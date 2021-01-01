And then there's this...BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keyshas claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.