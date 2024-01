I was looking for a pic of Raul Meireles with his Taxi Driver-esque mohican cut - but instead came across this pic.



What immediately stands out is: (1) we had a lot of baldies, and they all decided to hang out at the same end of the photo; and (2) what an utterly woeful starting 11 that was, and how nowadays we are light years away from that drivel.



Poulsen, Konchesky, Ngog, Jovanovic... *shudders*