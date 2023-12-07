« previous next »
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 03:22:08 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on December  7, 2023, 03:16:39 pm
Has anyone got a list of our third round opponents from the last 10 years. Do we think they are still warming the balls on the radiator!

Arsenal A
Wolves H
Shrewsbury H
Aston Villa A
Everton H
Wolves A
Everton H
Plymouth H
Exeter A
AFC Wimbledon A

One none PL team in the last 7 seasons. Enough to make you think...
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 04:25:10 pm
Ta Ray

Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December  7, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
That's leaving it a bit late to confirm isn't it?  :P
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup 3rd round draw - Sunday 12:55
December 7, 2023, 11:34:20 pm
Some shite games on TV for the third round. Outside of ours v Arsenal I don't see why another premier league (Cup) clash should be shown.
Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Today at 08:19:41 pm
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

What are the ball numbers?
The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Mondays draw. Below are the ball numbers:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)

6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United (Monday)

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)

32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)

Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Today at 08:21:02 pm
Home draw be good.
Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Today at 08:21:17 pm
Wrexham at Anfield please.
Re: Fourth Round FA Cup draw
Today at 08:22:38 pm
Any chance of a non-premier league opponent please?
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 08:40:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:22:38 pm
Any chance of a non-premier league opponent please?
You know better than that, Jill, no chance. City away.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 08:43:06 pm
No 30 at home please.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 08:47:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:40:16 pm
You know better than that, Jill, no chance. City away.
Id prefer we played them early, if we win, we should win the thing, if we lose, well there's the other things......
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 08:50:26 pm
I'm surely not the only one just simply wanting Maidstone at home.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 09:01:10 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:50:26 pm
I'm surely not the only one just simply wanting Maidstone at home.

Think Maidstone want that too.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 09:02:24 pm
Exciting to see which one of Brighton, Chelsea, Newcastle or Tottenham we get.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 09:03:29 pm
Lack of shocks in the fa cup, seem to getting less every year. Whatever will be, will be but a lower team or a big one at home.
Re: The 2023/24 FA cup
Today at 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:02:24 pm
Exciting to see which one of Brighton, Chelsea, Newcastle or Tottenham we get.

Villa away is looking a difficult proposition this year, so Ill go for that.
