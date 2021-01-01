This is a massive game for us and a big test.



Our away form is questionable, especially against the bottom half...usual sort of curse is in, with a new manager bounce incoming etc



Its the time of year to be stringing results together more than anything. We have a big enough squad to take advantage against this type of oppo and even though Matip's injury stings in particular, hopefully we can get through the amount of games in the next couple weeks with as much of our defence intact. At the very least we should look to blast away the opposition with all of our firepower!



We often play at the level of the opposition instead of showing our strength I feel. I am hoping for a quick couple of goals for us to quieten things down and allow us to play at a slower tempo and roatate but thats the ideal scenario really.