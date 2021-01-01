« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December

Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #560 on: Today at 10:10:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:59:23 pm
Is that Ambrabat a cousin of George Weah?
Looks like a competition winner.

i think its pronounced "amsofat"
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #561 on: Today at 10:11:11 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 10:03:11 pm
Who started that trend? Think it was David Ellary.

United really are shite. Not a single point against anyone in the top half and were into December. :lmao

Edit - I tell a lie, they beat Brentford (luckily) who are 10th for at least a day.

;D

If his hairline got any further back they'd have had to shave his arse*

*sorry RAWK baldies
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #562 on: Today at 10:12:26 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:09:51 pm
Scholes aint a happy bunny

His daughter put her big slipper socks on in this cold weather?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #563 on: Today at 10:13:13 pm
Corner turned
Bob Harris

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #564 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:09:51 pm
Scholes aint a happy bunny

No family members nails to munch on
danm77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #565 on: Today at 10:24:03 pm
Fucking hilarious. All this commentary recently about Utd being the form team - only because they scraped past shit opposition, barring Everton which was their only convincing win.

They cant win or draw against top half sides. I hope we spank them.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #566 on: Today at 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:09:51 pm
Scholes aint a happy bunny

What's new
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #567 on: Today at 10:51:01 pm
He may be a diving little shit, but Anthony Gordon is quite a player isn't he?
BigCDump

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #568 on: Today at 10:54:22 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:51:01 pm
He may be a diving little shit, but Anthony Gordon is quite a player isn't he?

I was going to say. As much as we dislike him, he's got proper talent.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #569 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm
That forest performance was proper cowardly.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #570 on: Today at 11:19:21 pm
Would like a Luton win Tuesday.
