Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread

Online lucabrasi

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #120 on: Today at 04:59:23 am
I say protect CK at all costs in goal with a very defensive team. If they dont score we win. Simple as that since we will score at least a goal .
Offline Rosario

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #121 on: Today at 06:04:48 am
Theyve managed to raise their game on a couple of occasions this season so far, against City in particular . Like others have mentioned our away form needs fixing ASAP if we want any hope of keeping the title dream alive well into the new year.

Could really do with putting a nice little winning run together before Mo heads off for AFCON with some tough games coming during that stretch in January and early February. Hopefully Sunday was the catalyst we need to push on to bigger things.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #122 on: Today at 07:26:24 am
They will be all over us for the first 15 mins but if we can deal with that you'd expect us to create quite a lot. Wilder won't set up a low block and he's had no time to prepare with a team that has a few injuries.

Think Gakpo will be in for Nunez,  perhaps Gomez on the left to give Tsimikas a break and maybe Elliot in midfield

Salah brace 2 - 0 please.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #123 on: Today at 07:53:34 am
Is Chris Wilder considered as a good manager?

Last I remember, he guided the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League in 2019.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:24:35 am
Think we need to bring in a couple tonight to keep team fresh considering we play 12.30 on Saturday too.

4-4-2 maybe with Elliot wide right and Mo up top with Gakpo.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:03:00 am
next 2 games crucial. have to fix this away form.Wont be pretty just need 2 wins
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #126 on: Today at 09:18:38 am
Thanks Hazell. Obviously the only important thing is three points. There are no "certainties" and Sheffield United will be trying their hardest to find a way to get a point or 3.

I'd like to see Nunez getting a goal or two as I think he's been struggling a bit recently. I expect Salah to score.

Maybe time to start Wataru and let Mac and Szoboszlai play high up. Konate didn't look great against Fulham so hopefully he'll be back to his best if he plays.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #127 on: Today at 10:00:51 am
Get these twatted then we can go and laugh at at least one of Chelsea and Utd, hopefully City too.

Just a shame the league went last night but we can only be respectful and send our congratulations to Arsenal. We will be back next season!!
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #128 on: Today at 10:28:31 am
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #129 on: Today at 10:33:02 am
Difficult game this ("saying this because of how we underestimated Luton).

I'd start Endo because it'd be a physical battle.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #130 on: Today at 11:58:44 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:16:03 am
Sheffield United have conceded 39 goals this season and their goal difference is -28.
They are comfortably the worst team in the league.

There should be absolutely no excuses whatsoever here. They lost 3-0 to Bournemouth and 5-0 Burnley recently. We have to win the game. Its as simple as that.

Yeah, I really don't see what they can do too differently with what they have. They'd obviously given up on Hecking-bottom and I don't expect a rout by any stretch given they'll want to keep things respectable, but we should be winning by two clear goals given the huge chasm of quality between the sides.

The forwards should be licking their lips here but we have to be clinical of course. I don't know too much about the individuals they have in defence but the goalkeeper is the worst in the league out of all the ones who regularly start.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm
Just win.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:32:56 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:53:34 am
Is Chris Wilder considered as a good manager?

Last I remember, he guided the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League in 2019.

He is decent he kept them up for a season but Covid ruined them the following one as they relied on their crowd.

He doesnt have much to really work with as they came up and actually sold players which is unheard of.

Theyll be going back down whoever is manager but lets hope they dont take points off us any win will do.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm
Our form against newly promoted teams away from home is poor, no wins in last 4 apparently?

Would like to see a 424 here, spread the pitch and pick them off.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #134 on: Today at 12:37:16 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:35:11 pm
Our form against newly promoted teams away from home is poor, no wins in last 4 apparently?

Would like to see a 424 here, spread the pitch and pick them off.

Only 10 points from 18 against the promoted sides last season, and we've already dropped two at Luton. If we'd not dropped those other 8 points last season I think we'd have been 3rd place. Got to pick up the rest this season and hope Luton was the anomaly.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #135 on: Today at 12:47:51 pm
Yeah weve got to start improving our away form against teams like this if were going to challenge
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:18:26 pm
Objectively - surprised it hasn't been brought up yet - but our away form is poor. And against promoted sides it's also poor.

We need to rectify that! Tonight!
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #137 on: Today at 01:23:08 pm
we seem to have developed an atrocious habit of underestimating promoted teams. highly unprofessional and not Liverpool-like at all.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #138 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm
We never move the ball quick enough against these sides.

Often see the same lacking in ideas, slow moving, laboured passing left to right looking for options. The teams that sweep them aside often seem to move the ball quickly and attack before they can get their players back behind the ball

Id look to go with Endo as the 6 and get Mac in the 8 role. Hell allow us to maintain pressure while we have the security of Endo sweeping up behind him while knowing Endo has a good pass on him as well and is an intellegent user of the ball. Mac has good pass selection and the ability to play the difficult passes he sees too which could be vital. Also allows for Trent to push a bit further forward without so much emphasis on the right back spot as the defence can shift across, Endo can slot in and Mac will be able to cover central areas from deep if needs be

Use Szoboszlai in the attacking mid role knowing if they stand off (which they likely will) he can strike from distance.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #139 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:48:17 pm
We never move the ball quick enough against these sides.

Often see the same lacking in ideas, slow moving, laboured passing left to right looking for options. The teams that sweep them aside often seem to move the ball quickly and attack before they can get their players back behind the ball

Id look to go with Endo as the 6 and get Mac in the 8 role. Hell allow us to maintain pressure while we have the security of Endo sweeping up behind him while knowing Endo has a good pass on him as well and is an intellegent user of the ball. Mac has good pass selection and the ability to play the difficult passes he sees too which could be vital. Also allows for Trent to push a bit further forward without so much emphasis on the right back spot as the defence can shift across, Endo can slot in and Mac will be able to cover central areas from deep if needs be

Use Szoboszlai in the attacking mid role knowing if they stand off (which they likely will) he can strike from distance.
yeah we start a lot of games (too many) like the oppo is a chess puzzle we need to think our way through.  I'd love to see us move faster with purpose - one touch stuff where possible to get a grip on the game asap.

I'd go Endo behind Mac and Jones tonight.  give Dom the night off if at all possible.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:52:26 pm
1-1. New manager bounce.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #141 on: Today at 01:52:43 pm
I always thought Mac Allister was earmarked for the right sided 8 role. He is perfect for it. We haven't really seen him combine with Salah much, where I think his one touch play would really benefit Mo. Szoboszlai on the left and either Endo or Jones, who was excellent in the holding role for England U21s, for the 6 position.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #142 on: Today at 01:59:48 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 01:52:43 pm
I always thought Mac Allister was earmarked for the right sided 8 role. He is perfect for it. We haven't really seen him combine with Salah much, where I think his one touch play would really benefit Mo. Szoboszlai on the left and either Endo or Jones, who was excellent in the holding role for England U21s, for the 6 position.

I think you need someone more athletic as the RHS 8. Someone who can provide under or overlapping runs to help create space for Salah. That has become more important with Trent in the inverted full back role.

Having MacAllister as RHS 8 may push Salah wider to provide width IMO.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #143 on: Today at 02:04:05 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 10:28:31 am
Who do you suggest?

It's really just any excuse to continue the Dad's Army theme from the OP.

Do you think I could be excused?
