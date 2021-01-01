« previous next »
Would happily take a 1-0 win.

Showing we can keep clean sheet away from home before Xmas would be good.
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 09:27:06 am
Yep, sounds right. Think Michael Tongue scored for them and was then linked with a move to us for ages
dirty player that tongue
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:52:46 pm
dirty player that tongue
I think Ive got his name wrong havent I. Its Tonge
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm
There is no way we are going to lose this. Almost impossible.

Yeah I know many are expecting a response but I cant help but feel itll be the opposite, theyll get a hammering and then get someone in after that who will steady the ship
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:20:27 pm
Yeah I know many are expecting a response but I cant help but feel itll be the opposite, theyll get a hammering and then get someone in after that who will steady the ship
They changed their manager this morning.
Can't see Wilder doing any better and such a weird game to throw him in for, injured and suspended players and could get a massive humping
Could also see us as a free hit.

Get smashed - well that was expected.
Get any kind of result - Off to a great start


Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
Could also see us as a free hit.

Get smashed - well that was expected.
Get any kind of result - Off to a great start

That's probably exactly part of their thinking.

I'd love to see a stat for how many times we have faced a new manager bounce over the last decade, feels like we are always getting teams like this right after a new manager is appointed, while others get to smash them for fun when moral is at rock bottom.

Also proves the importance (and luck) of facing teams at different points in the season. That said Wilder or anyone at the helm we should be beating these so hopefully we are up for it as we should be.
Just score the first goal and let's just have 1 league game where we dont need to come from behind again  :wave
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 03:56:46 pm
Just score the first goal and let's just have 1 league game where we dont need to come from behind again  :wave
Don't forget who the officials are. Between incompetence and bias, we can expect less than zero from decisions at either end of the pitch.
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 12:21:31 pm
I never knew that. I suppose I wouldnt have seen it there, and probably didnt watch the highlights as I was still thawing out days later

Edit: And I dont recall us being very good so probably didn't want to watch anyway


I just found it on YT. Yes it was that game. Scumbag club deliberately rubbing it in our faces. Dont blame you not watching it again, I just did and we were awful!  ;D
This is a massive game for us and a big test.

Our away form is questionable, especially against the bottom half...usual sort of curse is in, with a new manager bounce incoming etc

Its the time of year to be stringing results together more than anything. We have a big enough squad to take advantage against this type of oppo and even though Matip's injury stings in particular, hopefully we can get through the amount of games in the next couple weeks with as much of our defence intact. At the very least we should look to blast away the opposition with all of our firepower!

We often play at the level of the opposition instead of showing our strength I feel. I am hoping for a quick couple of goals for us to quieten things down and allow us to play at a slower tempo and roatate but thats the ideal scenario really.
Need to up it away from home.

This will be tough.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:39:48 pm
Need to up it away from home.

This will be tough.

I agree.

Away from home weve been average in PL for over 18 months. People will point to our away games this season and strength of those or how the team was dysfunctional last season. Even with all that there a big, big gap when comparing home and away form.

Last 26 away games in PL:

P26 W8 D9 L9 F40 A39 Pts33

1.26 points per game away and goal difference of +1. No clean sheets across all comps away from home this season.

Its obvious where this team needs to improve. 1.26 ppg gets you 24 points away from home in a season. You cant break 90 points with that away form. Probably need to be getting 35+, which we are a long way off.


Thats why Sheff United is a big test. Prove we can win and keep a clean sheet against the dross away from home. We failed v Luton in that test. Both offensively and defensively. Need us to be tight defensively and the forwards, namely Nunez and Salah, to be clinical when presented with chances. Weve tended to fall short on both things away from home since 2021/22.

New manager bounce.....

Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:02:04 pm
New manager bounce.....


No such thing 😂
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:02:04 pm
New manager bounce.....


Could have changed a week later😡, definitely brings a little more uncertainty.
Feels like every season we get a game where it's the manager's first after a sacking.
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm
Feels like every season we get a game where it's the manager's first after a sacking.

We also get a lot of games where it's the manager's last before a sacking.
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Hazell, never liked these. New manager can only really try to make them more solid and no McBurnie helps us. Think there will be a few changes but expect quality to shine through. Winning these next two are critical to setting our goals for the season. Need Nunez to have his shooting boots on!
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm
Feels like every season we get a game where it's the manager's first after a sacking.
It's on purpose, a free hit and the players can try hard while still being shit. Just hope Liverpool are professional and wallop these.
Strong team and strong start needed, none of this slow, ponderous stuff that has got us unstuck too often.  Get the game won then ring the changes and give the likes of Salah 60 mins.

Could actually see Mo on the bench for this and Elliot starting in his place.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:57:00 pm
Last 26 away games in PL:

P26 W8 D9 L9 F40 A39 Pts33

1.26 points per game away and goal difference of +1. No clean sheets across all comps away from home this season.


god that's awful.
Thanks for the OP Hazel.

This feels like it could be similar to Luton. Everything about it suggests we should win but it just feels like it could be a struggle.

Im really not sure what the team will be. Not many played well on Sunday but I dont think Klopp will ring the changes. Would like to see either Harvey or Curtis start instead of Gravenberch. That aside I think Id play Konate for the injured Matip.

I can understand shouts for Endo to start, be interesting to see if Mac Allister plays further forward if that happened. Just not sure its how we'll line up.

Still hopeful we can scrap our way to a hard earned 3 points and boost our confidence away from home.
Its shocking that we are playing away at Sheffield United on Wed in an evening kick off, and then playing away at Palace on Sat in a morning kick off.

Seriously, we are being fucked over with such a schedule.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm
Its shocking that we are playing away at Sheffield United on Wed in an evening kick off, and then playing away at Palace on Sat in a morning kick off.

Seriously, we are being fucked over with such a schedule.

Christ Saturday morning really? Fucking hell
This is going to be horrid isn't it.  Please any sort of win and no more injuries. 
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm
Strong team and strong start needed, none of this slow, ponderous stuff that has got us unstuck too often.  Get the game won then ring the changes and give the likes of Salah 60 mins.


Number of times weve said get the game won then ring the changes.

This will be a scrap..just hope we dont concede first.
I hope Arsenal's last gasp against Luton (and our own fiasco there) - keeps us focused.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm
Christ Saturday morning really? Fucking hell
Im trying to be positive, palace play tomorrow night at 7.30 too. Less travelling but our squad should be handling 3 games in 6 days better than theirs, particularly the third of the 3.
With Matip out and Doak cramping I expect two new additions to the squad, I am guessing Bradley and scanlon for a bit of thrust
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:17:00 pm
With Matip out and Doak cramping I expect two new additions to the squad, I am guessing Bradley and scanlon for a bit of thrust



Great OP Hazell.
Im expecting some rotation in this but excited for the game
We already dropped points at Luton needlessly, cant afford the same here. Have to get the 3 points by any means necessary. Up the Reds!
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Hazell, never liked these. New manager can only really try to make them more solid and no McBurnie helps us. Think there will be a few changes but expect quality to shine through. Winning these next two are critical to setting our goals for the season. Need Nunez to have his shooting scoring boots on!

Fixed.  :P
Bad feeling this is going to be horrible. Would love to see a comfortable battering - or just 1-0.


Sheffield United have conceded 39 goals this season and their goal difference is -28.
They are comfortably the worst team in the league.

There should be absolutely no excuses whatsoever here. They lost 3-0 to Bournemouth and 5-0 Burnley recently. We have to win the game. Its as simple as that.
