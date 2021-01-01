Interesting thread idea
I'm answering these questions after deliberately not reading any other response.
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?
Very, and have been since I was young. I was 12 when the miner's strike started and the rank injustice of it (and the dire repercussions on entire communities of thousands of very localised jobs being lost with nothing to replace them) hit me incredibly hard. I couldn't understand how anyone could be as vindictive and unfeeling as the Thatcher and her fellow Tory scum). It's shaped a lot of my political outlook since.
2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?
I'd describe myself as economically mid-left with the odd finger of hard left. And socially generally very liberal in terms of personal freedoms, but probably very on the right in terms of punishing c*nts who inflict misery on others. I'm a hippy with an edge.
3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
I don't really have one. I admire very capable and intelligent politicians with principles - Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn spring to mind. But I also like John McDonnell - if it would have been his turn to be the left candidate in 2015 instead of Corbyn, I reckon politics would look a lot different today - he had Corbyn's leftism but also had political acumen and instinct. I've no doubt he would have been far better (and more conciliatory with the other wings of the party) as leader.
4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
Spoilt for choice! I do despise Tories who've come from ordinary backgrounds and take the attitude that anyone not climbing/climbed the greasy pole to be lazy and workshy. But I reckon I'd go with Reet-Smug. He's everything I hate - and I mean hate - about Toryism. Arrogant from a position of privilege, and full of malevolence.
5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?
In terms of General Elections: 92, 17, 19 - Labour / 97, 01, 05, 10 - Socialist Labour (or variations). I can't remember who I voted for in 15, could well have been Labour.
In Locals, almost always Labour (especially when I lived in a Lab-LD marginal), but more recently Green.
6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?
I don't envisage ever voting Tory. Ever.
7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?
This'll sound cheesy, but I always try to see through a prism of humanity. Putting people into silos in terms of race, nationality, town/city is IMO divisive. I always seek to define people by their actions and choices (which includes politics and religion)
8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
It was bittersweet because I'd not voted for them and knew they wouldn't change enough, but that crushing election win in 97 was mix of relief that the end of the Tory tyranny was here, and some optimism for the future.
9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
Hearing the Referendum result. I never, for one second, believed Leave would win. In the seconds after finding out, a hundred ramifications swarmed through my head. I literally felt like I was going to throw up.
10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?
A continuation of the 'corporate-capitalism consensus' in terms of economics, which will just continue the economic decline for the vast majority and perpetuate wealth inequality.
A battleground continuing over social/cultural issues.
Edit: the early impacts of climate change increases will be changing weather patterns shifting drought and flood areas, causing human mass migration towards wealthier/more climatological temperate countries. The result will be growing anti-immigration sentiment and, if mainstream parties don't adopt anti-immigration policies, far right parties will get elected.
11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?
PR
You lose the right to vote at age 65 (joke!)
12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
Make every British citizen with income outside of PAYE make an annual declaration of income, plus assets over a certain amount. Any failure to declare either to be a criminal offence resulting in an automatic jail sentence and confiscation of assets.
All income received by British citizens to be liable to UK tax regardless of where the income came from (any tax already paid in another country to be offset against the UK tax bill).