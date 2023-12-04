I thought Klopp got his first substitutions badly wrong but rectified it in the last 10 minutes.



Gomez/Gakpo on for Mac/Szob was designed to push Trent into DM, with Gakpo and Gravenberch as the #8s. Gakpo showed some great hunger when he came on, but I thought it made Trent less effective and we ended up losing our way a bit, during which Fulham also scored. It was 20 minutes of us not doing much despite a lot of huffing and puffing.



When Endo came on for Gravenberch, I saw a lot of shouts from people saying "Eh? We need a goal and we're putting on Endo? What's Klopp playing at?", but it was pretty evident that was to release Trent into a #8 role and we saw how that played out. I don't think anyone expected Endo to score and that was definitely a bonus, but Trent being released into a free midfield role was the key to getting us ticking again.



Will admit I didn't celebrate the winner as much as I should've because I thought that Tsimikas' leap would've been given as a foul in the build-up. Happy to be on the right side of a decision like that for once, though.



On another note, Alisson has bailed us out numerous times - even when we've played well in games - and meant we've only had to score 1 or 2 where otherwise we may have needed 3 or 4. With Kelleher in goal for the next few weeks, we better have our shooting boots on.