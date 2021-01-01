We never move the ball quick enough against these sides.



Often see the same lacking in ideas, slow moving, laboured passing left to right looking for options. The teams that sweep them aside often seem to move the ball quickly and attack before they can get their players back behind the ball



Id look to go with Endo as the 6 and get Mac in the 8 role. Hell allow us to maintain pressure while we have the security of Endo sweeping up behind him while knowing Endo has a good pass on him as well and is an intellegent user of the ball. Mac has good pass selection and the ability to play the difficult passes he sees too which could be vital. Also allows for Trent to push a bit further forward without so much emphasis on the right back spot as the defence can shift across, Endo can slot in and Mac will be able to cover central areas from deep if needs be



Use Szoboszlai in the attacking mid role knowing if they stand off (which they likely will) he can strike from distance.