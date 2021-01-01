1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?

Yes, because politics affects everyone's lives. It makes sense to take interest in something that's so dominant in all of our lives. Nothing worse than hearing people say "politics is boring, they're all the same".



2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?

Centre-left. Centerist is a dirty word these days, and in an ideal world we'd have a socialist uptopia, but this isn't an ideal world by any means. To affect any change, you need to be in power - and that means compromise and working with other people. That's one thing that seems to have been lost since Brexit.



3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

I don't really have one. I admire Andy Burnham because he kept his word over Hillsborough, although I fully admit he's got his flaws. John Smith is the one poltician who I will always think 'if only'. I think he'd have made a great Prime Minister and the country would be in a much better state now had he not died.



4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

So many. Johnson and Truss of course. But my least favourite has to be David Cameron. The epitome of public school priviledge, who wanted to be PM because he "thought he'd be rather good at it". Brought in austerity, which I'm 100% convinced is at the root of our problems today. And it's thanks to him we have Brexit. And now he's back, swanning around the world as a Lord. I'd honestly see him in jaii for the damage he's done to this country.



5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?

Labour in a general election, always. Mainly because I think a Labour government is the best way to achieve a fairer and just society which works for everyone. Tony Blair's first term in office brought in a lot of good things, which a lot of people forget. But I also think a Corbyn government would have been far better than what we've had for the last 4 years, despite Corbyn's flaws as a leader. In local elections, I've voted Green, as they've been the only councillors who have actually engaged with me, sometimes even knocking on the door to see if I have any issues I want to raise with them.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?

I'd never vote Tory, or any far-right party.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?

I don't really understand this question to be honest. I'm a fervent anti-monarchist and would love to see the whole system abolished so I certainly don't believe in King & Country.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

The 1997 General Election. There just seemed such an air of optimism and hope on that night. Naive maybe, looking back, but you'll never take my Portillo moment away from me!



9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

That last election, when Johnson got back in with an 80 seat majority. I was genuinely despairing, as I felt utterly disconnected from other people. Also, Brexit, when I watched the referendum result come in with a growing sense of horror.



10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?

I'm worried. I'm desperate for Starmer's future Government to come in and hit the ground running, as they really need to create some change in this country. But it's going to be fucking difficult, due to the mess the Tories are going to leave him. And, the worry is, that in four years time, the Right will say "see, they've had their chance, now we need to come back and be even more fascist". If the Tories got back in under, say, Braverman or even Frottage, then I think this country is finished. Similar to the US if Trump ever got back in. But that's too bleak to even think about.



11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?

Ban anyone who's attended a fee-paying private school from standing for public office. You can't understand how the majority of the people live in this country if you have a 'born to rule' attitude which these school instill into their children. I know this will never happen but it'd be the first thing I'd put in place.



12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?

Close tax loopholes for big corporations and reform the tax system so it's genuinely redistributive. If everyone in this country who earns over £200,000 a year pays a bit more tax, we could do wonders with this extra revenue. But it needs a Government with balls of steel to do it.