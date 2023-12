With Burnley playing Sheffield United there's a good chance that Everton will end the weekend at the bottom of the Premier League. Forest aren't in great form but they've got enough to beat Everton.



It's a shame that Man City have dropped on Spurs at the moment when Spurs are freefalling. A month ago it might have been an interesting fixture, not it just looks like goal difference padding for Man City.



Hopefully "it all evens out in the end" comes in force at Arsenal with Wolves getting five VAR awarded penalties.