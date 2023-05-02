« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December  (Read 15119 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,290
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 07:35:44 pm »

'Wtf' - https://twitter.com/ErlingHaaland/status/1731387201622004197  ;D






----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





^ https://twitter.com/ArsenalAnoop/status/1731388252584661306
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:43 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,650
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 07:36:43 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 07:36:51 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 07:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:12:02 pm
Haaland going to get a ban?

Hes tweeting about the incident 🤣

Don't tease, what's he said ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 07:38:17 pm »
Keane laying into maaarcus rashford now
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 07:38:18 pm »
Hoopers on our next game
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,383
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:35:20 pm
Well, it happened today.  :D

Could do with a few more 😂

To be honest though, that should be been immaterial. Not sure how they've strived to draw 3-3 with that lot. Should've been out of sight at ht
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,383
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:38:18 pm
Hoopers on our next game

Needs to be taken off Spurs games I know that 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,363
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 07:39:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:46:20 pm

Put Dustin's mouth (Stranger Things) on that and it's Haaland.


Paging Capon.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 07:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:43 pm
Surely thats a ban ?

Looks like he was calling him a tithead.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 07:39:57 pm »
Im really not getting this. A clear one v one? Fuckinghell, Grealish was getting nowhere near the box, never mind getting a shot away.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,383
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:37:08 pm
Don't tease, what's he said ?

He's got a video of the incident and just put up wtf'
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,383
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 07:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:43 pm
Surely thats a ban ?

That grid should be a ban on going into down before dark
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 07:42:12 pm »
It's a decision that has me thinking for the first time today that the officials really are incompetent rather than biased or corrupt. Outstanding levels of ineptitude this season.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 07:43:01 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 07:25:16 pm
Riyadh re-education.
Re-execution
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 07:25:16 pm
Riyadh re-education.

No I meant to ref in their farce of a league for taking points off City.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,983
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 07:49:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:57 pm
Im really not getting this. A clear one v one? Fuckinghell, Grealish was getting nowhere near the box, never mind getting a shot away.

Hes also scored about 12 goals in a decade long career. Chances of him getting two in one feel slim.
Logged

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,317
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 07:50:01 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:42:12 pm
It's a decision that has me thinking for the first time today that the officials really are incompetent rather than biased or corrupt. Outstanding levels of ineptitude this season.

Don't worry, Howard Webb will launch a new directive this week to allow advantages.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Fewming Mancs on 606 at the moment. Corruption against City because they want an open league. Everyone just wants to talk about Liverpool and Unitedtheir heads of gone. :D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 07:51:20 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:42:12 pm
It's a decision that has me thinking for the first time today that the officials really are incompetent rather than biased or corrupt. Outstanding levels of ineptitude this season.

Thought it was a good process
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 07:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:50:36 pm
Fewming Mancs on 606 at the moment. Corruption against City because they want an open league. Everyone just wants to talk about Liverpool and Unitedtheir heads of gone. :D

United? What have they got to do with anything?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:57:21 pm
United? What have they got to do with anything?

He was your classic Bitter Blue. Cant handle his club not being talked about or admired in the same way as the big boys.
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,181
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:58:51 pm
He was your classic Bitter Blue. Cant handle his club not being talked about or admired in the same way as the big boys.

More of the same, please Villa.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,206
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 07:50:36 pm
Fewming Mancs on 606 at the moment. Corruption against City because they want an open league. Everyone just wants to talk about Liverpool and Unitedtheir heads of gone. :D

another thick cnut equating the disallowing of a perfectly valid, proven goal...and a so-what? fluffed advantage call...insecure plazzy fuckwit
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 08:17:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:03:04 pm
Giving points to the same team again.

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 08:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:43 pm
Surely thats a ban ?

Not a ban, think he's just taking a dump in his shorts...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:12:38 pm
Interesting next week too with the cheats playing Villa without Rodri.

Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:22:51 pm
Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.
Only concern is Unai Emery's league record against decent top opposition. He can pull off a masterclass in Europe, yes.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 08:31:37 pm »
Watching it back, did Hooper expect Grealish to be flagged offside and so blew his whistle to give Abu Dhabi get a free kick?

Hard to explain otherwise?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Cruyff Turn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 08:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:22:51 pm
Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.

They're missing Gundogan and Mahrez. We've had the most difficult start out of the top sides, it's about time things went our way, but we can't be complacent, and have to take advantage of any dropped points as they're still capable of winning 10-15 matches in a row
Logged

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:39:50 pm
Put Dustin's mouth (Stranger Things) on that and it's Haaland.


Paging Capon.
dgdgdgfgfff" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>free image hosting services[/url]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 08:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Cruyff Turn on Today at 08:34:22 pm
They're missing Gundogan and Mahrez. We've had the most difficult start out of the top sides, it's about time things went our way, but we can't be complacent, and have to take advantage of any dropped points as they're still capable of winning 10-15 matches in a row

When is that swine De Bruyne due back?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,383
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 08:44:47 pm
When is that swine De Bruyne due back?

Even after his Hammys better it'll take him 6 months to get out of his haribo and Pringles diet 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,282
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 08:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:31:37 pm
Watching it back, did Hooper expect Grealish to be flagged offside and so blew his whistle to give Abu Dhabi get a free kick?

Hard to explain otherwise?

The are two explanations for me either the lino has said he is off I am going to put my flag up and Hooper has intervened to give City the free kick or Hooper thinks the ball is going through to the keeper.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:46:43 pm
Even after his Hammys better it'll take him 6 months to get out of his haribo and Pringles diet 

Him and me both!
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:22:51 pm
Grealish booked too so misses the game and Doku off injured. Their squad is looking a bit thinner again. Villa taking something off them would be absolutely lovely as I think Citys fixtures turn then and get significantly easier than this run.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:27:50 pm
Only concern is Unai Emery's league record against decent top opposition. He can pull off a masterclass in Europe, yes.
Villa haven't lost a point at home this season, like another team I know. I realize that records are there to be broken, but there is a chance...

Dum spiro spero.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Cruyff Turn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 11:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 08:44:47 pm
When is that swine De Bruyne due back?

Supposedly sometime in January.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 11:35:44 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:31:47 pm




How did Thiago know that one minute hadn't passed?
Logged

Online Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,702
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 11:43:11 pm »
The bringing it back even happened in the 2pm on sky. Palace had the ball in the west ham box and its whistled to come back for the freekick. Happens all the time
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 