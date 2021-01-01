Why did the ref stop the game?
I'm surprised they stopped it, was never a penalty. PSG are morbid.
I just don't get this shout at all however many times it's made. They don't have a player anywhere near his level what more can he do
To check a possible penalty Gordon getting away with it.
He's all over him and hes stepped across not winning the ball. How is that not a foul?
Two legitimate penalty claims by PSG in about 2 minute span. I'm not sure either of them were penalties, but wouldn't have been surprised if either would have been given.
Two legitimate penalty claims by PSG in about 2 minute span. I'm not sure either of them were penalties, but wouldn't have been surprised if either would have been given.
I know people don't like Newcastle/Gordon but fucking hell, if he'd gone down like that at the other end not a soul would have thought it was a penalty, looked a pretty clear dive.That hand ball thing then was more of a shout IMO, the referee's a clown for stopping the game and booking the keeper
This mf commentator needed to take deep breath before calling an offside. What am I watching
Newcastle United TV apparently.
And I just dont get those who believe a) hes a serious option, but more importantly b) that our togetherness and wage structure wouldnt be severely compromised by signing a player whos negotiated ridiculous powers to remain top dog at PSG. Hes exactly the sort of individual we shouldnt sign, and wont.
Switched to the Rte stream, much better and impartial
He was offered things to stay, from what Ive seen of him in interviews, hes not a dickhead and I think hed be amazing for us. He could be a serious option, not like our current lads are paid buttons is it.
Fucking useless this Paris lot.
One of the worst performances i've ever seen from dembele
Well have to agree to disagree, Claire. I repeat - I personally wouldnt want him anywhere near LFC.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]