me.
Online Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:14:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm
Lots of people after they won at West Ham, with Noble coming on to miss a pen, believed "With Ronaldo's quality and ref's helping them out, Utd can definitely be pushed into a league win"

Ah yes the tin hat brigade do come out with some bizarre ideas.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:31:56 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
Shouldn't that be a positive that the team in development terms isn't at same level as others but still managing to get results & we wouldn't have had a defeat to our name if PGMOL didn't beat us. Quietly confident.

I think the interesting quality the other team had was they loved doing the chasing down of whoever was leading the title chase, look at how many times we had to do that. Part of my reluctance at the moment is we don't quite know whether it will be the same with this team. We know they are fighters but how will they deal with the expectation from the fans and I am thinking about the newer players in particular. Overall there is a great positivity in the development of this team, but they still have to actually do it. So, for me it's enough that we are there about's. Let's just enjoy the ride and embrace the competition around us, and see where we end up.
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:25:13 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm
Yeah, we had so many late winners in 18/19 and intimately it didnt win us the title. You love them when they come along, but its no guarantee of anything, apart from being a good trait of a side that doesnt give in.

To be fair though in 18/19 we amassed a points total that would have pissed the league in virtually every other season. If the argument is that late winners is a sign of champions Im not sure that 18/19 does much to disprove the point, even if we eventually didnt win it.

I think the more telling statistic is that since the PLs inception weve had the most 90+ minute winners with 42, 11 more than second placed Arsenal with 31, weve won one league title in that time and Arsenal 3.

I think its a bit of lazy punditry cliche to be honest, at the end of the day late winners does show that youre never giving in, it obviously by definition means that youre staying in matches that youre not necessarily playing well in until the end, but ultimately the best sides in the league should rarely need them in order to win.

Yesterdays result doesnt tell us anything about Arsenals title credentials, its just a late win in a game that they were probably fortunate to win, the same could well have happened to us there had Salah had a better touch in the last minute.
