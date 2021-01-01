« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December  (Read 13235 times)

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:48:03 pm
If British Airways had this process they'd be landing planes in the Thames.

Whos on VAR, Chesley Sullenberger?
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:49:38 pm
When is KDB back ?
Comms guy said early new year
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:45:29 pm
No

He should though, the advancing team shouldn't be punished by a foul against them


There's nowhere to hide on this one. Let's not even try it. We would be fucking livid at that
:lmao :lmao :lmao
could not have happened to a nicer bunch
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
Thrilled with the result obviously but its incredibly hard to justify that decision.. he very clearly indicated hes playing advantage and the second the ball goes to Grealish in a dangerous position he blows his whistle? Its not that he didnt play advantage, its that he did and then blows anyway the second it looks like City might benefit from it. Suspicious as fuck, especially when you consider he was the same referee as when Spurs played us isnt he a known Spurs fan?

Hes also the referee for our next game btw. Well, if he isnt benched before then.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Missed the City game but heard about a supposed refereeing scandal / furore / outrage........just seen the 'incident'......are you fuckin kidding me?......an incorrect advantage call.....that was it?  ;D ;D....fuck me, there were even bellends on 5 Live comparing it to what happened to us at Spurs .......just shows you the petualnt spolied twat-brat entitlement that now runs through the cheating Manc c*nts on and off the pitch....
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:31:03 pm
Absolute cheats get their just deserts

See what you did there  ;)
Online Libertine

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 06:55:19 pm »
Terrible refereeing (as usual) but the "he was through 1 on 1" narrative is ridiculous.

1) He's still well outside the box.
2) There's 3 defenders bearing down on him.
3) It's Jack Grealish.
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:55:19 pm
Terrible refereeing (as usual) but the "he was through 1 on 1" narrative is ridiculous.

1) He's still well outside the box.
2) There's 3 defenders bearing down on him.
3) It's Jack Grealish.

You could have just used the third item......it's not like it was Salah bearing down on goal.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 06:59:23 pm »
Some of the worst refereeing i've seen

Hooper again :lmao
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 07:03:04 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:59:23 pm
Some of the worst refereeing i've seen

Hooper again :lmao
Giving points to the same team again.
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 07:03:33 pm »
Personally, I don't believe Grealish gets a shot off there, I think Ben Davies catches up to him. Still an abysmal refereeing decision, nevertheless.
Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 07:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:55:19 pm
Terrible refereeing (as usual) but the "he was through 1 on 1" narrative is ridiculous.
Did Carragher really say we need to get to the bottom of this? ::)
Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:59:23 pm
Some of the worst refereeing i've seen

Hooper again :lmao
I dont see what other option Hooper had, no choice but to blow up, for the good of football
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm »
He'll be on this weeks Riyadh flight.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
No idea why the ref decides to not play the advantage he signalled. I can only think hes completely missed Grealish when Haaland has chipped it forward. There were a few Spurs defenders about so would be good to see from the Refs angle. Id be fucking raging if that was us like ;D
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm »
Can't really blame Hooper. I would be pissed off as well with Oliver, England and Cook getting an all expenses paid trips to Abu Dhabi and him being left out.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:03:33 pm
Personally, I don't believe Grealish gets a shot off there, I think Ben Davies catches up to him. Still an abysmal refereeing decision, nevertheless.


Would you say the same if MacAllister is in that position and Simon Hooper blows up against us?

He wouldn't have got a shot off anyway
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 07:07:48 pm »
has Baldy been his usual calm, smiling, pleasant self after the game?

:)
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 07:09:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:03:04 pm
Giving points to the same team again.

Funny that
Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm »
Are City really moaning about that one? Ref blew the whistle and he wasn't getting away from him over 40 yards. Any defender with half a brain would take him down if he needed to as well.
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm »
Grealish would have stopped, gone backwards, then fell over anyway.
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 07:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:54:25 pm
Missed the City game but heard about a supposed refereeing scandal / furore / outrage........just seen the 'incident'......are you fuckin kidding me?......an incorrect advantage call.....that was it?  ;D ;D....fuck me, there were even bellends on 5 Live comparing it to what happened to us at Spurs .......just shows you the petualnt spolied twat-brat entitlement that now runs through the cheating Manc c*nts on and off the pitch....
Don't think any more needs to be said than this .. spot on
