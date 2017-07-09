I think most of us here love a good Sci-Fi action adventure, and few things are as satisfying as huge spaceships slugging it out against one another - but what's your favourite?



For me, I have two, because they're both very different.



First, Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan. Probably taking it's lead from the Star Wars' films - which in turn took their influence from war movies - the battle between Enterprise and Reliant is very much a cat and mouse submarine vs submarine battle. Even after 40 years, I don't think another SF movie has done a better job of a 1v1 starship battle. I think there's a gritty realism to it, and there's an effort to negate all the fancy technological advantages during the final confrontation in the Mutara Nebula.



Second, Return of the Jedi - Just as Wrath of Khan epitomised the very best of ship to ship combat in a one on one scenario, I've yet to see any mass fleet action to best RotJ - which is remarkable for what is, again, a 40 year old movie. Yes, we mostly see fighters rather than big hitters slugging it out; but we still see ships trading broadsides, shield bulbs exploding, an entire Star Destroyer blows up, even before the Executer is lost.



I think George Lucas tried to top this in the opening scene of Revenge of the Sith, but despite the improved special effects I don't think it had the same impact.



Anybody have any other suggestions?



