Your favourite Space Battles?
I think most of us here love a good Sci-Fi action adventure, and few things are as satisfying as huge spaceships slugging it out against one another - but what's your favourite?

For me, I have two, because they're both very different.

First, Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan. Probably taking it's lead from the Star Wars' films - which in turn took their influence from war movies - the battle between Enterprise and Reliant is very much a cat and mouse submarine vs submarine battle. Even after 40 years, I don't think another SF movie has done a better job of a 1v1 starship battle. I think there's a gritty realism to it, and there's an effort to negate all the fancy technological advantages during the final confrontation in the Mutara Nebula.

Second, Return of the Jedi - Just as Wrath of Khan epitomised the very best of ship to ship combat in a one on one scenario, I've yet to see any mass fleet action to best RotJ - which is remarkable for what is, again, a 40 year old movie. Yes, we mostly see fighters rather than big hitters slugging it out; but we still see ships trading broadsides, shield bulbs exploding, an entire Star Destroyer blows up, even before the Executer is lost.

I think George Lucas tried to top this in the opening scene of Revenge of the Sith, but despite the improved special effects I don't think it had the same impact.

Anybody have any other suggestions?

Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
No particular battle, but I loved the way they shot them in the new BSG. The way they used the shaky zoom-in added to the frenetic tension.

For film, ROTJ is probably the gold standard.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Because I watched it as an eleven year old, which was exactly the right age to do so, nothings ever got near the attack on the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie.

Mind blowingly exciting at the time.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Any space battle in Spaceballs.

Because Mel Brooks is a god.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
No particular battle, but I loved the way they shot them in the new BSG. The way they used the shaky zoom-in added to the frenetic tension.

For film, ROTJ is probably the gold standard.

Yeah, I forgot to consider TV. I loved the drama-documentary shaky cam style of the BSG pilot, and wondered if it could be sustained in a full season - but man, did they deliver some heavy hitting combat.

Same thing for Babylon 5 - there were really some very intense mass brawls in that series. DS9 did a good job as well.

I guess Star Trek First Contact gets an honourable mention for the Borg attack, but it's a climax at the start of a movie, which is never easy to pull off.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Because I watched it as an eleven year old, which was exactly the right age to do so, nothings ever got near the attack on the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie.

Mind blowingly exciting at the time.

"You may fire when ready..."
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
The Expanse does a good job on this as well
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
"You may fire when ready..."



tbf, Rogue One did a pretty decent job as well.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Zonal vs Man Marking
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Because I watched it as an eleven year old, which was exactly the right age to do so, nothings ever got near the attack on the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie.

Mind blowingly exciting at the time.

I took my eleven year old son to see that in 1977? and I was really impressed although I grew up with Garry Harryhausen stop/start sfx so I was an easy audience. :D
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Saw the thread title before the OP.  I would have put my house on OP being Andy@A

Sorry Andy :lmao
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Jedi is the gold standard, but I have a soft spot for the campy space battles in Moonraker too.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Saw the thread title before the OP.  I would have put my house on OP being Andy@A

Sorry Andy :lmao
Andy would have added a poll.   ;)
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
It's not a conventional battle, but the scene in Starship Troopers when the plasma bombs fired by the giant bugs on Klendathu destroy the fleet. The destruction is brilliantly done.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Because I watched it as an eleven year old, which was exactly the right age to do so, nothings ever got near the attack on the Death Star in the original Star Wars movie.

Mind blowingly exciting at the time.

Whenever they start on on here about character arcs and back stories and shite in Star Wars, I point out that its a kids film.......................

I was 10 when I went to see it in 1977. The opening scene, with the Tantive IV and that the seemingly never ending Star Destroyer was a fantastic scene - especially in the Odeon with the screen that was what, 100ft wide? Then the whole Death Star attack.

Watched all the later films in 3D, I think its in 7 where you're inside the cockpit of an X-Wing, that was a boss bit of film.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
The Expanse, is the gold standard.

BSG was the standard before that.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Surely nothing beats Moonraker.
Space Shuttles shooting lasers, astronauts battling astronauts and Jaws turning good in the name of love
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
The Expanse, is the gold standard.

BSG was the standard before that.

Nah, BSG just repeated the same shots over and over again
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Nah, BSG just repeated the same shots over and over again

so did Jaws...
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
BSG ones were great. The first episode '33' where they have to jump every 33 minutes might be my favourite episode of any sci-fi show. Also some great battles with Pegasus, vs the Ressurection ship etc. Felt like a huge step forward from the space battles you'd see in Trek.
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
BSG is excellent.  Apart form the space battles which are poor and have bizarre physics that isnt at all relocated
Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
BSG is excellent.  Apart form the space battles which are poor and have bizarre physics that isnt at all relocated

Re: Your favourite Space Battles?
Ok, the big ships are good but the Vipers are awful
