I said in the buildup i felt certain this one would be a heavy slog just because everyone felt it should be fairly easy. i've got a thesis that 2.0 simply cannot handle a lack of pressure. We have a lot of young very high quality players and some of them have been there and done that but a lot of them have not. A lot of our success when we have it comes from our hunger, drive, a relentless will to win from start to finish. we out run out hustle outplay outskill out everything the oppo.



Simply put, at this point in our progression when we are clearly better than the other team then there is a danger we may tend to play down to them. In a year or two or maybe even by the run in we will have picked up the knack of better grinding out the results against slightly inferior but game opposition, of keeping the level where it needs to be and taking 1-0 to 2-0 then 3-0 and never even letting them get a sniff. Right now we simply dont have that yet and despairing our many faults or throwing hissy fits about it wont help much. Its simply experience we need to gain. we can only do it by experiencing it. The guys are not doing it on purpose but it is a commonly seen theme in team sports in the arc of a good team becoming a great one over a matter of years. My usual complaint is that judgement on these kinds of frailties are often made in a matter of seconds and it takes a matter of years to really nail it down. That's how good becomes great and great becomes legendary.



If people care to examine the flip side of the equation, the lads thought the pressure was on and that they were pulling up trees when the score was 2-2 at 75 mins, but when decordova scored and we were staring a loss to Fulham and a season derailed right in the face, that was the real thing all of a sudden. We were suddenly under very serious pressure, and the real team came back out. We smashed them right in the face. It was a no contest from that point forward and that my friends is the real takeaway from it all. We are that team that smashed them in the mouth. we did the same thing in Toulouse. we did the same thing in Luton. These games people rightly decry as pretty terrible, also provide glimpses of what we are going to be in the near future when we turned it back on again. The trick is, keeping it high enough to win and conserve enough to last the entire 65 games. it aint easy.



this team is the real deal and it only going to get better and better as we go along. Today was a really great game, possibly a pivotal game in that progression even though it was a shambles in focus at times. Its no small feat to pull a prem game back from behind with 10 mins left.



Plus the end was so exciting it was just plain fun by the end. enjoy your good team becoming great, dont stress about it.