Sheffield United have conceded 39 goals this season and their goal difference is -28.

They are comfortably the worst team in the league.



There should be absolutely no excuses whatsoever here. They lost 3-0 to Bournemouth and 5-0 Burnley recently. We have to win the game. Itís as simple as that.



Yeah, I really don't see what they can do too differently with what they have. They'd obviously given up on Hecking-bottom and I don't expect a rout by any stretch given they'll want to keep things respectable, but we should be winning by two clear goals given the huge chasm of quality between the sides.The forwards should be licking their lips here but we have to be clinical of course. I don't know too much about the individuals they have in defence but the goalkeeper is the worst in the league out of all the ones who regularly start.