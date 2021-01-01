« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December  (Read 4762 times)

Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:12:39 pm »
Online Rosario

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:12:42 pm »
Probably slightly prefer a draw here to take us at least two games clear of both if we get the job done tomorrow. Although a loss either way wouldnt be the worst result either.
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #282 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
Wont hear a thing against flat caps. They are boss, timeless classic.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #283 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm »
He belongs to the club my arms bother me
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #284 on: Today at 08:13:04 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 08:11:02 pm
Hahaha wtf was he doing there? ;D

Probably doesn't trust the keeper. United players already throwing themselves on the ground.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
Oh so garnacho is a shithouse ?

That's odd isn't it
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:11:36 pm
That's a pen in the CL

The handball? It is a free anywhere else on the pitch. Makes zero sense why that is not a pen. It is a handball in the box.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
What's with all this bigging up of Onana?
Online Gerry83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm »
By this seasons standards Saudis should have had a pen.

Unpopular opinion but I think Utd will give us a game at Anfield. We should be confident to beat them but I dont like the overconfidence of some saying well smash them easily!
Online grinchgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Cannot stand that Garnacho already, proper preening twat in the Ronaldo mold. However, since Claire (I think it was) said he looked like a ventriloquist's dummy that's all I can think when I see him which does soften the annoyance somewhat ;D
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:16:16 pm »
commentator thinks mancs are gonna score every time they go forward only to be bitterly disappointed when the cock it up  :lmao :lmao
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:17:02 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 08:09:30 pm
;D

Sure it wasn't just chocolate mousse?

Thats demented.
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 08:15:27 pm
By this seasons standards Saudis should have had a pen.

Unpopular opinion but I think Utd will give us a game at Anfield. We should be confident to beat them but I dont like the overconfidence of some saying well smash them easily!

I agree.
But Klopp wont take them lightly and that is all that matters.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:15:14 pm
What's with all this bigging up of Onana?
Hush! The best keeper in the league!
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:17:42 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:13:38 pm
The handball? It is a free anywhere else on the pitch. Makes zero sense why that is not a pen. It is a handball in the box.

It's not though

It's off his body onto hand
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm »
Parried right back in to danger again, Fletch worshipping him again like he did in the week, bizarre.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:17:28 pm
Hush! The best keeper in the league!


errrr second best
Online grinchgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:18:17 pm »
This really is a wank off between the two teams by the comms as to which one they can fawn over the most.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:12:44 pm
Wont hear a thing against flat caps. They are boss, timeless classic.

No place unless you're out rounding sheep,
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:18:41 pm »
Marsial loses the ball and then walks around looking uninterested.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:18:45 pm »
Ffs if he lets that in he'd literally a statue

'Good save' so desperate to exonerate
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm »
Wasn't sure who I'd want to lose this game...but now that it's started I rather disconcertingly find myself rooting for the scruffy, granny mugging, throwback cnuts from down the Lancs...
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:19:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:17:42 pm
It's not though

It's off his body onto hand

He controlled it with his arm. You can not control the ball with your arm even if it bounces off your body. They call that in the middle of the pitch all the time.
Online grinchgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #303 on: Today at 08:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 08:17:02 pm
Thats demented.

You've got some on the valance!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #304 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm »
Got this on in the background while doing stuff.

Looked a pen, that should be a corner as well.

This league is proper shite. What kind of laughable officiating is this crap again?

:D
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #305 on: Today at 08:20:25 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:19:05 pm
He controlled it with his arm. You can not control the ball with your arm even if it bounces off your body. They call that in the middle of the pitch all the time.
He had no control over anything - arm, feet, ball, head
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #306 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 08:18:38 pm
No place unless you're out rounding sheep,

Sure.
Because only skaters wear VANS, only cowboys wear jeans etc. 😁
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #307 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
They're going to regret these misses
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #308 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
Oh my god. How do you miss that?
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #309 on: Today at 08:21:18 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 08:19:38 pm
You've got some on the valance!

Whats a valance?

Its fun this isnt it? Even though were just listing Partridge.
