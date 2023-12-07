How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.



You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.



What are the ball numbers?

The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Mondays draw. Below are the ball numbers:



1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)



2. Wrexham



3. Liverpool



4. Brighton & Hove Albion



5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)



6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)



7. Tottenham Hotspur



8. Fulham



9. West Bromwich Albion



10. Southampton



11. Ipswich Town



12. Leeds United



13. Leicester City



14. Watford



15. Newcastle United



16. Sheffield Wednesday



17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)



18. Aston Villa



19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)



20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United (Monday)



21. Manchester City



22. Blackburn Rovers



23. Sheffield United



24. Swansea City



25. Chelsea



26. AFC Bournemouth



27. Coventry City



28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)



29. Plymouth Argyle



30. Maidstone United



31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)



32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)



