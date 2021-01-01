« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!  (Read 281 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,180
  • Asterisks baby!
Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« on: Yesterday at 03:15:10 pm »
So.. I thought this would be an interesting thread to have a chat about disengaged politics, via a few questions.

I'll fill this in myself tomorrow, going to the match tonight, but self exploration of who you are politically - outside of countries or politicians or parties might be an interesting read and an interesting through process.

The questions are (And feel free to answer none, or all or some..) :)


1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,586
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:21 pm »

1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT? - No, not particularly.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix? - Left of centre.  I'm a pragmatic leftie.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - I really don't care for any of them, there's some that annoy me less than others but I wouldn't say I have a favourite.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - Rees-Mogg.  Just everything about him.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why? - First vote was for the All Night Party.  Labour ever since.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'? - No, but I know good people who have voted Labour, Tory, Labour.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU? - The UK is great, the UK is also shit.  Didn't really answer the question, I know.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - Don't have one.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - Don't really have one.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS? - More of the same.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'? - Every politician should be forced to give straight answers to questions.  Every single one of them either skirts around the answer or just starts talking about something else.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY? - Andy can't make any more polls on RAWK.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,283
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:45:03 pm »
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT? - yes, but less so than I was

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix? - left wing, green, anarchist, libertarian

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - Mhairi Black, so ain't scared to tell it like it is

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - Starmer for his attacks on ER/stop oil and support of Israeli's right to "defend" itself

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why? - Labour because they used to be left wing. Green because they are the only party that come near to my beliefs.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'? - NO

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU? - community (presuming I understand the question.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - haven't got one

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - Brexit

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS? - UK, parties becoming more and more right wing. Fascism on the way.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'? - fairer, no idea. Better - get rid of career politicians who have no expertise in their portfolio and replace with experts in the relevant field.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY? - legalise all drugs, because the prohibition only makes things worse and quite frankly it's no ones business what I put in my body.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm »
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?  Yes but in an entirely lazy, howling-at-the-moon way.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?  Centre-left

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?  Of the current lot, Yvette Cooper.  Clinical in her demolishing of government policies/soundbites without getting drawn into culture war nonsense.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?  As B.Johnson has vacated the floor I will go with Lee Anderson.  A very dishonest man with no regard or respect towards politics.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?  Labour, Lib Dem and Green.  Labour as they have the most realistic, albeit very thin, chance of deposing the incumbent Tory.  Lib Dem as virtue signalling over Brexit in 2019.  Green as they have policies with long-term focus.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?  If opposite means parties on the right then I can't imagine any scenario where that would happen.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?  Degradation of local services and demise of town centre.  Underlying and sometimes out in the open xenophobia as people observe the decline and (wrongly, in my opinion) correlate it with migration.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?  Labour rout in 1997.  More recently the Daily Mirror's excrutiating - in a good way - bringing down of Dominic Cummings.  Watching all that the Tories built on a foundation of Johnson lies turn to dust will be a long-lasting pleasure.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?  Frottage and co. scamming the country in the EU referendum.  The outcome of the vote but also the xenophobia the whole campaign unleashed.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?  Flip-flopping between left and right as neither succeeds in arresting the decline of the UK.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?  Accountability for lying.  Johnson finally being found guilty of contempt of Parliament was a start but it took multiple years of lying and ultimately the alienation of his own party before anything stuck.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?  A simplified tax system with fewer, or ideally no, loopholes.  Very wealthy people diverting much of their income offshore and some of it to immoral accountants puts extra tax burden on those least able to afford it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:15:10 pm
So.. I thought this would be an interesting thread to have a chat about disengaged politics, via a few questions.

I'll fill this in myself tomorrow, going to the match tonight, but self exploration of who you are politically - outside of countries or politicians or parties might be an interesting read and an interesting through process.

The questions are (And feel free to answer none, or all or some..) :)


1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?
Yes - knowledge is important

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?
Left Wing

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
They all have major flaws - Maybe Sturgen or A.O.C.  (If only Corbyn had a brain)

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
Braverman - shes evil

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?
Labour (GTTO) and Plaid Cymru (post iraq)

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?
Tories?  No. even though it would benefit me economically

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?
North Wales and NW England

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
[Civil partnership
 or Dories not getting into HoL


9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
Rwanda - war on Iraq - Lock down

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?
no pivoting, if an MP is away from work for more than 2 weeks (eg jungle) immediate by- election

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
The dissolution of Manchester City FC
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:19:38 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,235
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:49 pm »
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?

Yes, obsessively.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?

On the matrix - left, non-authoritarian. In reality, progressive liberalism.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

Zelenskyy, Macron, early Blair, Des O'Malley. Liberal disruptors.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?

Too many far right and far left politicians to name. Reaons are obvious - ignorant, divisive, corrupt.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?

In UK - Labour, Lib Dems (maybe Greens locally) - obvious reasons. Ireland - PDs. Netherlands - D66, Greens.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?

Interesting. Question only works in FPTP. So for UK - even if the Tory MP was very liberal and pro-EU, and up against a regressive far left Labour candidate, I still couldn't as it would reward the disgusting far right mob that the Tory PP has morphed into. Was thinking though, listening to Andy Street on TRIP recently that he seemed like a relatively decent guy. So if it was a mayoral race with a candidate like that, and if they were up against a very regressive Labour candidate, maybe. That's a lot of ifs though.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?

Don't really know what this means. As a liberal though, the individual is king. I'm suspicious of all tribalist politics.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

1997. Recent Irish referendums. Obama and Biden victories.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?

Brexit. 2004/2016 US elections.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?

Ideally, the populist myth is exposed and people return to valuing competence, collaboration and compromise.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?

UK perspective - electoral reform and changes to media ownership. More broadly, sorting the SM mess and making people better informed.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?

Education. Abolish all private schools and massively increase funding to public education.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,099
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm »
Interesting thread idea  :thumbup

I'm answering these questions after deliberately not reading any other response.

1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?
Very, and have been since I was young. I was 12 when the miner's strike started and the rank injustice of it (and the dire repercussions on entire communities of thousands of very localised jobs being lost with nothing to replace them) hit me incredibly hard. I couldn't understand how anyone could be as vindictive and unfeeling as the Thatcher and her fellow Tory scum). It's shaped a lot of my political outlook since.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?
I'd describe myself as economically mid-left with the odd finger of hard left. And socially generally very liberal in terms of personal freedoms, but probably very on the right in terms of punishing c*nts who inflict misery on others. I'm a hippy with an edge.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
I don't really have one. I admire very capable and intelligent politicians with principles - Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn spring to mind. But I also like John McDonnell - if it would have been his turn to be the left candidate in 2015 instead of Corbyn, I reckon politics would look a lot different today - he had Corbyn's leftism but also had political acumen and instinct. I've no doubt he would have been far better (and more conciliatory with the other wings of the party) as leader.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
Spoilt for choice! I do despise Tories who've come from ordinary backgrounds and take the attitude that anyone not climbing/climbed the greasy pole to be lazy and workshy. But I reckon I'd go with Reet-Smug. He's everything I hate - and I mean hate - about Toryism. Arrogant from a position of privilege, and full of malevolence.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?
In terms of General Elections: 92, 17, 19 - Labour / 97, 01, 05, 10 - Socialist Labour (or variations). I can't remember who I voted for in 15, could well have been Labour.
In Locals, almost always Labour (especially when I lived in a Lab-LD marginal), but more recently Green.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?
I don't envisage ever voting Tory. Ever.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?
This'll sound cheesy, but I always try to see through a prism of humanity. Putting people into silos in terms of race, nationality, town/city is IMO divisive. I always seek to define people by their actions and choices (which includes politics and religion)

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
It was bittersweet because I'd not voted for them and knew they wouldn't change enough, but that crushing election win in 97 was mix of relief that the end of the Tory tyranny was here, and some optimism for the future.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
Hearing the Referendum result. I never, for one second, believed Leave would win. In the seconds after finding out, a hundred ramifications swarmed through my head. I literally felt like I was going to throw up.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?
A continuation of the 'corporate-capitalism consensus' in terms of economics, which will just continue the economic decline for the vast majority and perpetuate wealth inequality.
A battleground continuing over social/cultural issues.
Edit: the early impacts of climate change increases will be changing weather patterns shifting drought and flood areas, causing human mass migration towards wealthier/more climatological temperate countries. The result will be growing anti-immigration sentiment and, if mainstream parties don't adopt anti-immigration policies, far right parties will get elected.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?
PR
You lose the right to vote at age 65 (joke!)

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
Make every British citizen with income outside of PAYE make an annual declaration of income, plus assets over a certain amount. Any failure to declare either to be a criminal offence resulting in an automatic jail sentence and confiscation of assets.
All income received by British citizens to be liable to UK tax regardless of where the income came from (any tax already paid in another country to be offset against the UK tax bill).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,107
  • The first five yards........
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm »
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?
Yes. Politics matters. They are also interesting.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?
Left. A liberal socialist.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
Right now I admire Zelenskiy. In my lifetime, Mandela. Genuine leaders, visionaries too, but also men of humility.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
So many to choose from. I'll go for Rees-Mogg. Rich, greedy, lying, privileged, arrogant, cruel, posh, idle, entitled, unpatriotic, and thick.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?
Labour. Partly through ancestry (a Labour family), partly through tribalism (it's just my team), partly through conviction (their values are mine, and they're good ones which always make the country better).

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?
No.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?
Not sure what this means Andy. But one reason I love Robert Blatchford's 'Merrie England' is that it reconciles all those things (Ok, maybe not monarchy).

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
1945 General Election - the most mature decision ever taken by a democracy.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
Brexit, I suppose, since we'll have to live with the consequences for a very long time.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?
In optimistic moments it's the belief that everyone will eventually come round to my way of thinking. But in dark moments it's that liberal democracy will perish through neglect. 

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?
Some form of PR would make British politics fairer. Although it would also probably lead to a disastrous surge in populism. Take your pick! I increasingly like the idea of Citizens' Assemblies which seem a way of involving people in politics and encouraging responsibility.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
That employers can earn no more than 10 times the lowest wage they pay. ( And everyone needs janitors).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:47:37 am »
1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT?
Yes, because politics affects everyone's lives. It makes sense to take interest in something that's so dominant in all of our lives. Nothing worse than hearing people say "politics is boring, they're all the same".

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix?
Centre-left. Centerist is a dirty word these days, and in an ideal world we'd have a socialist uptopia, but this isn't an ideal world by any means. To affect any change, you need to be in power - and that means compromise and working with other people. That's one thing that seems to have been lost since Brexit.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
I don't really have one. I admire Andy Burnham because he kept his word over Hillsborough, although I fully admit he's got his flaws. John Smith is the one poltician who I will always think  'if only'. I think he'd have made a great Prime Minister and the country would be in a much better state now had he not died.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why?
So many. Johnson and Truss of course. But my least favourite has to be David Cameron. The epitome of public school priviledge, who wanted to be PM because he "thought he'd be rather good at it". Brought in austerity, which I'm 100% convinced is at the root of our problems today. And it's thanks to him we have Brexit. And now he's back, swanning around the world as a Lord. I'd honestly see him in jaii for the damage he's done to this country.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why?
Labour in a general election, always. Mainly because I think a Labour government is the best way to achieve a fairer and just society which works for everyone. Tony Blair's first term in office brought in a lot of good things, which a lot of people forget. But I also think a Corbyn government would have been far better than what we've had for the last 4 years, despite Corbyn's flaws as a leader. In local elections, I've voted Green, as they've been the only councillors who have actually engaged with me, sometimes even knocking on the door to see if I have any issues I want to raise with them.
6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'?
I'd never vote Tory, or any far-right party.
7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU?
I don't really understand this question to be honest. I'm a fervent anti-monarchist and would love to see the whole system abolished so I certainly don't believe in King & Country. 
8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
The 1997 General Election. There just seemed such an air of optimism and hope on that night. Naive maybe, looking back, but you'll never take my Portillo moment away from me!

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT?
That last election, when Johnson got back in with an 80 seat majority. I was genuinely despairing, as I felt utterly disconnected from other people. Also, Brexit, when I watched the referendum result come in with a growing sense of horror.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS?
I'm worried. I'm desperate for Starmer's future Government to come in and hit the ground running, as they really need to create some change in this country. But it's going to be fucking difficult, due to the mess the Tories are going to leave him. And, the worry is, that in four years time, the Right will say "see, they've had their chance, now we need to come back and be even more fascist". If the Tories got back in under, say, Braverman or even Frottage, then I think this country is finished. Similar to the US if Trump ever got back in. But that's too bleak to even think about.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'?
Ban anyone who's attended a fee-paying private school from standing for public office. You can't understand how the majority of the people live in this country if you have a 'born to rule' attitude which these school instill into their children. I know this will never happen but it'd be the first thing I'd put in place.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY?
Close tax loopholes for big corporations and reform the tax system so it's genuinely redistributive. If everyone in this country who earns over £200,000 a year pays a bit more tax, we could do wonders with this extra revenue. But it needs a Government with balls of steel to do it.
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
Re: Polly Ticking with a timebomb and a carrot called Jim!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:18:55 am »

1. ARE YOU POLITICAL AND WHY/WHY NOT? - No, not particularly.

2. HOW WOULD YOU DEFINE YOURSELF IN THE LEFT/RIGHT/AUTHORITARIAN/NON-AUTHORITARIAN matrix? - by upbringing Hard Left, by economic class, Right of centre. Overall, probably bang in the middle.

3. WHO IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - really liked Mairi Black. Says it all about the system thats shes fucked it off.

4. WHO IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAN AND Why? - Sunak, and every other Johnson enabler. Spineless c*nts the lot of them.

5. WHAT POLITICAL PARTIES HAVE YOU VOTED FOR and why? - Labour but cant honestly remember the last time I voted. No fucking point.

6. WOULD YOU EVER VOTE FOR THE 'OPPOSITE PARTY'? - definitely. Once any party is assured of your vote no matter what, thats when standards slip, both in the standard of candidates and the standards of their behaviour. Everyone should be a floating voter.

7. KING AND COUNTRY AND CITY AND TOWN AND COMMUNITY - WHAT DEFINES THE REGIONALISM OF POLITICS FOR YOU? - liverpool is all that bothers me. UK and its London centric shite can get to fuck.

8. WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - none I can think off.

9 WHAT IS YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE POLITICAL MOMENT? - Truss and all that followed.

10. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE FUTURE OF POLITICS IS? - fuck knows.

11. WHAT COULD BE DONE TO MAKE POLITICS 'BETTER' AND 'FAIRER'? - better - career politicians should be banned. Only those with life experience could be a MP.
All the honours shite should immediately go. Fucking bent and useless system.
Fairer- probably PR should be brought in.

12. IF YOU COULD ENACT ONE LAW - WHAT WOULD IT BE AND WHY? - All social media that involves advertising, newsfeeds and algorithms would be banned immediately. social media Companies could apply for reinstatement once they can demonstrate a foolproof method for removing harmful, false, and illegal content within ten minutes of it appearing. And they would have to agree a system for paying a fair amount of tax.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 