This week's League Cup semi-final fixtures will take place with no VAR in operation for 'fairness', the EFL has decided. Middlesbrough play Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday before Fulham travel to Liverpool on Wednesday night.
There is no VAR installed at the Riverside due to Middlesbrough playing in the Championship and, for that reason, the technology will be turned off for all four of the semi-final legs. VAR could have been used in three of the four matches - at Anfield, Stamford Bridge and Craven Cottage - but the EFL has ruled that would be unfair.