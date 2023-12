Just back home now.



Great night and speaking to quite a few people about the game, the sense of peace and enjoyment of a game where the game is king. Not the ref. Not the fucking scum in the FA. Not PGMOL or the other arseholes was there to see.



Two teams kicking a football about and it was great fun and a great night.



PGMOL, The Premier League and the c*nts in the FA have turned a beautiful sport into some angry twat of a monster. Fuck them.



In summary 4-0. Great game. They played well. Ref did well and fuck the Premier League and the wankers in the FA. If you're reading this, fuck you - you inbred twats.



Oh and the media fuck you and your families and your towns you inbred titwankers x