Come on Redmen!!

Cant see a thread so thought I would do a reaction to Jurgens press conference to allow others to add thoughts.

They seem a weak side in comparison to us and at Anfield I hope for a comfortable win. Juergen has explained Ali is out for two or more weeks and Diogo longer, so we have to expect not to see him again until Jan which is a blow.

Was interested to see a few of our U21 did not start yesterday vs Burnley. I reckon we may see Chambers start with Gomez, Konate and Quansah making up the back four. Gravenberch, Endo and Elliott in midfield and Diaz, Gakpo and Doak up front.

Juergen mentioned four matches in ten days and this will obviously play a big part in selection.

Mo, Darwin and Dom will be there if needed but if he can I think he would rather see the match out with Gordon, Scanlon, Bradley and McConnell coming on. If we are two up after sixty I reckon that will be the call.

I cant go, as away on business, but my daughters will be there keeping an eye on the Reds 👍🧣

Go for your thoughts after I finish with a 2-0 prediction.