Author Topic: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87  (Read 2800 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 2 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm »
75 Fulham have another chance after we lose the ball, but this time Kelleher does well and makes the save.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 2 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
78 I have to say Fulham have been better at keeping the ball. We had the ball there in their area, but we just can't keep hold of the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 2 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:47:33 pm »
It's like we've suddenly forgotten how this game works - I'm flabbergasted at how clueless we're looking

Oh, and there we concede again...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 2 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm »
79 We have had this coming, we are so open once more we lost the ball, Fulham have about three players there and slot the ball home. 2-3. Dreadful.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reds 80
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:48:25 pm »
Not good at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm »
Pathetic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:49:44 pm »
Really poor. Gravenberch gave it away and didnt bother getting
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reds 80
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
We were genuinely cruising the first 20 minutes - Fulham looked like they going to be on the receiving end of a beating of note

Ah well...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reds 80
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
82 We have a half chance with Trent but the ball goes out in the end.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 03:49:44 pm
Really poor. Gravenberch gave it away and didnt bother getting
Hes been so poor today
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Surely time for Jones and Elliott
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Awful defending
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:50:51 pm »
82 Endo has come on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
83 We get a corner after a good attack, Endo does well and Salah puts it over the bar.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 03:50:51 pm
82 Endo has come on.
Strange subs today. Its something weve done really well this season, but not sure about todays
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:53:45 pm »
85 Gakpo runs and a nice cross by Gomez, but its saved in the end by the goalie.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:53:51 pm »
Oh my word, how has he missed that?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 03:52:01 pm
83 We get a corner after a good attack, Endo does well and Salah puts it over the bar.
Weve been so poor in front of goal today
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:48:33 pm
This is a total debacle.

just fell apart - goes to show how much confidence Ali creates
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:54:30 pm »
86 Wow, a brilliant hit by the sub Endo! 3-3!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 03:54:30 pm
86 Wow, a brilliant hit by the sub Endo! 3-3!
another worldie
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 03:52:16 pm
Strange subs today. Its something weve done really well this season, but not sure about todays
ha ha

Joke's on you
 ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20' Wilson 24' MacAllister 39' Tete 45+3' Reid 80
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:56:09 pm »
87 Gooooaallll, Trent Alexander-Arnold!

4-3
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm »
Great strike again. If only we could score the easy ones.

Lets fuckin win it now you twats
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:56:18 pm »
Good hit lad
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 MacAllister 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:56:49 pm »
You know, this team is going to be the death of me!

Had a stent put in this week and the cardiologist told me to rest up and take it very easy!!!!

Goddam
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #146 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm »
A great move involving Gakpo, Nunez before Trent brilliantly finishes it off. Now can we close this game down. Some game management Reds.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #147 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 03:56:09 pm
87 Gooooaallll, Trent Alexander-Arnold!
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS WE ARE JUST MAGICAL

Gerrard esque celebration
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #148 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Fucking hell. Not really deserved, but you take your chances and look what happens
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:58:30 pm »
90+7 into added on time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #150 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 03:45:02 pm
Long way to go yet Wab
reverse jinx with a slight cock up first!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:59:19 pm »
91 Trent is now definitely in midfield, he is driving us forward like a man possessed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #152 on: Today at 03:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 03:48:40 pm
Fuck me that's terrible. All started with a stupid pass from Grav in the midfield which gives away the ball and then the defense basically stops playing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #154 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
93 Fulham attacking now, but there is some good defensive work done by Gomez and Konate.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #155 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
We've run out of space to update the thread title :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #156 on: Today at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 03:56:27 pm
What the utter hell is happening in this game?!?

Definitely one of the weirdest games of football I have ever seen!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v 3 Fulham TAA 20 Wilson 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #157 on: Today at 04:01:49 pm »
94 Fulham trying to build from the back, very patient in their build up.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #158 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
94 Salah tries a ball over the top for Nunez to chase but in the end they just about clear.
Re: PL: Libpool 4 v 3 Fulhm Leno OG 20 Wlsn 24 Mac 39 Tete 45+3 Reid 80 Endo 87
« Reply #159 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
95 YNWA being sung by the crowd so good to see the crowd sticking with the team here.
