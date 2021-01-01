Thrilled with the result obviously but its incredibly hard to justify that decision.. he very clearly indicated hes playing advantage and the second the ball goes to Grealish in a dangerous position he blows his whistle? Its not that he didnt play advantage, its that he did and then blows anyway the second it looks like City might benefit from it. Suspicious as fuck, especially when you consider he was the same referee as when Spurs played us isnt he a known Spurs fan?



Hes also the referee for our next game btw. Well, if he isnt benched before then.