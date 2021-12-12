team vs Union shoudl be
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Endo
Eliott Gravenberch/Jones
Gordon Gakpo Doak
Bench
rest of u21 squad
that team is not that weak in areas. No point pakying players who have clocked up alot of mins.
Im not sure i would play Gakpo either
I think it's just a case of putting the starting 11 for the game against Man Utd a few days later to one side and selecting the best possible side from what's left. Then the bench is probably 5 youngsters plus 5 experienced players, and then goalkeepers. Might look something like the below. Although I do wonder if we might see Pitaluga get his debut.Starting 11 for Man Utd:
Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, NunezFor R. Union SG:
Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Gordon, Gakpo. Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Chambers, Scanlon, Konate, Mac Allister, Jones, McConnell, Koumas, Clark, Diaz, NunezLeft at home:
Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, van Djik, Szoboszlai, Salah