Also not ideal having the three senior CBs all playing with Matip out for a while.



I guess Tsimikas needed a rest and options at LB are limited.



This is why we'll need to dip into the market next month I feel, hopefully they're already working on something. Matip may never play for us again, and Gomez is obviously injury prone but also filling in more commonly on both sides at full back, then we have Konate who is seemingly more injury prone than Gomez these days. Something has to be done as we'll end up asking too much of Quansah. Shame too as we were going well with Matip.