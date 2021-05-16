Yeah, we had so many late winners in 18/19 and intimately it didnt win us the title. You love them when they come along, but its no guarantee of anything, apart from being a good trait of a side that doesnt give in.



To be fair though in 18/19 we amassed a points total that would have pissed the league in virtually every other season. If the argument is that late winners is a sign of champions Im not sure that 18/19 does much to disprove the point, even if we eventually didnt win it.I think the more telling statistic is that since the PLs inception weve had the most 90+ minute winners with 42, 11 more than second placed Arsenal with 31, weve won one league title in that time and Arsenal 3.I think its a bit of lazy punditry cliche to be honest, at the end of the day late winners does show that youre never giving in, it obviously by definition means that youre staying in matches that youre not necessarily playing well in until the end, but ultimately the best sides in the league should rarely need them in order to win.Yesterdays result doesnt tell us anything about Arsenals title credentials, its just a late win in a game that they were probably fortunate to win, the same could well have happened to us there had Salah had a better touch in the last minute.