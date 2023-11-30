I've got my hat, coat, scarf, gloves and snood thing. And a thermos.
All for your tv room?
I 've arranged for some bloke to sit next to me shouting "Fucking shite!" at everything, for that authentic experience
Salah captain.
That would mean no Virg or Trent.
Bradley back is great news.
Good team!Did we sell Adrian? I can't remember.
I don't think he's in the European squad.
So we didn't register him, bit weird but fair enough.
Gave him a new contract but didn't register him because he's not homegrown. Bit odd. Basically paying him to be a training buddy for the GKs we're actually going to play. Wonder how much that's costing us.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
He's not registered but UEFA rules would allow us to play him on an emergency basis if our registered keepers were injured.
Well spotted.
