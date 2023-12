Thrilled with the result obviously but itís incredibly hard to justify that decision.. he very clearly indicated heís playing advantage and the second the ball goes to Grealish in a dangerous position he blows his whistle? Itís not that he didnít play advantage, itís that he did and then blows anyway the second it looks like City might benefit from it. Suspicious as fuck, especially when you consider he was the same referee as when Spurs played usÖ isnít he a known Spurs fan?



Heís also the referee for our next game btw. Well, if he isnít benched before then.