Their goalkeeper is a clown



Now more than ever you need a top class goalkeeper to win the big honours. Neither of Arsenal's goalies are anywhere near an Alisson/Ederson.It isn't a perfect team across the park by any means, I think a few let them down badly towards the end of last season. Midfield looks strong with Rice and Odegaard but with the exception of Saliba I don't think they have any other top defenders, and Havertz/Jesus etc can definitely be improved upon.Meanwhile Liverpool don't look the finished article yet ... and we've still not properly lost a league match so far! You can always count on City's ridiculous run in the 2nd half of the season so would be silly to not expect them to win it IMO. Arsenal will probably fill their kecks when it matters, and I think Liverpool are going to regret too many draws come the season's end.