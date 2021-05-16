I think Bayern are more likely to win that final game than United are. Go and look at their record in the CL group stages over the past 5 years plus. It's absolutely obscene, they'll play every game to win plus they're just better than United when all is said and done.
agreed, United will get battered, they've lost every time they've played a decent team, people need to stop fretting.
They've had a piss easy CL group that they are bottom of, their only win was a narrow squeak 1-0 against wonderful wonderful Copenhagen.
They've had an easy start in the league and have been battered every time they've come up against a half decent side and apart from Everton they've only won games by one goal.
Awful team with an inept manager