Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December

Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
SATURDAY 2ND DECEMBER

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Brentford v Luton Town 15:00
Burnley v Sheffield United 15:00
Nottingham Forest v Everton 17:30 skysports
Saudi Arabia v Manchester United 20:00 TNT SPORTS

SUNDAY 3RD DECEMBER

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa 14:00
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00
Liverpool v Fulham 14:00
West Ham United v Crystal Palace 14:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports


Some decent games this weekend.
Forest winning would be great. Will be weird wanting a United win v Saudi. Salah to hit 200 Liverpool goals and hopefully Spurs end their losing run.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Divock needs to play some part in the 5.30pm game obviously.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Weird that our 2pm games are never the ones on TV.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
With Burnley playing Sheffield United there's a good chance that Everton will end the weekend at the bottom of the Premier League.  Forest aren't in great form but they've got enough to beat Everton.

It's a shame that Man City have dropped on Spurs at the moment when Spurs are freefalling.  A month ago it might have been an interesting fixture, not it just looks like goal difference padding for Man City.

Hopefully "it all evens out in the end" comes in force at Arsenal with Wolves getting five VAR awarded penalties.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Think Spurs are going to get walloped if City consistently get in behind that high line.

Newcastle v Man United shoukd have some comedy in it, whatever the result. how come its an 8pm kick off, not 12.30? As ever, just need to make sure we take care of our business and then anything else is a bonus.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Spurs always seem to cause City trouble, but agree that ends this week.   City will have a field day.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:49:10 am
Weird that our 2pm games are never the ones on TV.

Quotas.
The games were supposed to be 3pm Saturday and wouldn't have been on TV anyway. From the next TV rights deal, ALL Sunday 2pm games will be on TV.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
The one time I want Tottenham to win and they will probably get stuffed. Too many injuries for them atm and with the way they play I can't see anything but a trashing.

I guess a draw in the Saudi vs United game is better? Not that any of those two are our problem but both losing points is better.

I hate that there are no 21:30pm (12:30pm UK time) games and I have to wait until 12am to watch something  :'(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Why no 12:30 kick off?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:12:07 pm
Why no 12:30 kick off?

We played on Thursday, so no possible way for them to assign it to us, so they decided there was no point having one.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:12:07 pm
Why no 12:30 kick off?

MU were away in the CL wed night. Rules now say the team (if selected) for 12.30pm slot have to be 8pm instead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm
MU were away in the CL wed night. Rules now say the team (if selected) for 12.30pm slot have to be 8pm instead.

Only applies Champions League fixtures I take it then, since we play Sheffield United on Wednesday immediately followed by a 12:30 ko against Palace next Saturday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Spurs will get trashed big Ange is too stubborn to change his suicidal tactics can see City being out of sight by the 30th minute mark.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 01:22:05 pm
Only applies Champions League fixtures I take it then, since we play Sheffield United on Wednesday immediately followed by a 12:30 ko against Palace next Saturday.

Yeah. Pretty sure we had a 12.30 last season after a Wednesday night game too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Looking ahead, what channel are the mid week premier league games on?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Poch, Mourinho, Nuno, and Conte all wanted to make it difficult for City. Ange will do the opposite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm
Looking ahead, what channel are the mid week premier league games on?

Amazon Prime, all games are being shown
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:35:13 pm
Amazon Prime, all games are being shown
Thanks mate
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:12:07 pm
Why no 12:30 kick off?
Because PIF payed TNT for prime time evening KO.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:49:18 pm
Because PIF payed TNT for prime time evening KO.

That's 11pm in Saudi!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Saudi Arabia v Manchester United 20:00 TNT SPORTS

On MUTV again?? "My days!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 01:22:05 pm
Only applies Champions League fixtures I take it then, since we play Sheffield United on Wednesday immediately followed by a 12:30 ko against Palace next Saturday.

Obviously not ideal for the Palace game either, but in that instance it's the same for both teams, whereas after CL fixtures only CL teams are impacted.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
For those interested, and I think I have this correct, I think these are the number of times each club has been in each slot by Xmas:

Package A (Saturday lunch time), minimum pics 1, maximum 6.  If a team is playing in the CL on the Wednesday, this can become a 8pm slot as long as no other game is shown at 12:30.  So far:  We've had this 4 times, Manchester United 4 (2 of which were then moved to 8pm due to CL matches), Spurs 2, Newcastle 2 (both moved because of CL), and Arse/City/Chelsea once.

Package B (Saturday 17:30 kick offs), minimum pics 1, maximum 6.  So far:  Newcastle have had all 6 of their opportunites, Arsenal 5, Spurs/Us twice, United/Chelsea 1, City 0.

Package C (24 games Sunday 2pm/ 8 games Saturday 8pm), Min pics 2, Max 5.  So far:  Spurs 3, City 3 (inc. one 8 pm), Chelsea 2, Us/Man U/Arsenal 1, New 0

Package D (32 games on Sunday 4:30):  Min pics 2, Max 5.  So far: us and  City 4, Spurs/New/Arse/Chelsea/Man U 3.

Package E (24 games Friday/Monday, 8 games Sunday 2), no min, max 5.  So farL Spurs 4, Chelsea 3, City/Arse/United 1, New 0.


Oddly this means that although Newcastle were on tv 9 times in the first 10 match days, other than the 2 Amazon prime midweeks, from the next 6 they will have only been on twice.  The team that would have featured the most will have been Spurs, with 13 times!  Newcastle/Arsenal 11, Man U/Chelsea/Us 10, and City only 9. 

It also means that there can be no more 17:30 kicks off with Newcastle, only 1 more Arsenal.  Only 1 more Sunday 4:30 for us and City; only 2 more Sat 12:30s for us and United.  etc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:12:07 pm
Why no 12:30 kick off?

They haven't been having 12.30 kick offs every week, it's why it infuriates me with the the internationals. If it's not every week it should be easy to not have them when the international week has just ended.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm
Obviously not ideal for the Palace game either, but in that instance it's the same for both teams, whereas after CL fixtures only CL teams are impacted.

Not really - Palace are at home, we're away to Sheff Utd - that's a 1.5 to 2 hour drive back in the coach, players looking at 2am before they get to sleep, then we'll have to fly down to London Friday

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:35:05 am
They haven't been having 12.30 kick offs every week, it's why it infuriates me with the the internationals. If it's not every week it should be easy to not have them when the international week has just ended.

They have to piss Klopp off somehow - next Saturday is taking the absolute piss yet again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd December
For those whining about no 12.30pm games our u18s play city on lfctv at 12pm 👍
