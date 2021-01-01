Cannot stand that Garnacho already, proper preening twat in the Ronaldo mold. However, since Claire (I think it was) said he looked like a ventriloquist's dummy that's all I can think when I see him which does soften the annoyance somewhat

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."