Are the U-18 eligible for the trip to St Gilloise? All players from the B-list please...



I get your reasoning, but sadly there is no way Klopp will do that, our result has implications on the group outcome and who makes the qualifier, and he's too much of a football man to do it. Toulouse and USG drew both games, so IF LASK beat Toulouse, USG then just need to beat us by a large enough margin to qualify - us putting out the U18's would likely guarantee USG get the 4-0 win they'd need if UEFA decides 2nd on goals scored, or a 2-0 win if its just down to GD (I don't know what criteria applies)