LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23

LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Cant see a thread so thought I would do a reaction to Jurgens press conference to allow others to add thoughts.
They seem a weak side in comparison to us and at Anfield I hope for a comfortable win. Juergen has explained Ali is out for two or more weeks and Diogo longer, so we have to expect not to see him again until Jan which is a blow.
Was interested to see a few of our U21 did not start yesterday vs Burnley. I reckon we may see Chambers start with Gomez, Konate and Quansah making up the back four. Gravenberch, Endo and Elliott in midfield and Diaz, Gakpo and Doak up front.
Juergen mentioned four matches in ten days and this will obviously play a big part in selection.
Mo, Darwin and Dom will be there if needed but if he can I think he would rather see the match out with Gordon, Scanlon, Bradley and McConnell coming on. If we are two up after sixty I reckon that will be the call.
I cant go, as away on business,  but my daughters will be there keeping an eye on the Reds 👍🧣
Go for your thoughts after I finish with a 2-0 prediction.
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm »
Should run out relatively comfortable winners in this one, they had very little in the away game outside of a wonder strike and I'd expect us to be well on top throughout even though it probably won't be a rout.

Kelleher
Gomez   Konate   'The Q'   Tsimikas
Endo
Elliot   Gravenberch
Doak   Gakpo   Diaz

Should pretty much pick itself I reckon. Got to be a bit careful with the likes of Tsimikas so hopefully we're comfortable and he can come off after an hour. I think he played that front 3 away to Toulouse and it was very ineffective, should be a different story at home to weaker opposition. Bench will be strong anyway. Ideally USG can pick something up in France and we win the group on the night.
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm »
Just get the three points in the bag and we can all go home happy. 
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm »
Minor point but Kick-Off is 8pm, not 745pm
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm »
Thanks for OP Roger. Excited for this
It wont shock me if there are 11 changes.
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm
Juergen mentioned four matches in ten days and this will obviously play a big part in selection.

4 matches in ten days is mad.  Please no more injuries. 
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
Just no injuries!
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:47:31 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm


Agree with that team but I think Chambers starts. Kostas has proven he can hit the ceiling to be number 1 in the PL for our LB role now so there is no need to question that position anymore with maybe Gomez playing LB games.
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:49:11 am »
Referee
Urs Schnyder SUI

Assistant referees
Marco Zürcher SUI
Benjamin Zürcher SUI

Fourth official
Sven Wolfensberger SUI

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Alejandro Hernández ESP

Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:53:02 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:49:11 am
Referee
Urs Schnyder SUI

Assistant referees
Marco Zürcher SUI
Benjamin Zürcher SUI

Fourth official
Sven Wolfensberger SUI

Video Assistant Referee
Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Alejandro Hernández ESP

4 Cristiano Ronaldo fans SMH  :butt
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LASK Linz home 7:45 30/11/23
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:06:22 am »
Nice one Roy, enjoy your trip, hope you find a stream. Get the win. Keep us top of the group. Games coming thick and fast now - up the reds
