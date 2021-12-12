« previous next »
Author Topic: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)  (Read 5944 times)

Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:19:05 am »
Good comfortable win, only neg was not getting the game done in the 1st half. Sometimes was a bit too open but I think it was deliberate because we were always going to score with out front 3. Could easily have been 8-3!

Glad the group is done and we can rest more players against USG.

Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:29:22 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm
Still only lost one game this season in all competitions, the game against Toulouse

And we nearly got a thoroughly undeserved draw. :D
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #202 on: Today at 08:30:29 am »
team vs Union shoudl be

Kelleher

Bradley  Gomez Quansah  Chambers
              Endo
Eliott             Gravenberch/Jones

Gordon    Gakpo     Doak

Bench
rest of u21 squad

that team is not that weak in areas. No point pakying players who have clocked up alot of mins.
Im not sure i would play Gakpo either
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #203 on: Today at 08:39:50 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:19:05 am
Good comfortable win, only neg was not getting the game done in the 1st half. Sometimes was a bit too open but I think it was deliberate because we were always going to score with out front 3. Could easily have been 8-3!

Glad the group is done and we can rest more players against USG.



Rest? Knowing Klopp he will still play Salah. He kept playing him in champions league games when we where already through to the next round.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:55:28 am »
Even if most of the u21's would be starting the Union game, some senior players would still have to travel over to complete the squad:
List of all players who can be involved: https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/clubs/7889--liverpool/squad/
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:03:38 am »
The Europa has changed since we were last in it, the fact group winners go straight to the last 16 rather than having a last 32 is a big bonus for us.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:04:38 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:39:50 am
Rest? Knowing Klopp he will still play Salah. He kept playing him in champions league games when we where already through to the next round.
Salah is playing for the record books.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:49:43 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:03:38 am
The Europa has changed since we were last in it, the fact group winners go straight to the last 16 rather than having a last 32 is a big bonus for us.

Didn't realise that was the case. And what happens to the teams parachuted in from the Champions League?
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:08:51 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:49:43 am
Didn't realise that was the case. And what happens to the teams parachuted in from the Champions League?

The 2nd placed Europa sides play the 3rd placed CL sides in the round of 32.

We then come in after that at the round of 16, not sure if the draw in December is made to account for both of those two things (ie they draw the round of 32 and then draw us to play, say the winner of Salzburg v AEK Athens or whatever or whether we need to wait until that tie is played in February before our round is drawn.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:13:08 am »
Great win and a great game. Could have had double figures really. Massive shout out to their fans who were excellent throughout

Every Liverpool player out there tonight was brilliant. You could genuinely shout out any of them for MotM (maybe not Kelleher as he had little to do but what he needed to do, he did well). I'd go for Endo personally. He was everywhere. On the ball he's fucking ace and off the ball, he's a proper little terrier and you can see him getting up to speed with everything

It's so good to have a little group of home grown players coming through. Quansah, Elliott, Jones, Bajetic and Trent will be a massive part of this squad for years to come (and you've got the likes of Doak, Bradley, Chambers as well). For one thing it saves us massive amounts of money but on the other hand it showcases to players around the world that they should be coming here at a young age because they'll get games and develop

Team for the last group game would be Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Gakpo, Gordon. Would fill the bench with as many other lads as possible and use that week to rest those who will be key coming into Christmas. I think we all know Salah will want to play as he definitely wants to finish higher in that goals chart

One last thing is a shout out to the CBs we have. I don't think there's another club across Europe who have the talent and depth there that we do
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:14:11 am »
It's really good that we can put the Europa to bed for a bit and concentrate on the domestic schedule.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Weird game. Could easily have been a really silly scoreline, like 10-4 or something, but despite the end-to-end craziness of the game, we looked totally assured in everything we were doing. I had no doubts that if LASK had ruined our clean sheet, we'd have gone straight up the other end and put another 3 past them in retaliation.

Always lovely to see the players on the fringes put in beautiful performances. Endo, Gomez, Elliott, Kelleher and Gakpo all putting in the effort tonight to try and force their way into the starting line up for the Fulham game. Not sure any of them do (bar Kelleher), but it's nice to see how hungry they all are.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
I thought Bradley was really impressive in the few minutes that he got
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:08:51 am
The 2nd placed Europa sides play the 3rd placed CL sides in the round of 32.

We then come in after that at the round of 16, not sure if the draw in December is made to account for both of those two things (ie they draw the round of 32 and then draw us to play, say the winner of Salzburg v AEK Athens or whatever or whether we need to wait until that tie is played in February before our round is drawn.

Looking at the groups it looks as though Roma, Villareal, Sporting and either Marseille or Brighton and Freiburg or West Ham will finish 2nd in the group. Hopefully they get some of the trickier 3rd placed CL sides (Newcastle's group and maybe United/Galatasaray) which will help water the last 16 draw down a bit.

Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:08:51 am
The 2nd placed Europa sides play the 3rd placed CL sides in the round of 32.

We then come in after that at the round of 16, not sure if the draw in December is made to account for both of those two things (ie they draw the round of 32 and then draw us to play, say the winner of Salzburg v AEK Athens or whatever or whether we need to wait until that tie is played in February before our round is drawn.

It's not. The last 16 draw will be made on 23rd Feb. 2 weeks notice for the first leg on 7th March.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:16:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:40 am
Looking at the groups it looks as though Roma, Villareal, Sporting and either Marseille or Brighton and Freiburg or West Ham will finish 2nd in the group. Hopefully they get some of the trickier 3rd placed CL sides (Newcastle's group and maybe United/Galatasaray) which will help water the last 16 draw down a bit.
Yeeesh - you can see why we're the favourites with the bookmakers!
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:44:54 am
Two teams kicking a football about and it was great fun and a great night.
On the subject of fun, the so-called lesser sides in Europe often generate a better atmosphere don't they? Obviously there are exceptions (Legia Warsaw at Villa for example) but in general the noise and the colour and the humour is so much better when the Villareal's of this world come to town rather than the likes of Barca and Madrid.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:27:01 pm »
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:48:36 pm
On the subject of fun, the so-called lesser sides in Europe often generate a better atmosphere don't they? Obviously there are exceptions (Legia Warsaw at Villa for example) but in general the noise and the colour and the humour is so much better when the Villareal's of this world come to town rather than the likes of Barca and Madrid.

Barca and Real fans don't have much of away culture, they only really travel in numbers for finals, so the away end tickets in Europe will often be snapped up by tourists or UK based members.

Them aside if you can avoid the Italian teams, English teams (and Rangers) the away fans at Anfield in Europe are usually really good. Ajax were great last year as well and PSG really loud when they've played them.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 08:55:28 am
Even if most of the u21's would be starting the Union game, some senior players would still have to travel over to complete the squad:
List of all players who can be involved: https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/clubs/7889--liverpool/squad/

You can add U21 players to the B list at any time if they've been at the club 2+ years. There's nothing stopping us going full reserves.

James McConnell getting his first start wouldn't surprise me. Kaide Gordon starting would given how little he's played since returning from injury, an extended sub runout seems more realistic.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #220 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:40 am
Looking at the groups it looks as though Roma, Villareal, Sporting and either Marseille or Brighton and Freiburg or West Ham will finish 2nd in the group. Hopefully they get some of the trickier 3rd placed CL sides (Newcastle's group and maybe United/Galatasaray) which will help water the last 16 draw down a bit.



I rather we avoid Brighton if they go far, kind of a bogey team. In fact I rather avoid any English team. I kind of resigned for Newcastle and possibly Man Utd joining us.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 03:56:30 pm
I rather we avoid Brighton if they go far, kind of a bogey team. In fact I rather avoid any English team. I kind of resigned for Newcastle and possibly Man Utd joining us.

Fine with Brighton or United I can't see us not beating either handily over 2 legs
Newcastle would be a problem, their style isn't a great match up for us plus it would be their biggest match in what 50 years at their place
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:13:08 am
Great win and a great game. Could have had double figures really. Massive shout out to their fans who were excellent throughout

Every Liverpool player out there tonight was brilliant. You could genuinely shout out any of them for MotM (maybe not Kelleher as he had little to do but what he needed to do, he did well). I'd go for Endo personally. He was everywhere. On the ball he's fucking ace and off the ball, he's a proper little terrier and you can see him getting up to speed with everything

It's so good to have a little group of home grown players coming through. Quansah, Elliott, Jones, Bajetic and Trent will be a massive part of this squad for years to come (and you've got the likes of Doak, Bradley, Chambers as well). For one thing it saves us massive amounts of money but on the other hand it showcases to players around the world that they should be coming here at a young age because they'll get games and develop

Team for the last group game would be Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Doak, Gakpo, Gordon. Would fill the bench with as many other lads as possible and use that week to rest those who will be key coming into Christmas. I think we all know Salah will want to play as he definitely wants to finish higher in that goals chart

One last thing is a shout out to the CBs we have. I don't think there's another club across Europe who have the talent and depth there that we do

Agreed, enjoyed that. Was hoping for that kind of performance.

- Their fans were bouncing the whole way through. Perhaps we should have to keep warm, was bloody freezing...
- Atmosphere a bit flat where I was in 108, but not exactly a mega game, and I think most people were too cold
- Kelleher's distribution of the ball seemed a bit nervy to my eyes, interested if that improves with his upcoming league time
- Pleased Mo got a goal, deserved it as it was (as always) a pleasure to watch him running endlessly down the wing
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #223 on: Today at 04:11:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:03:44 pm
Fine with Brighton or United I can't see us not beating either handily over 2 legs
Newcastle would be a problem, their style isn't a great match up for us plus it would be their biggest match in what 50 years at their place
I'd rather play english teams in a 2-legged tie than in a one-off game.

We're so close to winning it. There are a lot of weak teams in this competition and we're just two ties away from the semis. I just hope PSG don't drop into it.

An ideal scenario is us getting weak teams who we then proceed to smash in the first games. We can then rest players in the second leg. As a team that's reached 3 UCL finals recently,  we should be relishing this.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12’ Gakpo 15’ 90+2’ Mo 51’(p)
« Reply #224 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:11:36 pm
I'd rather play english teams in a 2-legged tie than in a one-off game.
Same, every time (regardless of who). Allows more time for our quality to play out (as we saw last time in Europa).

And yep, would love a similarly kind draw as we had in the groups for the next round or two - would do wonders
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:11:36 pm
I'd rather play english teams in a 2-legged tie than in a one-off game.

We're so close to winning it. There are a lot of weak teams in this competition and we're just two ties away from the semis. I just hope PSG don't drop into it.

An ideal scenario is us getting weak teams who we then proceed to smash in the first games. We can then rest players in the second leg. As a team that's reached 3 UCL finals recently,  we should be relishing this.

Of course - we're favourites against anyone in the compeition .. and PSG / anyone who could drop into it
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #226 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:03:44 pm
Fine with Brighton or United I can't see us not beating either handily over 2 legs
Newcastle would be a problem, their style isn't a great match up for us plus it would be their biggest match in what 50 years at their place

Haven't we beaten Newcastle in every match we've played since Howe went there? Including three at St James'.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 03:56:30 pm
I rather we avoid Brighton if they go far, kind of a bogey team. In fact I rather avoid any English team. I kind of resigned for Newcastle and possibly Man Utd joining us.

Can we draw an English team in the last 16?

Could end up with 5 English teams in the draw so can guarantee we'll end up drawing at least one before the final if that was the case. Although if Newcastle and Man United don't drop into it and Brighton and West Ham don't win their groups then it should ease that a fair bit.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #228 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:17:14 pm
Haven't we beaten Newcastle in every match we've played since Howe went there? Including three at St James'.

Yeah we'd be favourites for the tie - that doesn't mean it won't be difficult. The first half at their place (pre red card, post red card is always weird) is one of the toughest periods we've had this season
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #229 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm »
I would presume we could be drawn against anyone as why would they want five teams from the same league getting byes from each other. God forbid there was an all English final in Dublin as would be a nightmare to police and the match itself probably would be a dud as the team's know each other too good.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #230 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
If we get an English team at any point hopefully it's West Ham. Brighton could be really tricky so it'd be good if they got a Bayer Leverkusen or Champions League drop out first. Not expecting either Newcastle or United to drop down.

Anything can happen of course but so much depends on how seriously Liverpool take it. I'd play every knockout game as if it's a Champions League tie personally, it's a priority trophy this season. The groups were all about rotation and he still went quite strong so that bodes well for the knockouts. It'd be great if we could win the last 16 first leg tie comfortably so we could rotate in the 2nd and still go through, but we will be away so who knows. All depends on who we get as well so might be a bit pointless pondering it now. It's exciting though. Take it seriously and we'll win it, you only have to look at what Sevilla did last season IMO. It was the weakest team they've had in their seven wins in the competition yet probably their hardest run to winning it. They were behind in the quarters, semi and final too. Determination speaks for itself at times.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #231 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:44:32 pm
If we get an English team at any point hopefully it's West Ham. Brighton could be really tricky so it'd be good if they got a Bayer Leverkusen or Champions League drop out first. Not expecting either Newcastle or United to drop down.

Anything can happen of course but so much depends on how seriously Liverpool take it. I'd play every knockout game as if it's a Champions League tie personally, it's a priority trophy this season. The groups were all about rotation and he still went quite strong so that bodes well for the knockouts. It'd be great if we could win the last 16 first leg tie comfortably so we could rotate in the 2nd and still go through, but we will be away so who knows. All depends on who we get as well so might be a bit pointless pondering it now. It's exciting though. Take it seriously and we'll win it, you only have to look at what Sevilla did last season IMO. It was the weakest team they've had in their seven wins in the competition yet probably their hardest run to winning it. They were behind in the quarters, semi and final too. Determination speaks for itself at times.

Arsenal should have won the EL last season, or at least made the final, but they were so focussed on the title they half arsed it. If we are genuinely in the title race come March/April (i.e. at least within a few points of the top or in first) then that's the priority. If we get to the quarters/semis of the EL and we're out the title race then like in 15/16 we're more likely to rest players in the league.

You can't go Thursday/Sunday with the same players, it needs a lot of rotation, which we've been able to do in the group stage by resting players.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #232 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Looking at the calendar, we're playing the round of 16 matches on consecutive Thursdays, with the City match in between, and the away derby the following weekend. Could really do without a tricky draw.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #233 on: Today at 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:30:29 am
team vs Union shoudl be

Kelleher

Bradley  Gomez Quansah  Chambers
              Endo
Eliott             Gravenberch/Jones

Gordon    Gakpo     Doak

Bench
rest of u21 squad

that team is not that weak in areas. No point pakying players who have clocked up alot of mins.
Im not sure i would play Gakpo either

I think it's just a case of putting the starting 11 for the game against Man Utd a few days later to one side and selecting the best possible side from what's left. Then the bench is probably 5 youngsters plus 5 experienced players, and then goalkeepers. Might look something like the below. Although I do wonder if we might see Pitaluga get his debut.


Starting 11 for Man Utd: Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

For R. Union SG: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Gordon, Gakpo. Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Chambers, Scanlon, Konate, Mac Allister, Jones, McConnell, Koumas, Clark, Diaz, Nunez

Left at home: Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, van Djik, Szoboszlai, Salah


Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #234 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm »
I thought we played some lovely footy last night, I was particularly please with Gapkos shift - much more of that please Cody lad.

Likewise, Endo was solid.

Couldn't be happier. We achieved the exact objective in the first stage of European football.

Up the Reds.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #235 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:20:18 pm
Can we draw an English team in the last 16?

Could end up with 5 English teams in the draw so can guarantee we'll end up drawing at least one before the final if that was the case. Although if Newcastle and Man United don't drop into it and Brighton and West Ham don't win their groups then it should ease that a fair bit.
There is no country protection in the knockout rounds, so yes, we could draw an English team.

United may not even get out of their group, there is a decent chance. Even Newcastle are not certain if they get beat by Milan at home.

West ham need a draw at home to Freiburg, to which they won there, to stay top. Likely won't meet them in the round of 16. Same for Brighton, if they beat Marseille at home.

Then, there are the playoffs between the EL 2nd and CL 3rd teams.

I think in the round of 16 it is very unlikely for us to meet an English team, with the slight possibility of having 2-3 English teams in the quarterfinals. I think we will have to play an English team before we win it.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #236 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:36:22 pm
There is no country protection in the knockout rounds, so yes, we could draw an English team.

United may not even get out of their group, there is a decent chance. Even Newcastle are not certain if they get beat by Milan at home.

West ham need a draw at home to Freiburg, to which they won there, to stay top. Likely won't meet them in the round of 16. Same for Brighton, if they beat Marseille at home.

Then, there are the playoffs between the EL 2nd and CL 3rd teams.

I think in the round of 16 it is very unlikely for us to meet an English team, with the slight possibility of having 2-3 English teams in the quarterfinals. I think we will have to play an English team before we win it.

I have no problem with that. European refs might not be paragons of virtue, but they're freaking saints compared to the dross the PL hands us. Any English club we go up against in the Europa is going to get a shock.
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:53:38 pm
I have no problem with that. European refs might not be paragons of virtue, but they're freaking saints compared to the dross the PL hands us. Any English club we go up against in the Europa is going to get a shock.

I don't think they'll get a shock. They will expect a whooping...  ;D
Re: EL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Lask Diaz 12 Gakpo 15 90+2 Mo 51(p)
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm »
Apologies if already mentioned, but anyone know why the first couple of rows on The Kop were covered up last night? Didnt notice it at the game and only picked up on it looking at the highlights.
