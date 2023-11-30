Kelleher

Gomez Konate 'The Q' Tsimikas

Endo

Elliot Gravenberch

Doak Gakpo Diaz



think this looks like a good guess at the team. as shanks94 said, my guess is that Chambers starts left back. he started the last home game and was put forward for interviews at the end - think they want to see how he develops.he was functional in his debut, but i think (for well intentioned reasons) that he wasnt given much opportunity to show what he can do in possession. Gomez (playing CB) worked hard to avoid going left when we were building from the back, and only went there after a long delay looking for other options, meaning Chambers rarely had time or space (which wasnt the case for Scanlon later in the game, when Quansah came on and they looked for him to attack space).if we had the options, i'd consider starting Doak from the bench - he's been frustrating himself and instead of adapting has ended up performing worse as his recent first halves have gone on (before early subs). might be worth looking to give him the confidence boost, and better chance to succeed, of playing against tired legs. though I doubt Gordon is fit/ready, and with Jota injury this probably doesn't happen unless we play a midfielder further forwardsaside from a win with no injuries, the other goal for tonight for me is to avoid trent, mac, szobo, mo and nunez playing many sub minutes, ahead of a packed december