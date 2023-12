This could be the week that the Premier League turns into a three horse race. It already kind of is but if Villa lose to Abu Dhabi Sportswashers and Arsenal then it will make it a bit more official.



Two tough games for Spurs and Saudi Sportswashers and one of them is definitely going to be dropping some points.



It would be a really good time for us to find some away form. Playing against two of the most out-of-form teams in the league is as good an opportunity as we're going to get.