Great win and a great game. Could have had double figures really. Massive shout out to their fans who were excellent throughout



Every Liverpool player out there tonight was brilliant. You could genuinely shout out any of them for MotM (maybe not Kelleher as he had little to do but what he needed to do, he did well). I'd go for Endo personally. He was everywhere. On the ball he's fucking ace and off the ball, he's a proper little terrier and you can see him getting up to speed with everything



It's so good to have a little group of home grown players coming through. Quansah, Elliott, Jones, Bajetic and Trent will be a massive part of this squad for years to come (and you've got the likes of Doak, Bradley, Chambers as well). For one thing it saves us massive amounts of money but on the other hand it showcases to players around the world that they should be coming here at a young age because they'll get games and develop



Team for the last group game would be Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Gakpo, Gordon. Would fill the bench with as many other lads as possible and use that week to rest those who will be key coming into Christmas. I think we all know Salah will want to play as he definitely wants to finish higher in that goals chart



One last thing is a shout out to the CBs we have. I don't think there's another club across Europe who have the talent and depth there that we do