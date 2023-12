They’ve managed to raise their game on a couple of occasions this season so far, against City in particular . Like others have mentioned our away form needs fixing ASAP if we want any hope of keeping the title dream alive well into the new year.



Could really do with putting a nice little winning run together before Mo heads off for AFCON with some tough games coming during that stretch in January and early February. Hopefully Sunday was the catalyst we need to push on to bigger things.