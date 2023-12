Shouldn't that be a positive that the team in development terms isn't at same level as others but still managing to get results & we wouldn't have had a defeat to our name if PGMOL didn't beat us. Quietly confident.



I think the interesting quality the other team had was they loved doing the chasing down of whoever was leading the title chase, look at how many times we had to do that. Part of my reluctance at the moment is we don't quite know whether it will be the same with this team. We know they are fighters but how will they deal with the expectation from the fans and I am thinking about the newer players in particular. Overall there is a great positivity in the development of this team, but they still have to actually do it. So, for me it's enough that we are there about's. Let's just enjoy the ride and embrace the competition around us, and see where we end up.