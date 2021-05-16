Yeah, we had so many late winners in 18/19 and intimately it didnt win us the title. You love them when they come along, but its no guarantee of anything, apart from being a good trait of a side that doesnt give in.
To be fair though in 18/19 we amassed a points total that would have pissed the league in virtually every other season. If the argument is that late winners is a sign of champions Im not sure that 18/19 does much to disprove the point, even if we eventually didnt win it.
I think the more telling statistic is that since the PLs inception weve had the most 90+ minute winners with 42, 11 more than second placed Arsenal with 31, weve won one league title in that time and Arsenal 3.
I think its a bit of lazy punditry cliche to be honest, at the end of the day late winners does show that youre never giving in, it obviously by definition means that youre staying in matches that youre not necessarily playing well in until the end, but ultimately the best sides in the league should rarely need them in order to win.
Yesterdays result doesnt tell us anything about Arsenals title credentials, its just a late win in a game that they were probably fortunate to win, the same could well have happened to us there had Salah had a better touch in the last minute.