For those interested, and I think I have this correct, I think these are the number of times each club has been in each slot by Xmas:



Package A (Saturday lunch time), minimum pics 1, maximum 6. If a team is playing in the CL on the Wednesday, this can become a 8pm slot as long as no other game is shown at 12:30. So far: We've had this 4 times, Manchester United 4 (2 of which were then moved to 8pm due to CL matches), Spurs 2, Newcastle 2 (both moved because of CL), and Arse/City/Chelsea once.



Package B (Saturday 17:30 kick offs), minimum pics 1, maximum 6. So far: Newcastle have had all 6 of their opportunites, Arsenal 5, Spurs/Us twice, United/Chelsea 1, City 0.



Package C (24 games Sunday 2pm/ 8 games Saturday 8pm), Min pics 2, Max 5. So far: Spurs 3, City 3 (inc. one 8 pm), Chelsea 2, Us/Man U/Arsenal 1, New 0



Package D (32 games on Sunday 4:30): Min pics 2, Max 5. So far: us and City 4, Spurs/New/Arse/Chelsea/Man U 3.



Package E (24 games Friday/Monday, 8 games Sunday 2), no min, max 5. So farL Spurs 4, Chelsea 3, City/Arse/United 1, New 0.





Oddly this means that although Newcastle were on tv 9 times in the first 10 match days, other than the 2 Amazon prime midweeks, from the next 6 they will have only been on twice. The team that would have featured the most will have been Spurs, with 13 times! Newcastle/Arsenal 11, Man U/Chelsea/Us 10, and City only 9.



It also means that there can be no more 17:30 kicks off with Newcastle, only 1 more Arsenal. Only 1 more Sunday 4:30 for us and City; only 2 more Sat 12:30s for us and United. etc



