Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:06:58 pm »
So, win tonight and anything less than a win for Toulouse, we're guaranteed first?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Hoping to see several youngsters in this (because it's good to get a look at them) and no one who's likely to start this w/e anywhere near the first 11 (because they need to rest up), aside from Kelleher.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:49:19 pm
I've got my hat, coat, scarf, gloves and snood thing. And a thermos.

All for your tv room?  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:20:06 pm
All for your tv room?  :P
;D

I 've arranged for some bloke to sit next to me shouting "Fucking shite!" at everything, for that authentic experience :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,361
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:49:19 pm
I've got my hat, coat, scarf, gloves and snood thing. And a thermos.
I've got all that and I am watching it on my computer!
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:24:34 pm
;D

I 've arranged for some bloke to sit next to me shouting "Fucking shite!" at everything, for that authentic experience :)

So you found an arle arse with a blanket and flask for the task then.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm »
Salah captain.
Logged
mines a pint

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,073
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:38:02 pm
Salah captain.

That would mean no Virg or Trent.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:41:38 pm
That would mean no Virg or Trent.
Correct
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,253
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:47:17 pm »
Thats a damn fine lineup.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:47:39 pm »
Good team that.
Logged
mines a pint

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,632
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Strong side
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »
Good team, hopefully the attitude is right tonight, I know we can't magically pretend it's a CL semi but we can defo do better than Toulouse, get it won by half time then we can make a few more changes and hope for a favour in the other game.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,586
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
Bradley back is great news.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,419
  • Seis Veces
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
Strongest bench the Europa League ever did see
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:51:52 pm »
Don't think we'll see as much of Bajcetic this season as we expected.

Good team, hopefully should be enough. Would like to see Gakpo and Diaz amongst the goals and finding their rhythm again.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,271
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
Thanks for the OP Roger :)

Great team, hopefully we can get back on track tonight.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,907
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:53:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:48:25 pm
Bradley back is great news.

Very good news!
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:56:08 pm »
Surprised to see Mo start to be honest, got another 3 games in the next 9 days so this was a good one for Doak to start and Mo to get 30mins off the nench. Otherwise happy with the team, we just need to be sharp and focused and we'll get the win. If we approach the game badly like away to Toulouse we'll struggle.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:49:19 pm
I've got my hat, coat, scarf, gloves and snood thing. And a thermos.

Bovril?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,583
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm »
Good team!

Did we sell Adrian? I can't remember.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,969
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:57:05 pm
Good team!

Did we sell Adrian? I can't remember.

I don't think he's in the European squad.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,583
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:57:34 pm
I don't think he's in the European squad.

So we didn't register him, bit weird but fair enough.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,271
  • JFT 97
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:57:05 pm
Good team!

Did we sell Adrian? I can't remember.

We had to leave him out of the Europa League squad.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:58:16 pm
So we didn't register him, bit weird but fair enough.

Gave him a new contract but didn't register him because he's not homegrown. Bit odd. Basically paying him to be a training buddy for the GKs we're actually going to play. Wonder how much that's costing us.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,253
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:08:45 pm »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,271
  • JFT 97
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Gave him a new contract but didn't register him because he's not homegrown. Bit odd. Basically paying him to be a training buddy for the GKs we're actually going to play. Wonder how much that's costing us.

We gave him a new contract when we were looking at the likes of Mount, Colwill and Lavia and before we moved Henderson on. Those deals or lack of deals totally changed the number of home grown players we had.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Gave him a new contract but didn't register him because he's not homegrown. Bit odd. Basically paying him to be a training buddy for the GKs we're actually going to play. Wonder how much that's costing us.

If we lose a keeper to long term injury we areallowd to add another to the squad, so he's there if we need him and leaving him out creates a space for somebody else.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:57:05 pm
Good team!

Did we sell Adrian? I can't remember.

He's not registered but UEFA rules would allow us to play him on an emergency basis if our registered keepers were injured.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,253
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Adiren will be gone next summer. We only gave him a years extension.  Currently he's just Darwin;s bodyguard and translator.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:48:25 pm
Bradley back is great news.

Well spotted.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,526
  • Indefatigability
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm »
Good line up but weve seen it can take a while to settle with these experimental sides
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,271
  • JFT 97
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:13:59 pm
He's not registered but UEFA rules would allow us to play him on an emergency basis if our registered keepers were injured.

It is a bit more complex than that. The Keeper has to be on List A and has to be out for 30 days before you can register a replacement keeper.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #74 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:57:34 pm
I don't think he's in the European squad.

Correct as Doak hasnt been here two years he didnt qualify as a B list player or something like that.

Adrian can still play in the league and expect he is on the bench Sunday.
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 8pm 30/11/23
« Reply #75 on: Today at 07:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 07:18:10 pm
Well spotted.

And Kaide Gordon
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
