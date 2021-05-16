94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
With Simon Hooper as ref.
Expect anything the points to go to Spurs!
Theyre at home to Brentford on Saturday, hopefully they see that as the game for the new man to start with.
They can game raise Sheff U. City and Spurs needed injury time goals to beat them. It's obvious we'll get that team and not the one that's folded like a pack of cards in other games.Teams always turn up against us and it'll be a scrap. Look at Luton.
This is it, the ultimate footballing test - a cold Wednesday night at Bramall Lane
I was at the League Cup semi final there in 2003? I think. That was Fuckin freezingAnd we bloody lost
Crosby Nick never fails.
Play like we did against Fulham/Luton and this will be another Luton result 0-0 / 1-1.We need to stop getting done on the counter.Too many players want to be the hero in our team and forget about defensive responsibilities. It speaks to our youthfulness.In saying that I don't think Klopp or the team will allow that with both games at the forefront of our mind.Comfortable and professional is how I see it going.
