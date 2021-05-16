« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November  (Read 7645 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:48:36 pm
Am I right in saying that if either Copenhagen or Gala win, they go through with Bayern?

And Man Utd have us the weekend after. Let's make it a memorable week.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BobPaisley3

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:58:05 pm
And Man Utd have us the weekend after. Let's make it a memorable week.
That would be wonderful.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 07:56:27 pm
and knowing these jammy c*nts they will go through somehow
does it matter, they won't get any further no matter who they draw in the next round, they are utter shite
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:00:20 pm »
They probably still qualify. Bayern will play the reserves and Gala and Copenhagen play to a draw.

Gala vs Copenhagen will be exciting.

Finishing bottom in that disgraceful group would be hilarious, though.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:50:27 pm
Yep, United would go through to the Europa if they beat Bayern, & either Gala or Copenhagen win.
can't see them getting anywhere close to beating Bayern the way they are playing
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Haggis36

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #606 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:55:04 pm
Yernited are at home

Balls so they are - that does change it. Although think all depends on what kind of side Bayern decide to show up with - even at Old Trafford I'd fancy a full strength Bayern to blow Utd away.
Offline Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:58:05 pm
And Man Utd have us the weekend after. Let's make it a memorable week.

Hopefully. They are at home the Tuesday though. Looks like we're going to have to play a strong team away on the Thursday to get the group won, so they'll get the extra couple of days rest. They're an awful side though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:59:25 pm
does it matter, they won't get any further no matter who they draw in the next round, they are utter shite

Myself and I'm sure some others have some residual hangover from the Ferguson days. You're right of course but we can't help it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #609 on: Today at 08:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:00:20 pm
They probably still qualify. Bayern will play the reserves and Gala and Copenhagen play to a draw.

Gala vs Copenhagen will be exciting.

Finishing bottom in that disgraceful group would be hilarious, though.
why do you think Bayern will play the reserved?  They have a decent side out tonight and they are already guaranteed to win the group.

Can see Sir Harold of Kane padding out his stats nicely against that lot !
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:05 pm
Myself and I'm sure some others have some residual hangover from the Ferguson days. You're right of course but we can't help it.

There's always a chance in knockout football. Even in Ferguson's days though the years they reached the CL  final they also won the Premier League. The years they didn't have title winning teams (and many seasons they did) they were shite in Europe. They don't get the same refereeing favours they do in England.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #611 on: Today at 08:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:01:05 pm
Myself and I'm sure some others have some residual hangover from the Ferguson days. You're right of course but we can't help it.
oh yes, I don't want them winning a raffle but they are more like Dave Sexton's United than anything recognisable from the Ferguson era
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #612 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
I was at my sister's for my dinner, she's a United fan and was there when Fernandes scored. As soon as I heard Savage and Ferdinand going on about them being back (again) I made my excuses and left. Just knew they were going to throw it away (again).

Long may it continue.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #613 on: Today at 08:07:10 pm »
I think Bayern are more likely to win that final game than United are. Go and look at their record in the CL group stages over the past 5 years plus. It's absolutely obscene, they'll play every game to win plus they're just better than United when all is said and done.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #614 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »

Benfica [1] - 0 Inter; Joao Mario 5‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/7by56f
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #615 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:03:16 pm
why do you think Bayern will play the reserved?  They have a decent side out tonight and they are already guaranteed to win the group.

Can see Sir Harold of Kane padding out his stats nicely against that lot !

Hope so mate.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #616 on: Today at 08:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:03:16 pm
why do you think Bayern will play the reserved?  They have a decent side out tonight and they are already guaranteed to win the group.

Can see Sir Harold of Kane padding out his stats nicely against that lot !

Their winter break starts a week after so there's plenty of time to rest then.

Not sure how good Bayern are though. The group is shite and they made stupidly heavy weather of the United home game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:11:32 pm »

Real Madrid 0 - [1] Napoli; Giovanni Simeone 9‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/36am8m & https://streamin.me/v/c033e857

Real Madrid [1] - 1 Napoli; Rodrygo 11' - https://streamin.one/v/ba151140


Benfica [2] - 0 Inter | Joao Mario on 13' - https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1729956946080367061 & https://streamin.one/v/5bdcdf63

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:07:10 pm
I think Bayern are more likely to win that final game than United are. Go and look at their record in the CL group stages over the past 5 years plus. It's absolutely obscene, they'll play every game to win plus they're just better than United when all is said and done.
agreed, United will get battered, they've lost every time they've played a decent team, people need to stop fretting.

They've had a piss easy CL group that they are bottom of, their only win was a narrow squeak 1-0 against wonderful wonderful Copenhagen.

They've had an easy start in the league and have been battered every time they've come up against a half decent side and apart from Everton they've only won games by one goal.

Awful team with an inept manager
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:04 pm
Their winter break starts a week after so there's plenty of time to rest then.

Not sure how good Bayern are though. The group is shite and they made stupidly heavy weather of the United home game.
they are a better side than the Manchester version of United
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Bayern have already won the group and are playing a full side against a comparatively poor opposition. They'll thrive off wanting to make it 6 wins again in the groups. United are done for IMO.

Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:08:04 pm
Hope so mate.
not arsed if they do, think I'd rather they qualified and get knocked out in the next round than go into the Europa, not that we have any reason to fear them of course
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:16:08 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:20:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:49:28 pm
Does anybody have one of those compilation videos of a variety of freaks who support Manchester United shouting angrily at a computer screen? Asking for myself.


'MAN UNITED FANS REACTION TO GALATASARAY 3-3 MAN UNITED | CHAMPIONS LEAGUE' - 17 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:13:28 pm
André Onana is starting to find his feet at Manchester United

Still looking for his hands though.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm »
are Arsenal genuine contenders?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #626 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:21:38 pm
Still looking for his hands though.
Bum tish!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #627 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #628 on: Today at 08:24:38 pm »
TNT really depressed, still have an inquest rather than showing another game
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #629 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:20:58 pm

'MAN UNITED FANS REACTION TO GALATASARAY 3-3 MAN UNITED | CHAMPIONS LEAGUE' - 17 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uViUAIt0Alw

Thank you!
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #630 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
Bellingham is a bit of a freak isnt he  :o
Online John C

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #631 on: Today at 08:29:10 pm »
Crazy games tonight.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #632 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:23:37 pm
are Arsenal genuine contenders?

On the one hand no, and theyre in a slightly upgraded Europa League group.

On the flip side, apart from City, and then probably Bayern and Real theres not a lot to fear in it this year. Really annoying we didnt quite make it.
Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #633 on: Today at 08:30:53 pm »

Arsenal [4] - 0 Lens; Gabriel Martinelli 27' - https://dubz.co/v/t7hggr & https://twitter.com/FGossips_/status/1729961074252788186


Copenhagen with a great chance to score vs Bayern - just wide of the post...
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Bullet500

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #634 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:30:53 pm
Arsenal [4] - 0 Lens; Gabriel Martinelli 27' - https://dubz.co/v/t7hggr & https://twitter.com/FGossips_/status/1729961074252788186


Copenhagen with a great chance to score vs Bayern - just wide of the post...
I hope Copenhagen wins. Would mean a very good chance Utd finishes 4th.
Online red1977

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #635 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:26:19 pm
Bellingham is a bit of a freak isnt he  :o

Not watched a second of Madrid this season, where is he playing? midfield? or more advanced? no 10? because he seems to score every game.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #636 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
Joao Mario hat-trick against Inter :D
AHA!

Online oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #637 on: Today at 08:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:33:02 pm
I hope Copenhagen wins. Would mean a very good chance Utd finishes 4th.

Same here mate - they're doing okay so far... decent game too. https://vipleague.im/football/bayern-munich-vs-fc-copenhagen-streaming-link-1


Benfica [3] - 0 Inter; Joao Mario 34‎'‎ hat-trick - https://dubz.link/v/dav3fz


'Sikou Niakate (Braga) straight red card against Union Berlin on 30 mins' - https://streamin.one/v/cf6b387b  (shitehouse challenge - nowhere near going for the ball)

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #638 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:30:28 pm
On the one hand no, and theyre in a slightly upgraded Europa League group.

On the flip side, apart from City, and then probably Bayern and Real theres not a lot to fear in it this year. Really annoying we didnt quite make it.
I agree with those three teams being the main opposition, a lucky draw could really see them going far though, especially if those other 3 face come across each other first. Perhaps Inter as well with a shout.
Offline Samie

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 28th-30th November
« Reply #639 on: Today at 08:39:02 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:34:25 pm
Not watched a second of Madrid this season, where is he playing? midfield? or more advanced? no 10? because he seems to score every game.

Essentially the #10 role.
