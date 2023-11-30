« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November  (Read 10195 times)

oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm »

Marseille vs Ajax; 15 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/30-11-2023-marseille-vs-ajax or https://hoofoot.com/?match=Marseille_vs_Ajax_2023_11_30  ;D


'The referee stops the game in Helsinki ⛔️ Reason: Aberdeen fans throwing snowballs at the HJK goalkeeper... 😅' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1730306779681014211
rob1966

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:45:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm
Are the U-18 eligible for the trip to St Gilloise? ;D All players from the B-list please...

I get your reasoning, but sadly there is no way Klopp will do that, our result has implications on the group outcome and who makes the qualifier, and he's too much of a football man to do it. Toulouse and USG drew both games, so IF LASK beat Toulouse, USG then just need to beat us by a large enough margin to qualify - us putting out the U18's would likely guarantee USG get the 4-0 win they'd need if UEFA decides 2nd on goals scored, or a 2-0 win if its just down to GD (I don't know what criteria applies)
So Howard Philips

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:58:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:27 am
I get your reasoning, but sadly there is no way Klopp will do that, our result has implications on the group outcome and who makes the qualifier, and he's too much of a football man to do it. Toulouse and USG drew both games, so IF LASK beat Toulouse, USG then just need to beat us by a large enough margin to qualify - us putting out the U18's would likely guarantee USG get the 4-0 win they'd need if UEFA decides 2nd on goals scored, or a 2-0 win if its just down to GD (I don't know what criteria applies)

And the 2-3000 fans travelling over will expect a reasonably strong team on the pitch.
Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:01:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:27 am
I get your reasoning, but sadly there is no way Klopp will do that, our result has implications on the group outcome and who makes the qualifier, and he's too much of a football man to do it. Toulouse and USG drew both games, so IF LASK beat Toulouse, USG then just need to beat us by a large enough margin to qualify - us putting out the U18's would likely guarantee USG get the 4-0 win they'd need if UEFA decides 2nd on goals scored, or a 2-0 win if its just down to GD (I don't know what criteria applies)

We'll play a stronger side and bench than we'd all like. If Toulouse lose to Lask that's their lookout though. They've got 2 more points than they should have due to a nonsensical VAR decision anyway.
Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:06:20 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
Another win for Leverkusen phenomenal team, Liverpool and them are better than 80% of the sides in The Champions League.

Yeah, that could easily have been a CL semi final this season. We'll have to beat them to win it.
