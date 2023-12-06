« previous next »
Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread

Hazell Nutter

Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Today at 06:49:39 pm
Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Bramall Lane
Wednesday 6 December 2023
19.30

Officials:
Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Simon Long, Captain Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Richard West.

Into December then and we have some tough games coming up. This should on paper be one of the easier ones but then so should have Luton and Fulham. Fulham in particular was a wide open game and the whole team looked a bit leggy to me. Hopefully that was just a one off and we can get back to a more commanding performance on Wednesday.

Sheffield United are 18th which is probably about right looking at their squad, mainly because I dont know most of them. They do have Tom Davies so I suppose it makes sense theyre in the relegation zone. They also have a few former Reds.

Jack Robinson is 30 now and got his first of  eleven games for us all those years ago under Rafa. Like probably every single youth player weve had, I had high hopes for him but hes had spells at a few Championship clubs before ending up at Sheffield United where hes not exactly been a regular but has still played nearly 100 games for them. Hes not played much this season though, having played only three league games so its unlikely hell start on Wednesday.

Yasser Larouci left a couple of summers ago but hasnt really cemented himself at Troyes before going on loan to Sheffield United but it looks like hes not really cemented himself there either. I thought he had a bit about him when he played in pre-season/youth games but it hasnt happened for him.

Most frustrating of all is Rhian Brewster who had a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding him when he was top scorer as England won the Under 21 World Cup. I was really hoping he was going to stay here and become part of the first team and around the time we were winning the Champions League but instead we sold him for around £22m. It was a good fee at the time even though I know there was frustration that we were selling him. Unfortunately it hasnt worked out so far, mainly because hes had a lot of injury problems and has lost a lot of football in recent years. Ive had brief look at what their fans think and it seems some like him while others dont think he contributes enough even when he does play. Not great but I hope it still works out for him either at Sheffield United or elsewhere. Hes still young enough.

So its unlikely any of those three will play but it's a game we need to be winning and itll be an awful result if we dont, regardless of whoever does. Overall, their form in recent weeks has seen them lose their last two games, both against potential relegation rivals Bournemouth and Burnley, the latter spanking them 5-0 on Saturday. Before that they got four points out of six, with a creditable draw at Brighton and a last minute winner at Wolves, albeit via penalty that shouldnt have been given. Prior to that theyd lost six in row. Oli McBurnie got sent off in their last game so will be suspended. And the BBC are reporting today that Paul Heckingbottom is due to be sacked. Whether that makes a huge difference or not Im not sure. They wont have a new manager in charge so are probably going to play in a similar manner to how they have been so tactically its unlikely to be anything different to what we would have been expecting. It may put a bit of a spring in the step of the fans and players so that I suspect well have to be wary of that more than anything else.

Were thankfully top of our Europa League group so dont have to worry too much about that but do have Crystal Palace at 12.30pm on Saturday (again) so I expect well make a few changes from the Fulham game, although injuries are starting to pile up now. I make that Alisson, Robertson and Jota all out for this one, now joined by Matip after Sunday. Thiago and Bajcetic are still out too. It probably means that we may not see many changes from Sunday and with games every 3/4 days, it's not ideal going into a busy period. But from memory Klopp usually does ok in these early December midweek games so heres hoping for that to continue.

Prediction: 3-0 to the tricky reds in that garish green and white kit.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

jillc

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm
Nice one, Hazell.  :thumbup

Games coming thick and fast now, really curious over how many changes he makes for the next team. Surely Curtis and Harvey will come into play and I hope Gakpo gets a start this time.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

sinnermichael

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:57:20 pm
Clive Tyldesley commentating on this on Amazon.

Hurrah.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:52 pm
Hurrah! One of our matches is live at last!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Redsnappa

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:19:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 06:49:39 pm
Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Bramall Lane
Wednesday 6 December 2023
19.30

Officials:
Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Simon Long, Captain Mainwaring. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Richard West.

 

;D





Cruiser

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:23:12 pm
This is it, the ultimate footballing test -  a cold Wednesday night at Bramall Lane
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

MonsLibpool

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm
I'd take any win, preferably a comfortable one.
jillc

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:25:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:57:20 pm
Clive Tyldesley commentating on this on Amazon.

Hurrah.

Hurrah, indeed.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Hestoic

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:33:49 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:23:12 pm
This is it, the ultimate footballing test -  a cold Wednesday night at Bramall Lane

With Simon Hooper as ref.
killer-heels

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:34:12 pm
Have to win.
No666

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:19 pm
Just sacked their manager.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm
Dont panic dont panic!!! Luv it.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

StL-Dono

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:54:37 pm
While I'd love to look at this and think "easy three points", I just can't see it.  They shouldn't be able to compete with us, but with our track record on the road, cold mid-week match, new manager bump...   A lot seems to be going against us.  All we have is more talent. 

2-3 in a nailbiter. 
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm
Into these greasy chip butty consuming twats. No mercy. Score early. Score again. Have a think. Kill it off early in the second half.

The alternative is a horrible slog which is always a possibility with us away from home. Would be nice to have one of those hammerings we do sometimes dish out though. But, as Joseph once said, any win will do.
Fruity

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm
Win win win is all we need. Be nice if it is a comfortable win. We definitely do not want to give them any hope.

We need clinicalness or clinicalicity or clinicalality or clinicism or clinicalatiuousness.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Redman78

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:33:49 pm
With Simon Hooper as ref.

Expect anything!
Redman78

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:20:12 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:37:19 pm
Just sacked their manager.

The timing is a bit annoying but it shouldn't matter who they have in the dug-out
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:21:30 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:20:12 pm
The timing is a bit annoying but it shouldn't matter who they have in the dug-out

Are they still called dug-outs?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #18 on: Today at 08:30:31 pm
Think we'll definitely see some changes for this one. One day less recovery than Sheffield United, a difficult game on Sunday that had us fighting until the end, and a trip to Palace on Saturday. Konate, Jones, and Gakpo should be dead certs to start. Gomez, Endo, and Elliott are the other 3 Klopp might be considering.
mikey_LFC

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:34:16 pm
Good OP.

One note, Brewster won the U17 World Cup, not the U21s.

These are crap, but weve been beaten by crap before when we dont play with enough intensity. Get into them from the first whistle and show our quality, and it will be a comfortable night. Any less than that and any side at this level can cause trouble.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Caps4444

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #20 on: Today at 09:08:18 pm
They havent sacked their manager yet.hopefully no new manager until after our game.
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #21 on: Today at 09:24:33 pm
ffs Hooper AND Oliver?!  again!!

christsakes. the PTSD is still healing from that Spurs debacle.
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #22 on: Today at 09:25:49 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:37:19 pm
Just sacked their manager.
not yet, but any minute now by the looks.
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #23 on: Today at 09:26:28 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 07:54:37 pm
While I'd love to look at this and think "easy three points", I just can't see it.  They shouldn't be able to compete with us, but with our track record on the road, cold mid-week match, new manager bump...   A lot seems to be going against us.  All we have is more talent. 

2-3 in a nailbiter.

yeah I remember "3 points in the bag" Luton as well.
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #24 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm
I expect Jurgen will be in no mood to ease up on the gas in any PL game, regardless of who we play. 

for this I'd like to see Endo + Jones+ MacA in midfield.
No666

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #25 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:25:49 pm
not yet, but any minute now by the looks.
Waiting until they can announce Wilder then.
buttersstotch

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #26 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm
Wilder looks set to take over, but even if he did start tomorrow, hard to see much of a new manager bounce (famous last words) as he won't have even had any time on the training ground.
SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #27 on: Today at 09:30:04 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:29:02 pm
Waiting until they can announce Wilder then.
looks that way.  negotiating Wilder's comp probably.
Hazell Nutter

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #28 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 07:19:05 pm
 

;D


One for the kids :P

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:34:16 pm
Good OP.

One note, Brewster won the U17 World Cup, not the U21s.

These are crap, but weve been beaten by crap before when we dont play with enough intensity. Get into them from the first whistle and show our quality, and it will be a comfortable night. Any less than that and any side at this level can cause trouble.

Thanks, I knew it was under 17's, no idea why I wrote under 21's ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Zlen

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:38:47 pm
Going to be hard and horrible. Not exactly brimming with confidence in our defence after Fulham. Hope we get a bit of luck, but its going to be a hard one.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm
Managers going back always feels like the law of diminishing returns. Didnt Howard Kendall get progressively shitter at Everton?
Hazell Nutter

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #31 on: Today at 09:53:31 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 09:43:09 pm
Managers going back always feels like the law of diminishing returns. Didnt Howard Kendall get progressively shitter at Everton?

Imagine if it's Colin Wanker in the dugout on Wednesday?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

andy07

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #32 on: Today at 09:54:48 pm
The right attitude.  Yes the right attitude.

We have started most away games with the wrong attitude. Slow, lethargic, unadventurous and predictable.  Time to change all that and get into them from the start.  If we have the right approach we win comfortably. Piss around and anything can happen.
We are Loyal Supporters

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #33 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm
Can't imagine any new manager taking charge for Wednesday.

As they said on the Football Ramble, anyone they approach you'd imagine will be conveniently busy until Thursday morning.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

SamLad

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #34 on: Today at 10:19:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:12:07 pm
Can't imagine any new manager taking charge for Wednesday.

As they said on the Football Ramble, anyone they approach you'd imagine will be conveniently busy until Thursday morning.

good point.  if they're gonna get rid of the current guy, let him carry the weight of the game then pull the trigger.  Wilder e.g. would be smart to insist on it.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #35 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm
Will Stuart McCall and his hairdo that makes him look like an extra from The Full Monty be in charge for this one?
latortuga

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #36 on: Today at 10:32:01 pm
Play like we did against Fulham/Luton and this will be another Luton result 0-0 / 1-1.

We need to stop getting done on the counter.

Too many players want to be the hero in our team and forget about defensive responsibilities.  It speaks to our youthfulness.

In saying that I don't think Klopp or the team will allow that with both games at the forefront of our mind.

Comfortable and professional is how I see it going.
Dougle

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Pre match thread
Reply #37 on: Today at 10:35:15 pm
Cheers Hazell.

Right, Nuñez needs a number 4. His stylist needs another career.

Win the battle and we win the match.

I'll take any victory and no injuries please.
