Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Its gotta be said - Mo's looks kinda shit in the rain
Crosby Nick never fails.
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
I went to college with Paul in the glasses on the left, always loved his music.
Quite liked Flock of Dickheads myself, but the bonce...
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
This is up there. Remembering watching MOtD with a stinking hangover and thinking I was still hammered from the night before.
Yeah The front receding hairline is so evident and it balloons at the back with his lovely afro
Harvey Elliots pot noodle head is a shocker.
Page created in 0.123 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]