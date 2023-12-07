« previous next »
The 2023/24 FA cup

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 03:22:08 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on December  7, 2023, 03:16:39 pm
Has anyone got a list of our third round opponents from the last 10 years. Do we think they are still warming the balls on the radiator!

Arsenal A
Wolves H
Shrewsbury H
Aston Villa A
Everton H
Wolves A
Everton H
Plymouth H
Exeter A
AFC Wimbledon A

One none PL team in the last 7 seasons. Enough to make you think...
« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 03:25:23 pm by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 04:25:10 pm
Ta Ray

Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December  7, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
That's leaving it a bit late to confirm isn't it?  :P
hahahaha
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 11:34:20 pm
Some shite games on TV for the third round. Outside of ours v Arsenal I don't see why another premier league (Cup) clash should be shown.
Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Yesterday at 08:19:41 pm
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

What are the ball numbers?
The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Mondays draw. Below are the ball numbers:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)

6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United (Monday)

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)

32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm
Home draw be good.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Yesterday at 08:21:17 pm
Wrexham at Anfield please.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Yesterday at 08:22:38 pm
Any chance of a non-premier league opponent please?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:22:38 pm
Any chance of a non-premier league opponent please?
You know better than that, Jill, no chance. City away.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm
No 30 at home please.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm
You know better than that, Jill, no chance. City away.
Id prefer we played them early, if we win, we should win the thing, if we lose, well there's the other things......
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:01:10 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
I'm surely not the only one just simply wanting Maidstone at home.

Think Maidstone want that too.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:02:24 pm
Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:03:29 pm
Lack of shocks in the fa cup, seem to getting less every year. Whatever will be, will be but a lower team or a big one at home.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
Villa away is looking a difficult proposition this year, so Ill go for that.

I'd say City away but there's zero chance of the Cheats getting a difficult draw.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,011
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:17:05 pm
Lower league team at home please. That way we can rest players.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,369
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:01:10 pm
Think Maidstone want that too.

Their manager wants Wolves as he was on talkshite about it.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 02:11:35 am
Offline Willo99

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 10:17:12 am
Wrexham away please.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:34:08 pm
Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:34:52 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
I'm surely not the only one just simply wanting Maidstone at home.

Just not away please.
Justice 97 - YNWA

Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:45:11 pm
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:49:54 pm
This week's League Cup semi-final fixtures will take place with no VAR in operation for 'fairness', the EFL has decided. Middlesbrough play Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday before Fulham travel to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

There is no VAR installed at the Riverside due to Middlesbrough playing in the Championship and, for that reason, the technology will be turned off for all four of the semi-final legs. VAR could have been used in three of the four matches - at Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Craven Cottage - but the EFL has ruled that would be unfair.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:49:57 pm
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,202
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 01:50:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:49:54 pm
This week's League Cup semi-final fixtures will take place with no VAR in operation for 'fairness', the EFL has decided. Middlesbrough play Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday before Fulham travel to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

There is no VAR installed at the Riverside due to Middlesbrough playing in the Championship and, for that reason, the technology will be turned off for all four of the semi-final legs. VAR could have been used in three of the four matches - at Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Craven Cottage - but the EFL has ruled that would be unfair.

Should be the same in the FA Cup, farcical to have some games with and some without.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
