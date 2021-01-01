MoTM : Trent (Again). Honourable Mentions : Mac and Endo (for their wonder goals).
Not going to bother to try to explain that one. Here's my list of emotions. Feel free to insert your own :
1-0, relaxed, we're on our way
1-1, frustration, but we'll come through
2-1, relaxed, here we go
2-2, pissed off, why can't we defend?
2-3, anger, shower of shite, get rid etc. etc. blah, blah,... etc.
3-3, panic, come on lads, how much time is left?
4-3, euphoria, best f**king team in the world!!!
Who'd be a football fan, eh?
Three points on the pile. Man. Cheaty dropping two points too.