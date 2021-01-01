« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87  (Read 10141 times)

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
great fighting spirt on show there, from the whole team!
fantastic to see. Maybe we should start trusting Endo in the league more?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,550
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm
Sounds like we are going to miss Ali very much!
Possibly but the opposition is not the worst if hes back for Utd.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm »
Looking at the results today:

Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 2
Chelsea 3 Brighton 2
Liverpool 4 Fulham 3
West Ham   1 Crystal Palace 1
Man City 3 Tottenham 3

Of the teams that played in Europe (all against teams that didn't); three drew, Brighton lost. Only we managed a win
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm
Looking at the results today:

Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 2
Chelsea 3 Brighton 2
Liverpool 4 Fulham 3
West Ham   1 Crystal Palace 1
Man City 3 Tottenham 3

Of the teams that played in Europe (all against teams that didn't); three drew, Brighton lost. Only we managed a win

It's almost like we all predicted it too. City often don't make many changes so fatigue can set in, even if it's mentally. And Klopp played Salah and Nunez for far too long against Lask (they shouldn't even have been in the lineup in my opinion). Again, some blow back showed today in their performances.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm »
Thank fuck for that.  Dropped points would have been so deflating leading into this tight schedule.  Some truly incredible goals.  Loved the celebrations  ;D.  Another injury is a worry though but we just have to keep going and get wins any way possible. 
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm »
massive 3 points today

4 goals and none of the strikers scored

good atmosphere during the final stages of the match
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Amid the chaos, Klopp made a brilliant change at 3-2, Gravenberch off and Endo on, it was exactly the sub we needed to take charge of the midfield again and stop us being picked off on the counter attack.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Amid the chaos, Klopp made a brilliant change at 3-2, Gravenberch off and Endo on, it was exactly the sub we needed to take charge of the midfield again and stop us being picked off on the counter attack.

I wasn't sure about the decision to take off Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, with Gravenberch still on -- I thought Szoboszlai was starting to look dangerous at that point and Grav was having a tough day at the office. But the Endo change was excellent and in hindsight, the earlier subs probably allowed Trent to be in the position he needed to be for the winner. Klopp's operating on a different level to be fair  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm »
for some reason i thought we were playing monday, so sweet to check on the footy scores and see us with a win  ;D, look forward to seeing the goals (well, ours)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
Just watching the goals again (about my 20th time) and you'd be fuming if you were Fulham wouldn't you  ;D.  To concede so many unstoppable screamers like that in one game is brutal.  Suckers  ;D
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,508
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
I said in the buildup i felt certain this one would be a heavy slog just because everyone felt it should be fairly easy. i've got a thesis that 2.0 simply cannot handle a lack of pressure. We have a lot of young very high quality players and some of them have been there and done that but a lot of them have not. A lot of our success when we have it comes from our hunger, drive, a relentless will to win from start to finish. we out run out hustle outplay outskill out everything the oppo.

Simply put, at this point in our progression when we are clearly better than the other team then there is a danger we may tend to play down to them. In a year or two or maybe even by the run in we will have picked up the knack of better grinding out the results against slightly inferior but game opposition, of keeping the level where it needs to be and taking 1-0 to 2-0 then 3-0 and never even letting them get a sniff. Right now we simply dont have that yet and despairing our many faults or throwing hissy fits about it wont help much. Its simply experience we need to gain. we can only do it by experiencing it. The guys are not doing it on purpose but it is a commonly seen theme in team sports in the arc of a good team becoming a great one over a matter of years.  My usual complaint is that judgement on these kinds of frailties are often made in a matter of seconds and it takes a matter of years to really nail it down. That's how good becomes great and great becomes legendary.

If people care to examine the flip side of the equation, the lads thought the pressure was on and that they were pulling up trees when the score was 2-2 at 75 mins, but when decordova scored and we were staring a loss to Fulham and a season derailed right in the face, that was the real thing all of a sudden. We were suddenly under very serious pressure, and the real team came back out. We smashed them right in the face. It was a no contest from that point forward and that my friends is the real takeaway from it all. We are that team that smashed them in the mouth. we did the same thing in Toulouse. we did the same thing in Luton. These games people rightly decry as pretty terrible, also provide glimpses of what we are going to be in the near future when we turned it back on again. The trick is, keeping it high enough to win and conserve enough to last the entire 65 games. it aint easy.

this team is the real deal and it only going to get better and better as we go along. Today was a really great game, possibly a pivotal game in that progression even though it was a shambles in focus at times. Its no small feat to pull a prem game back from behind with 10 mins left.

Plus the end was so exciting it was just plain fun by the end. enjoy your good team becoming great, dont stress about it. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
3 World class goals today. Each one just a treat to build on the previous one! All 3 came out of nowhere, but I have to say- Mac's was totally unexpected!
What a team and Trent silencing the haters this week. Go 'ead lad!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm »
That's one where the Anfield crowd were the 12th man in the end. Not a great performance, but they injected that spirit and inspiration into the players.

A classic atmosphere, one I will remember for a long time.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
Thank fuck for that.  Dropped points would have been so deflating leading into this tight schedule.  Some truly incredible goals.  Loved the celebrations  ;D.  Another injury is a worry though but we just have to keep going and get wins any way possible. 
Yeah it's that time of the season again - although we're starting 2/3 weeks earlier than usual..
It's usually mid December until end of Feb when the injuries and "action" around injuries occur, but I think this season, the early-season "cheer" is due to the fact that we started out of the blocks, with a difficult set of fixtures- the new players who all needed to adjust and us performing out of our skin, due to the VAR/ref issues of the first few games

Andre, hopefully, in Jan, and Some Other, and we'll have Endo and Andre for the 2nd half and just a bit more defensive protection for when the injuries really start to pile up.
If there ever was a season to reinforce in Jan cause we're in a really good position- it is now.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:56:00 pm
Liverpool arent really shipping goals. That was rare today based on the season so far.
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm
Sounds like we are going to miss Ali very much!
Yeah, we had the joint-best defense and sometimes the best for 2 months now..
I haven't checked yet after today's result, but defensively we were/are on title-winning form.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline touchlineban

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm »
MoTM : Trent (Again).  Honourable Mentions : Mac and Endo (for their wonder goals).

Not going to bother to try to explain that one.  Here's my list of emotions.  Feel free to insert your own :

1-0, relaxed, we're on our way
1-1, frustration, but we'll come through
2-1, relaxed, here we go
2-2, pissed off, why can't we defend?
2-3, anger, shower of shite, get rid etc. etc. blah, blah,... etc.
3-3, panic, come on lads, how much time is left?
4-3, euphoria, best f**king team in the world!!!

Who'd be a football fan, eh?

Three points on the pile.  Man. Cheaty dropping two points too.

:)
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:56:00 pm
Liverpool arent really shipping goals. That was rare today based on the season so far.
What Alisson is doing is not normal. We're still conceding 2/3 big chances per games but unlike last season,  our attack is more than good enough to compensate for it.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,050
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
3 World class goals today. Each one just a treat to build on the previous one! All 3 came out of nowhere, but I have to say- Mac's was totally unexpected!
What a team and Trent silencing the haters this week. Go 'ead lad!

Its as if they all did extra practice on top right bin from outside the box all week
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,050
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:41:56 pm
What Alisson is doing is not normal.

Wait ? What ?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm »
What a win!

I was actually quite annoyed with the Gomez at RB sub. Things were moving through Trent and then suddenly he disappeared for 20 mins after the sub that pushed him out, he wouldnt have been in that position behind Tsimi if the sub wasnt made hahaha
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:38:14 pm
was definitely a foul ;D

Yeah VAR would probably have looked at that if the Fulham player had stayed down feigning a head injury imo
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
Wait ? What ?
He faces many big chances and his save ratio is abnormally high.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm
Yeah, we had the joint-best defense and sometimes the best for 2 months now..
I haven't checked yet after today's result, but defensively we were/are on title-winning form.

I agree generally with the point Fitzy is making, and we're not conceding many goals, particularly at home -- today an exception of course. Not conceding many goals is a great defensive statistic obviously. However, our xGA isn't as great and I think that speaks into the incredible work Ali's been doing. In short, without the best keeper in the world our defensive record wouldn't have been as good. Minds blown, I know  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Cruyff Turn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
I agree generally with the point Fitzy is making, and we're not conceding many goals, particularly at home -- today an exception of course. Not conceding many goals is a great defensive statistic obviously. However, our xGA isn't as great and I think that speaks into the incredible work Ali's been doing. In short, without the best keeper in the world our defensive record wouldn't have been as good. Minds blown, I know  ;D

I think that can be applied to other sides challenging for the league, if you take out their best player at the back. Our happens to be a gk, but Arsenal without Saliba are not the same side for instance.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:08:13 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm
What a win!

I was actually quite annoyed with the Gomez at RB sub. Things were moving through Trent and then suddenly he disappeared for 20 mins after the sub that pushed him out, he wouldnt have been in that position behind Tsimi if the sub wasnt made hahaha
At the time I quite liked it. I think the seeds are being sown for Trent as midfielder and we get a new RB.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:22:42 am »
You're always going to get one or two of these mad games in season, and they often come when you least expect it. The crucial thing is to find a way to win them.

Thinking back to 18/19 and we had the mad 4-3 against Palace, then in 19/20 we had the 3-2 against West Ham and you can probably throw in the 5-3 against Chelsea too.

21/22 we had some mad games too but managed to reserve the craziest ones for the Champions League e.g. Benfica.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:23:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
I agree generally with the point Fitzy is making, and we're not conceding many goals, particularly at home -- today an exception of course. Not conceding many goals is a great defensive statistic obviously. However, our xGA isn't as great and I think that speaks into the incredible work Ali's been doing. In short, without the best keeper in the world our defensive record wouldn't have been as good. Minds blown, I know  ;D
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on Today at 12:07:58 am
I think that can be applied to other sides challenging for the league, if you take out their best player at the back. Our happens to be a gk, but Arsenal without Saliba are not the same side for instance.
Yep, it's all relative. Of course, we want to have the best defensive record AND one of the best when it comes to scoring, but all that depends on your competitors.
Even in seasons where we are woeful defensively... as long as we're as good as the leader or better, we're in with a shout. Ali isn't going to be out for that long though, so I think we can handle it.

Kelleher isn't a bad keeper also- I think this being his first real first team action after while contributed to the goals.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #427 on: Today at 01:16:30 am »
Claims that the goal should've been ruled out for a foul on Decordova-Reid.



Please allow me to tell you about Salah getting fouled in the build up to Fulham's opener in november 2020, scored by none other than Decordova-Reid...
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #428 on: Today at 02:23:49 am »
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on Today at 12:07:58 am
I think that can be applied to other sides challenging for the league, if you take out their best player at the back. Our happens to be a gk, but Arsenal without Saliba are not the same side for instance.

It absolutely can, the only reason I bring it up is that we are without Ali for a few games. Kelleher is a really good keeper, but he's not Ali, so giving away the chances that we can normally rely on the big Brazilian to save might prove costly in this period. We might need to tighten up elsewhere while he's out. Or maybe not, we'll normally score plenty of goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:25:01 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 01:16:30 am
Claims that the goal should've been ruled out for a foul on Decordova-Reid.



Please allow me to tell you about Salah getting fouled in the build up to Fulham's opener in november 2020, scored by none other than Decordova-Reid...

It also just wasn't a foul. There's contact between Tsimikas and DR as they're both competing for the ball, that's all.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,829
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:27:39 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:28:05 pm
We have Jones and Elliott who are both decent in midfield plus Thiago and Bajcetic to come back. However Id like us to bring in a good DM.

Thiago and Baj can't be counted on.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:27:53 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 12:08:13 am
At the time I quite liked it. I think the seeds are being sown for Trent as midfielder and we get a new RB.

Yes same, all in for trying him out wherever we and he feels comfortable. I think as the game went on, it became clear that it was taking him away from the game mostly because obviously Trent right now doesnt understand the role or what you need to be a CM. He needs to be extremely mobile to make himself available rather than waiting for the ball to come to him compared to when he plays out wide or being inverted especially when hes not around the RCM role. It will come to him!
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 