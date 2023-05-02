'Wtf' - https://twitter.com/ErlingHaaland/status/1731387201622004197 ^ https://twitter.com/ArsenalAnoop/status/1731388252584661306
Haaland going to get a ban? Hes tweeting about the incident 🤣
Well, it happened today.
Hoopers on our next game
Surely thats a ban ?
Don't tease, what's he said ?
Riyadh re-education
.
Im really not getting this. A clear one v one? Fuckinghell, Grealish was getting nowhere near the box, never mind getting a shot away.
It's a decision that has me thinking for the first time today that the officials really are incompetent rather than biased or corrupt. Outstanding levels of ineptitude this season.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fewming Mancs on 606 at the moment. Corruption against City because they want an open league. Everyone just wants to talk about Liverpool and United
their heads of gone.
United? What have they got to do with anything?
He was your classic Bitter Blue. Cant handle his club not being talked about or admired in the same way as the big boys.
Giving points to the same team again.
Interesting next week too with the cheats playing Villa without Rodri.
Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.
Put Dustin's mouth (Stranger Things) on that and it's Haaland.Paging Capon.
They're missing Gundogan and Mahrez. We've had the most difficult start out of the top sides, it's about time things went our way, but we can't be complacent, and have to take advantage of any dropped points as they're still capable of winning 10-15 matches in a row
When is that swine De Bruyne due back?
Watching it back, did Hooper expect Grealish to be flagged offside and so blew his whistle to give Abu Dhabi get a free kick?Hard to explain otherwise?
Even after his Hammys better it'll take him 6 months to get out of his haribo and Pringles diet
Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.
Only concern is Unai Emery's league record against decent top opposition. He can pull off a masterclass in Europe, yes.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.142 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]