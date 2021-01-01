« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87  (Read 13397 times)

Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #480 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:05:40 pm
All about getting the results from here til Christmas. The stats may not back me up but it feels like we have a habit of dropping frustrating points around this time of year that come back to haunt us.

See in my mind's eye we're good upto Xmas. Think we won every game in December a few years back too??

January is where I remember us being hit and miss
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm »
Houlliers treble squad was very strong. Not the same amount of match winning talent as we have now or maybe 13/14 or at Rafas best but we genuinely had two options for nearly every position. 4 top strikers, loads of midfield options and full backs too. And a CB pairing who never seemed to miss games.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 03:05:54 pm
It would be Utopia.   ;)

1-0 win, a famous victory.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:25:27 pm »
I'd expect nothing less from that bunch of shitwits.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #485 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 05:49:43 pm
See in my mind's eye we're good upto Xmas. Think we won every game in December a few years back too??

January is where I remember us being hit and miss
Yeah my memory has failed me there, I was thinking 21/22 the Brighton draw was around this time and closer to the dropped points with spurs, Chelsea and west ham which were actually after Christmas.

You're right, January and February seems to be our bigger problem historically. 08/09 there was Stoke, the home draws and Middlesbrough away. Under Rodgers there was the West Brom one. 18/19 we let city back in with a few draws around February time too.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #486 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:18:40 pm
And then there's this...


BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys  :wanker  has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnolds winning goal for Liverpool against Fulham was only given because its at the Kop end.

But the winning goal caused some controversy after the match with Greece international Kostas Tsimikas seemed to unfairly challenge Bobby De Cordova-Reid as both players jumped for the ball in the penalty area.

Keys and his fellow pundits in the beIN Sports studio discussed the winning goal with all of them deciding Tsimikas fouled De Cordova-Reid.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer said: Ive got to admit, I thought there was [a foul].

Tsimikas, the way he challenged, he didnt win the ball  he barged into the player. Its a brave call to disallow that but for me thats a foul.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke agreed, he added: Its a clear foul, we all agree. Look at the defender and look where the ball went. Hes cleared the ball then got thumped afterwards.

Ex-Everton man Andy Gray continued: Its only not a foul if Tsimikas wins the header.

And Keys argued the goal was only given because it was at Liverpools famous Kop end, he said: Its only not a foul because its at the Kop end.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva didnt seem to have many complaints about the manner of his sides defeat.

Now there's a collection of brain trusts right there.
