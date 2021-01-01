I wasn't expecting Wolves to beat Arsenal today as I agree with Caligula that they are much better than a lot of people give them credit for. But conceding two goals so early is very pathetic defending from them. Hopefully they can get some good results at home though to compensate it.
Their attacking numbers are way down. They dont have the firepower to win this league.
Scored one less than us this season before today. They're better set up to grind away wins than us I thinkas they're a cagier team than us.
Is the Luton manager playing his son as the GK
TNB will be jizzing all over the place when he logs in later.
The arsenal fans getting quoted on the bbc text commentary are approaching manchester levels of swaggoh right now.
Burnley 2-0 up. The Ev bottom as it stands.
Blades down to ten men after an Oli McBurnie masterclass in elbowing an oppo player in the face ... twice.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
McBurnie misses our game then?
I wonder if Origi will get in the Forest side tonight, its the anniversary of his brilliant winner against Everton today. A possible repeat?
On the bench again. Don't think he's on Cooper's Xmas card list.
Burnley destroying Utd's goal difference here which wasn't clever beforehand.
Hopefully it gets even worse Weds
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?
Crosby Nick never fails.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]