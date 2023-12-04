« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87  (Read 16813 times)

Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #480 on: December 4, 2023, 06:02:06 pm »
Houlliers treble squad was very strong. Not the same amount of match winning talent as we have now or maybe 13/14 or at Rafas best but we genuinely had two options for nearly every position. 4 top strikers, loads of midfield options and full backs too. And a CB pairing who never seemed to miss games.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #481 on: December 4, 2023, 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  4, 2023, 03:05:54 pm
It would be Utopia.   ;)

1-0 win, a famous victory.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #482 on: December 4, 2023, 07:18:40 pm »
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #483 on: December 4, 2023, 07:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  4, 2023, 07:18:40 pm
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.



I'd expect nothing less from that bunch of shitwits.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #484 on: December 4, 2023, 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on December  4, 2023, 05:49:43 pm
See in my mind's eye we're good upto Xmas. Think we won every game in December a few years back too??

January is where I remember us being hit and miss
Yeah my memory has failed me there, I was thinking 21/22 the Brighton draw was around this time and closer to the dropped points with spurs, Chelsea and west ham which were actually after Christmas.

You're right, January and February seems to be our bigger problem historically. 08/09 there was Stoke, the home draws and Middlesbrough away. Under Rodgers there was the West Brom one. 18/19 we let city back in with a few draws around February time too.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #485 on: December 4, 2023, 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  4, 2023, 07:18:40 pm
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.

Now there's a collection of brain trusts right there.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #486 on: December 4, 2023, 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on December  4, 2023, 05:49:43 pm
See in my mind's eye we're good upto Xmas. Think we won every game in December a few years back too??

January is where I remember us being hit and miss

I had misperception also of us slumping in December, but you're right about it tending to be January where we have some bad results.

Since 2019-20 season, our December record in the PL over 19 matches is 14-4-1.  46 out of a possible 57. 

That match at Leicester when they beat us 1-0 when they played two midfielders at center back and Mo missed a penalty is what clouds my negative impressions. 
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #487 on: December 4, 2023, 08:54:51 pm »
I drank that victory through a milkshake straw,  lovely stuff .
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20’ Wlsn 24’ Mac 39’ Tete 45+3’ Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #488 on: December 4, 2023, 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on December  4, 2023, 08:41:29 pm
I had misperception also of us slumping in December, but you're right about it tending to be January where we have some bad results.

Since 2019-20 season, our December record in the PL over 19 matches is 14-4-1.  46 out of a possible 57. 

That match at Leicester when they beat us 1-0 when they played two midfielders at center back and Mo missed a penalty is what clouds my negative impressions. 

We are good in late Nov-December and have been since 17-18 where the form and Klopp's understanding kicked in and then after that we have been excellent. It allows us to be a bit iffy in Jan but it not affect us too much.

I think in 18-19 we only conceded a couple of goals from the end of Nov until that game where we beat Arsenal 5-1 at the end of December.

We would have done that as well in 21/22 as well but Covid got us and that led to those results against Spurs and Leicester.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #489 on: December 4, 2023, 10:36:50 pm »
I mean, hes right in one way. No way that goal would have been allowed on etihad or OT
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #490 on: December 5, 2023, 08:39:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on December  4, 2023, 07:18:40 pm
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.
If thats a foul then there is a foul anytime players challenge for a cross.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #491 on: December 5, 2023, 09:02:04 am »
I actually think there was a case for a foul from Fulham. The angle wasnt the best but it seemed like Tsimikas whilst jumping for the ball challenged the player from behind.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #492 on: December 5, 2023, 09:41:42 am »
I thought Klopp got his first substitutions badly wrong but rectified it in the last 10 minutes.

Gomez/Gakpo on for Mac/Szob was designed to push Trent into DM, with Gakpo and Gravenberch as the #8s. Gakpo showed some great hunger when he came on, but I thought it made Trent less effective and we ended up losing our way a bit, during which Fulham also scored. It was 20 minutes of us not doing much despite a lot of huffing and puffing.

When Endo came on for Gravenberch, I saw a lot of shouts from people saying "Eh? We need a goal and we're putting on Endo? What's Klopp playing at?", but it was pretty evident that was to release Trent into a #8 role and we saw how that played out. I don't think anyone expected Endo to score and that was definitely a bonus, but Trent being released into a free midfield role was the key to getting us ticking again.

Will admit I didn't celebrate the winner as much as I should've because I thought that Tsimikas' leap would've been given as a foul in the build-up. Happy to be on the right side of a decision like that for once, though.

On another note, Alisson has bailed us out numerous times - even when we've played well in games - and meant we've only had to score 1 or 2 where otherwise we may have needed 3 or 4. With Kelleher in goal for the next few weeks, we better have our shooting boots on.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #493 on: December 5, 2023, 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December  5, 2023, 08:39:16 am
If thats a foul then there is a foul anytime players challenge for a cross.
If thats a foul then Jimenez would have been sent off for persistent foul play.
Their tactic was to go long targeting VVD and Tsimi.
Jiminez would start out wide and then just run infield and  jump into the defender. VVD was furious with the ref because it was constantly happening and was ignored.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #494 on: December 5, 2023, 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  5, 2023, 09:02:04 am
I actually think there was a case for a foul from Fulham. The angle wasnt the best but it seemed like Tsimikas whilst jumping for the ball challenged the player from behind.

There was a foul in one of Fulham's goals as well, but that was allowed. It is the way they referee now they let so much go unpunished.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #495 on: December 5, 2023, 07:30:10 pm »
Cant ever see Harry Wilson play without thinking of how much he looks like this chap.

Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #496 on: Today at 10:49:09 pm »
Did well to restrict these to 3, didn't we? ;D
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:06:26 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  4, 2023, 05:39:10 pm
Struggling to remember in my lifetime when we've had such a strong bench (born 1990). It was the death knell for Rafa's title charge, and Rodger's in 2014 too. Didn't help Jurgen in his first couple of years here either.

This time we're more often than not making a real impact once the subs are brought on.

We did have a great bench in the 21/22 season, remember many games in the run- in that were impacted by the bench.
Inter Away also the bench changed the game.
