Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread

Jookie

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #80 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm
Would happily take a 1-0 win.

Showing we can keep clean sheet away from home before Xmas would be good.
12C

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #81 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 09:27:06 am
Yep, sounds right. Think Michael Tongue scored for them and was then linked with a move to us for ages
dirty player that tongue
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:52:46 pm
dirty player that tongue
I think Ive got his name wrong havent I. Its Tonge
bird_lfc

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:20:27 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:46:43 pm
There is no way we are going to lose this. Almost impossible.

Yeah I know many are expecting a response but I cant help but feel itll be the opposite, theyll get a hammering and then get someone in after that who will steady the ship
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:22:29 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:20:27 pm
Yeah I know many are expecting a response but I cant help but feel itll be the opposite, theyll get a hammering and then get someone in after that who will steady the ship
They changed their manager this morning.
[new username under construction]

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #85 on: Today at 03:28:42 pm
Can't see Wilder doing any better and such a weird game to throw him in for, injured and suspended players and could get a massive humping
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #86 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm
Could also see us as a free hit.

Get smashed - well that was expected.
Get any kind of result - Off to a great start


Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #87 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 03:31:59 pm
Could also see us as a free hit.

Get smashed - well that was expected.
Get any kind of result - Off to a great start

That's probably exactly part of their thinking.

I'd love to see a stat for how many times we have faced a new manager bounce over the last decade, feels like we are always getting teams like this right after a new manager is appointed, while others get to smash them for fun when moral is at rock bottom.

Also proves the importance (and luck) of facing teams at different points in the season. That said Wilder or anyone at the helm we should be beating these so hopefully we are up for it as we should be.
William Regal

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #88 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm
Just score the first goal and let's just have 1 league game where we dont need to come from behind again  :wave
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:56:46 pm
Just score the first goal and let's just have 1 league game where we dont need to come from behind again  :wave
Don't forget who the officials are. Between incompetence and bias, we can expect less than zero from decisions at either end of the pitch.
Redsnappa

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:21:31 pm
I never knew that. I suppose I wouldnt have seen it there, and probably didnt watch the highlights as I was still thawing out days later

Edit: And I dont recall us being very good so probably didn't want to watch anyway


I just found it on YT. Yes it was that game. Scumbag club deliberately rubbing it in our faces. Dont blame you not watching it again, I just did and we were awful!  ;D
redk84

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #91 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm
This is a massive game for us and a big test.

Our away form is questionable, especially against the bottom half...usual sort of curse is in, with a new manager bounce incoming etc

Its the time of year to be stringing results together more than anything. We have a big enough squad to take advantage against this type of oppo and even though Matip's injury stings in particular, hopefully we can get through the amount of games in the next couple weeks with as much of our defence intact. At the very least we should look to blast away the opposition with all of our firepower!

We often play at the level of the opposition instead of showing our strength I feel. I am hoping for a quick couple of goals for us to quieten things down and allow us to play at a slower tempo and roatate but thats the ideal scenario really.
Nick110581

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm
Need to up it away from home.

This will be tough.
Jookie

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #93 on: Today at 05:57:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:39:48 pm
Need to up it away from home.

This will be tough.

I agree.

Away from home weve been average in PL for over 18 months. People will point to our away games this season and strength of those or how the team was dysfunctional last season. Even with all that there a big, big gap when comparing home and away form.

Last 26 away games in PL:

P26 W8 D9 L9 F40 A39 Pts33

1.26 points per game away and goal difference of +1. No clean sheets across all comps away from home this season.

Its obvious where this team needs to improve. 1.26 ppg gets you 24 points away from home in a season. You cant break 90 points with that away form. Probably need to be getting 35+, which we are a long way off.


Thats why Sheff United is a big test. Prove we can win and keep a clean sheet against the dross away from home. We failed v Luton in that test. Both offensively and defensively. Need us to be tight defensively and the forwards, namely Nunez and Salah, to be clinical when presented with chances. Weve tended to fall short on both things away from home since 2021/22.

KurtVerbose

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:02:04 pm
New manager bounce.....

Roady

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:02:04 pm
New manager bounce.....


No such thing 😂
lgvkarlos

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #96 on: Today at 06:16:47 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:02:04 pm
New manager bounce.....


Could have changed a week later😡, definitely brings a little more uncertainty.
