And then there's this...
BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys
has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.
But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.
Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.
Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].
Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.
Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.
And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.
But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.