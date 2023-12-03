« previous next »
Worst Liverpool haircuts

kloppismydad

Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 03:52:39 pm
Is Nunez's the worst?



The only other ones as bad I remember are Elliott's and Cisse's...

rob1966

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:07:25 pm
The 70's perms
us_col

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:08:05 pm
Remember the John Barnes "self-cut" anyone?
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Its gotta be said - Mo's looks kinda shit in the rain  ;D
12Kings

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:09:11 pm
Maybe Klopp made him do it as punishment for his spat with pep last week 🤣
Cormack Snr

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:09:21 pm
I had a 70's perm. Always copped off in The Beachy afterwards..
12Kings

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on December  3, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Its gotta be said - Mo's looks kinda shit in the rain  ;D

The Don king look
kloppismydad

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:09:59 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on December  3, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Its gotta be said - Mo's looks kinda shit in the rain  ;D

Yeah :lmao The front receding hairline is so evident and it balloons at the back with his lovely afro ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 04:34:01 pm
This is up there. Remembering watching MOtD with a stinking hangover and thinking I was still hammered from the night before.

Bread

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 07:38:46 pm
Bobby's worst do.

afc tukrish

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 08:35:15 pm
Capon Debaser

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 09:04:26 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on December  3, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
Its gotta be said - Mo's looks kinda shit in the rain  ;D
John C

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 09:14:34 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December  3, 2023, 08:35:15 pm

I went to college with Paul in the glasses on the left, always loved his music.
John C

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 09:15:21 pm
Anyway, what about Harry Kewells double pony tail?
Always_A_Red

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 09:31:35 pm
Haaland definitely giving Nunez a run for his money
Fromola

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 10:07:10 pm
Fowler going blonde.
afc tukrish

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 3, 2023, 10:10:09 pm
Quote from: John C on December  3, 2023, 09:14:34 pm
I went to college with Paul in the glasses on the left, always loved his music.

Quite liked Flock of Dickheads myself, but the bonce...
Son of Spion

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 12:53:14 am
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December  3, 2023, 10:10:09 pm
Quite liked Flock of Dickheads myself, but the bonce...
And to think, Mike Score was a hairdresser.

He slept with my mates wife too, so my mate hated seeing him on telly.  :-\
Garnier

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 01:23:57 am
Skrtel, for deliberately shaving head when he could grow hair all along
Redbonnie

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 01:29:34 am
 Harvey Elliots pot noodle head is a shocker.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 04:24:50 am
Kewells double pony tail!
Buck Pete

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 08:15:34 am
Thommos perm is up there.
zabadoh

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 4, 2023, 08:08:23 pm
To be honest, I couldn't stand Hendo's moh's hardness scale hair gel

But it probably protected him in bicycle crashes.

Ray K

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 5, 2023, 02:54:09 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December  3, 2023, 04:34:01 pm
This is up there. Remembering watching MOtD with a stinking hangover and thinking I was still hammered from the night before.


Anthony went to a hairdresser with a picture of Jar Jar Binks



Anyway, how could anyone not mention Barry Venison (the footballing Pat Sharp?)

redgriffin73

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 5, 2023, 03:10:52 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on December  3, 2023, 04:09:59 pm
Yeah :lmao The front receding hairline is so evident and it balloons at the back with his lovely afro ;D

It's gonna end up like Krusty the Clown ;D


Voronin and Venison have to be up there.
fancy lad

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 5, 2023, 03:18:54 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on December  4, 2023, 01:29:34 am
Harvey Elliots pot noodle head is a shocker.

It really is.

He obviously doesn't realize how ridicullous it looks.

Noodle pot is pretty spot on too.  well played.
FlashingBlade

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 5, 2023, 03:32:16 pm




TepidT2O

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 5, 2023, 09:51:47 pm
Quote from: John C on December  3, 2023, 09:14:34 pm
I went to college with Paul in the glasses on the left, always loved his music.
went down a bit of a you tube rat hole on them a few months ago.  Very interesting band.
Much bigger in the US than they were here too.
Mark Walters

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: us_col on December  3, 2023, 04:08:05 pm
Remember the John Barnes "self-cut" anyone?
Oooh boy that was bad! :D Was it against Everton or Newcastle?  Can't quite remember but it was televised.  An absolute shocker!
Father Ted

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 03:11:12 pm
Craig Johnsons permed mullet hasnt aged well.

Elliots hair has actually improved from what it was when we signed him.
Jookie

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 03:25:22 pm
All your Da's in one thread moaning about 20-odd year old lads haircuts!

Personally I'm just jealous they have hair to do these styles with.
redgriffin73

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 03:36:37 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on December  6, 2023, 03:11:12 pm
Elliots hair has actually improved from what it was when we signed him.

Which is saying something!  :-X
jacobs chains

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 06:28:48 pm
Any one of Stevie's 'done it himself' number three all over buzz cuts.
Hestoic

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 07:06:58 pm
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 07:23:08 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on December  3, 2023, 03:52:39 pm

The only other ones as bad I remember are Elliott's and Cisse's...



That should be in a best haircuts topic

Absolute class
I've been a good boy

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 6, 2023, 07:29:33 pm
Got a bit of a jumpscare when scrolling down to Trent's dreadlocks, thought it was a tarantula.
kloppismydad

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 7, 2023, 12:49:29 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on December  6, 2023, 07:06:58 pm


I legit thought his haircut would affect his vision. ;D
afc tukrish

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
December 7, 2023, 01:18:12 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on December  7, 2023, 12:49:29 pm
I legit thought his haircut would affect his vision. ;D

Maybe it's what was keeping his shorts pulled up, though...
jambutty

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
Today at 09:08:07 am
Bennett

Re: Worst Liverpool haircuts
Today at 09:10:59 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  6, 2023, 07:23:08 pm
That should be in a best haircuts topic

Absolute class

That's what I was thinking - how can you criticise that work of art?
