« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December  (Read 6591 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm »
Sorry but that's a penalty for me.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 09:37:53 pm
He was wearing a snood (or whatever the fuck they are called)

Be a noose if he had a colourful flag....
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
Mainoo was shocking again, they were comparing him to Bellingham, Fabregas and Pedri after Everton  ;D
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:38:25 pm
Sorry but that's a penalty for me.

Not a penalty by any definition.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm »
Fernandes with his 15th foul of the game
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:39:34 pm
Mainoo was shocking again, they were comparing him to Bellingham, Fabregas and Pedri after Everton  ;D

Gonna be Russell Beardsmore all over again
Logged

Online Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:40:24 pm »
There would be zero surprise if the mancs managed to get out of this with a point or 3 - Newcastle starting to look tired and I dont think theres a Utd player has ran more than 1k here
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,047
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:41:36 pm »
I would rather this was a draw.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:42:09 pm »
HAHAHAAHHA Look at them desperately trying to score while the keeper is injured
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:41:36 pm
I would rather this was a draw.

Looks like it's got a 90th minute equaliser written all over it.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #490 on: Today at 09:42:57 pm »
It's Karius time!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #492 on: Today at 09:43:25 pm »
What we need now is some classic Beheddie Howe time wasting nonsense....oh look the goalkeeper is down  ;D
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,338
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:44:09 pm »
Not a head injury, play on and nick a draw!
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:44:15 pm »
Fuckall wrong with the c*nt...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:44:15 pm »
I would love a draw. As close as you can get to both sides losing. United is utterly battered, and Newcastle is entirely toothless.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm »
He's done his shoulder. Imagine being on the bench as a keeper and you still don't get on 😬
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:44:15 pm
Fuckall wrong with the c*nt...

Fuck all right with him either...
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #498 on: Today at 09:45:19 pm »
As painful as it would be to see, really hoping ManU get one of their typical jammy goals in about 95th minute for the draw.  Newcastle tears would be enjoyable I must say.

For all their dominance in possession, the Saudis only have 4 shots on goal. 
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #499 on: Today at 09:45:32 pm »
What are the laws on head injuries? Who decides they have to be subbed? It is a free sub, right?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #500 on: Today at 09:45:35 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:44:09 pm
Not a head injury, play on and nick a draw!

I'd be fuming, should have waited for the ball to go in.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:46:04 pm »
My heart bleeds for all the injuries these teams have
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #502 on: Today at 09:47:26 pm »
Come on now shitebags..go for the leveller...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #503 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 09:46:04 pm
My heart bleeds for all the injuries these teams have

Getting a taste of what we had to deal with for pretty much the entirety of the 20/21 season.

Everyone told us to get on with it.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #504 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
just spotted a rainbow flag up in the crowd must have taken it up there to throw it off
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #505 on: Today at 09:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 09:46:04 pm
My heart bleeds for all the injuries these teams have

Who the fuck does the Pope get to read him his last rights...
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,047
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #506 on: Today at 09:47:53 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:45:32 pm
What are the laws on head injuries? Who decides they have to be subbed? It is a free sub, right?

It's looks like a shoulder injury he wasn't moving between them when he came off.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #507 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
lol

.. and then disallowed

.. lolz :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #508 on: Today at 09:48:48 pm »
Did Maguire just stop them scoring 😂
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,047
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #509 on: Today at 09:48:50 pm »
You dick, Maguire.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,608
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #510 on: Today at 09:48:51 pm »
The fuck is Maguire doing? :lmao
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,338
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #511 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
😂😂

Good old Maguire
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #512 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm »
Maguire IDIOT
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #513 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm »
waiting for Antony spinny trick
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #514 on: Today at 09:49:11 pm »
Arf!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,201
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #515 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 09:47:42 pm
just spotted a rainbow flag up in the crowd must have taken it up there to throw it off

It's these lads

Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #516 on: Today at 09:49:37 pm »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,338
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #517 on: Today at 09:49:37 pm »
Huge empty head
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #518 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Maguire always manages to give us a laugh. Even when he's had a good game 😂
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #519 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Slabhead to the rescue
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13] 14   Go Up
« previous next »
 