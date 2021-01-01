« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm
I wasn't expecting Wolves to beat Arsenal today as I agree with Caligula that they are much better than a lot of people give them credit for. But conceding two goals so early is very pathetic defending from them. Hopefully they can get some good results at home though to compensate it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,664
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:40:55 pm
I wasn't expecting Wolves to beat Arsenal today as I agree with Caligula that they are much better than a lot of people give them credit for. But conceding two goals so early is very pathetic defending from them. Hopefully they can get some good results at home though to compensate it.

I missed the first goal but the second was played with a ton of speed and incision to be fair, very difficult to defend against.
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,769
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #82 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:37 pm
Their attacking numbers are way down. They dont have the firepower to win this league.
Scored one less than us this season before today. They're better set up to grind away wins than us I think as they're a cagier team than us.

Injuries allowing, they'll not be far away IMO.
shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #83 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm
Is the Luton manager playing his son as the GK
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,961
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #84 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:47:20 pm
Scored one less than us this season before today. They're better set up to grind away wins than us I thinkas they're a cagier team than us.

We have had the much tougher games. They are very cagey but they are not very creative. I think it will be tight as to who finishes 2nd and third between us and them, but they wont win the league.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 51,971
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #85 on: Today at 03:57:24 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 03:47:24 pm
Is the Luton manager playing his son as the GK
He's the best goalkeeper in the League according to 7 Hag.
Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,415
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:01:02 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:17:30 pm
TNB will be jizzing all over the place when he logs in later.

The arsenal fans getting quoted on the bbc text commentary are approaching manchester levels of swaggoh right now.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:03:47 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:01:02 pm
The arsenal fans getting quoted on the bbc text commentary are approaching manchester levels of swaggoh right now.

They'll be fighting hard to win the "10-20 league games trophy" after their big rivals Spurs won the "first 10 league games trophy"  ;D
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #88 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Burnley 2-0 up. The Ev bottom as it stands.   :D

Blades down to ten men after an Oli McBurnie masterclass in elbowing an oppo player in the face ... twice.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,971
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:10:26 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:09:04 pm
Blades down to ten men after an Oli McBurnie masterclass in elbowing an oppo player in the face ... twice.
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,803
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #91 on: Today at 04:15:55 pm
McBurnie misses our game then?
TALBERT

  • Shite
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,094
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #92 on: Today at 04:22:16 pm
Madness how bad these 3 promoted teams are

14 games played - so getting near half way - (game 19)

and the bottom looks like this:

Sheffield United     Points:   5     Goal Difference -25
Burnley                 Points:   7     Goal Difference -20
Luton                    Points:   9     Goal Difference -13


Everton can and will stay up, as all three teams are shite
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #93 on: Today at 04:22:34 pm
I wonder if Origi will get in the Forest side tonight, its the anniversary of his brilliant winner against Everton today. A possible repeat?
Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,291
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #94 on: Today at 04:29:41 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:15:55 pm
McBurnie misses our game then?

Yep. Big relief.
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #95 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:22:34 pm
I wonder if Origi will get in the Forest side tonight, its the anniversary of his brilliant winner against Everton today. A possible repeat?

On the bench again. Don't think he's on Cooper's Xmas card list.  ::)
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,437
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #96 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm
To be fair to Luton they give it a good go in every game and don't get battered, Sheff Utd just get wellied every week
Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,291
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #97 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:34:17 pm
On the bench again. Don't think he's on Cooper's Xmas card list.  ::)

He'll come off the bench and put the shits right up Pickford.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,187
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #98 on: Today at 04:39:15 pm
Kinell Burnley 4-0!
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 72,018
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #99 on: Today at 04:39:51 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:34:17 pm
On the bench again. Don't think he's on Cooper's Xmas card list.  ::)

He'll come off the bench and do it instead. Either way Pickford will do something stupid when he sees him.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,658
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #100 on: Today at 04:43:30 pm
How the fuck did Sheffield United get promoted? Championship last season must have been an abysmal standard.
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #101 on: Today at 04:45:27 pm
Burnley destroying Utd's goal difference here which wasn't clever beforehand.
Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,565
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #102 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:45:27 pm
Burnley destroying Utd's goal difference here which wasn't clever beforehand.
Hopefully it gets even worse Weds
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #103 on: Today at 04:48:37 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 04:47:02 pm
Hopefully it gets even worse Weds

 :thumbup
Bread

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,498
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #104 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?
Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 75,291
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #105 on: Today at 04:51:14 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:48:54 pm
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?

Hopefully not Colin.
Bincey

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,037
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #106 on: Today at 04:51:43 pm
C'mon Wolves.
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,437
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #107 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:48:54 pm
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?

Should bounce them regardless, there's nothing anyone can do with that team really. Awful all over the pitch and they have the worst keeper in the division, should beat them comfortably on Wednesday.
Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 108,676
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #108 on: Today at 04:52:01 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:48:54 pm
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?

Perhaps well see Sheffield Wednesday more United.

Wolves get one back against Arsenal.
Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,607
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #109 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:48:54 pm
New manager bounce for Sheffield United on Wednesday?

Only thing that might get him off is McBurnie's utterly stupid two yellows.
Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,920
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #110 on: Today at 05:05:01 pm
Reasonable chance our game vs Arsenal will be a top of the table clash in a couple of weeks. Brain farts against shite like Fulham, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Man Utd accepted.

Fancy City dropping points at home to Spurs or away to Villa.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,961
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Reply #111 on: Today at 05:06:19 pm
Cant stress enough how much we have to smash both Fulham and Sheffield United this week.
keano7

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,853
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm »
Did Arsenal have 4 substitution windows in their game or was Tomiyasu a concussion sub? Seems weird no ones picked up on it.
Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,920
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:07:12 pm »
Dear Jim,
              Please can you fix it for me, for Everton to get absolutely fucking twatted tonight by Notts Forest.

Yours CHOPPER
(8 and 3 quarters)
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,265
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:07:42 pm »
Once Wolves scored, Arsenal became nervous - going to ground at every opportunity and time wasting. What Arteta learned under Pep is cynicism off the scale.
Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
« Reply #115 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm »
Can't wait to see prime atletico madrid turn up on wednesday against us.  :wanker
