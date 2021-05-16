« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread  (Read 1907 times)

Theyre at home to Brentford on Saturday, hopefully they see that as the game for the new man to start with.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Hopefully Darwin scores, would do him a world of good. That aside, 3 points is all that matters
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
With Simon Hooper as ref.
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm
Expect anything the points to go to Spurs!
Fixed that
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
Theyre at home to Brentford on Saturday, hopefully they see that as the game for the new man to start with.
Possible they may even rest a few with that seen as the easier game to get something from?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
Theyre at home to Brentford on Saturday, hopefully they see that as the game for the new man to start with.

It doesnt matter if they get Guardiola in interim charge for our game, we have to win. They are shite.
They can game raise Sheff U. City and Spurs needed injury time goals to beat them. It's obvious we'll get that team and not the one that's folded like a pack of cards in other games.

Teams always turn up against us and it'll be a scrap.
 Look at Luton.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:06 am
They can game raise Sheff U. City and Spurs needed injury time goals to beat them. It's obvious we'll get that team and not the one that's folded like a pack of cards in other games.

Teams always turn up against us and it'll be a scrap.
 Look at Luton.
Yeah. We shouldn't fall into the "this will be a easy game" trap and get complacent.
My first ever away game was against these back on Boxing Day 1972 , we won 3-0 lets hope we can repeat that score  ;)
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm
This is it, the ultimate footballing test -  a cold Wednesday night at Bramall Lane
I was at the League Cup semi final there in 2003? I think. That was Fuckin freezing

And we bloody lost
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 09:04:21 am
I was at the League Cup semi final there in 2003? I think. That was Fuckin freezing

And we bloody lost

Neil Mellors first goal I think.
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm
Play like we did against Fulham/Luton and this will be another Luton result 0-0 / 1-1.

We need to stop getting done on the counter.

Too many players want to be the hero in our team and forget about defensive responsibilities.  It speaks to our youthfulness.

In saying that I don't think Klopp or the team will allow that with both games at the forefront of our mind.

Comfortable and professional is how I see it going.
Great point.
We really are much less of a team atm as we were in 18-20 during our peak. We had players rarely shooting from range.
Much different now but still in the early days this squad has huge potential just needs a bit more balance
